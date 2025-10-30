Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

CICERO, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and equipment serving global markets, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Thursday, November 20, 2025:

Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921
Conference ID: 13756444

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
