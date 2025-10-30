LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Third Quarter 2025

Simplified Portfolio with Successful Closing on Sale of Self Service Segment

Returned $118 Million of Capital to Shareholders;

$40 Million of Share Repurchases and $78 Million in Cash Dividends

Raised Midpoint and Narrowed Range for Full Year 2025 EPS Outlook Following Sale of Self Service

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today reported third quarter 2025 financial results and updates outlook for 2025 following the sale of the Company's Self Service segment. For the periods presented, the Company’s Self Service segment, which was sold on September 30, 2025, has been classified as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, the discussion in this earnings release focuses on continuing operations and excludes discontinued operations for all periods presented.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $3,499 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to $3,453 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total parts and services revenue increased 1.1%, which included a 2.6% increase from foreign exchange rates year over year, a 1.2% decrease in parts and services organic revenue and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, which decreased revenue by 0.3%. Notably, North American organic revenue on a per day basis decreased 30 basis points against the backdrop of a 6% decline in repairable claims.

Net income2 was $178 million compared to $187 million for the same period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share2 was $0.69 compared to $0.71 for the same period of 2024, a decrease of 2.8%.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 was $216 million compared to $226 million for the same period of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $0.84 compared to $0.86 for the same period of 2024, a decrease of 2.3%.

Commenting on the quarter, Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Our third quarter results reflect solid performance in multiple areas of the business. We delivered on our commitment to simplify the business with the divestiture of Self Service, continued to gain market share in a down market in North America, bounced back with double digit margins in Europe and achieved more than 9% organic growth in our Specialty business, all while driving solid free cash flow. This quarter exemplifies the hard work from so many LKQ teammates and I couldn’t be prouder of the team. Our positive operational performance in the quarter, coupled with a one-time tax benefit, gave us the confidence to update our full-year guidance.”

Strategic Initiatives

Simplify Business Portfolio and Operations: Streamlining operations by focusing on our non-discretionary businesses, divesting non-core assets, and enhancing efficiencies.

Streamlining operations by focusing on our non-discretionary businesses, divesting non-core assets, and enhancing efficiencies. Expand Lean Operating Model Globally: Continuing to scale lean operating model across all regions to drive productivity, improve execution, and accelerate decision-making.

Continuing to scale lean operating model across all regions to drive productivity, improve execution, and accelerate decision-making. Invest and Grow Organically: Investing in our core businesses to achieve above market growth and drive market share gains.

Investing in our core businesses to achieve above market growth and drive market share gains. Pursue Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy: Remaining focused on maximizing shareholder value with a disciplined capital allocation strategy and further strengthening our balance sheet to maintain our competitive market position and resilient business model through all market cycles.





Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations3 and free cash flow1,3 were $440 million and $387 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operations3 and free cash flow1.3 were $733 million and $573 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.2 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.5x EBITDA.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company invested approximately $40 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares of its common stock and distributed $78 million in cash dividends. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company returned approximately $353 million to its shareholders by investing approximately $119 million to repurchase 3.2 million shares of its common stock and distributing $234 million in cash dividends. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 67.7 million shares of its common stock for a total of $2.9 billion through September 30, 2025. An aggregate balance of $1.6 billion remains for potential additional stock repurchases through October 25, 2026. On October 28, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on December 4, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2025.

2025 Outlook

“Our solid results this quarter underscore our confidence in our strategy and the momentum we are building toward sustained value creation. We are deploying capital in alignment with our disciplined capital allocation strategy and in support of our multiyear transformation plan. Following the Self Service divestiture, we have reduced our debt by more than $600 million since the end of the second quarter, further fortifying our balance sheet to navigate a challenging macro environment and reinforce a solid foundation for future growth,” stated Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For 2025, management updated the full year outlook (as set forth below) to reflect the divestiture of Self Service:

2025 Prior Full Year Outlook – Revised for Self Service Divestiture 2025 Updated Full Year Outlook Organic revenue growth for parts and services (3.5%) to (1.5%) (3.0%) to (2.0%) Diluted EPS2 $2.32 to $2.62 $2.47 to $2.62 Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 $2.85 to $3.15 $3.00 to $3.15 Operating cash flow3 $0.80 to $1.0 billion $0.825 to $1.025 billion Free cash flow1,3 $0.525 to $0.675 billion $0.60 to $0.75 billion



Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance issued on July 24, 2025 would have been approximately $2.85 to $3.15, with a midpoint of $3.00, when adjusting for the $0.15 impact from the Self Service divestiture. Based on our third quarter performance, the Company is now raising the midpoint of our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance by $0.07 and narrowing the full-year 2025 range to $3.00 to $3.15.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains (and management’s presentation on the related investor conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP.

(2) References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

(3) Cash flow from operations and free cash flow include both continuing and discontinued operations.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % of

Revenue(1) % of

Revenue(1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 3,499 100.0 % $ 3,453 100.0 % $ 46 1.3 % Cost of goods sold 2,158 61.7 % 2,115 61.3 % 43 2.0 % Gross margin 1,341 38.3 % 1,338 38.7 % 3 0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 958 27.4 % 931 27.0 % 27 3.0 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 14 0.4 % 20 0.6 % (6 ) (30.0)% Depreciation and amortization 95 2.7 % 88 2.5 % 7 8.0 % Operating income 274 7.8 % 299 8.7 % (25 ) (8.4)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 55 1.6 % 60 1.7 % (5 ) (8.3)% Interest income and other income, net (4 ) (0.1)% (7 ) (0.2)% 3 (42.9)% Total other expense, net 51 1.5 % 53 1.6 % (2 ) (3.8)% Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 223 6.4 % 246 7.1 % (23 ) (9.3)% Provision for income taxes 45 1.3 % 61 1.8 % (16 ) (26.2)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries — — % (3 ) (0.1)% 3 n/m Income from continuing operations 178 5.1 % 188 5.4 % (10 ) (5.3)% Net income from discontinued operations 2 — % 4 0.1 % (2 ) (50.0)% Net income 180 5.1 % 192 5.5 % (12 ) (6.3)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — % 1 — % (1 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 180 5.1 % $ 191 5.5 % $ (11 ) (5.8)% Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ (0.02 ) (2.8)% Net income from discontinued operations 0.01 0.02 (0.01 ) (50.0)% Net income 0.70 0.73 (0.03 ) (4.1)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ (0.03 ) (4.1)% Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ (0.02 ) (2.8)% Net income from discontinued operations 0.01 0.02 (0.01 ) (50.0)% Net income 0.70 0.73 (0.03 ) (4.1)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ (0.03 ) (4.1)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 257.1 262.3 (5.2 ) (2.0)% Diluted 257.3 262.6 (5.3 ) (2.0)% (1)The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % of

Revenue(1) % of

Revenue(1) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 10,339 100.0 % $ 10,597 100.0 % $ (258 ) (2.4)% Cost of goods sold 6,329 61.2 % 6,482 61.2 % (153 ) (2.4)% Gross margin 4,010 38.8 % 4,115 38.8 % (105 ) (2.6)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,865 27.7 % 2,873 27.1 % (8 ) (0.2)% Restructuring and transaction related expenses 33 0.3 % 99 0.9 % (66 ) (66.7)% Depreciation and amortization 272 2.6 % 257 2.4 % 15 5.8 % Operating income 840 8.1 % 886 8.4 % (46 ) (5.2)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 170 1.6 % 178 1.7 % (8 ) (4.5)% Interest income and other income, net (25 ) (0.2)% (16 ) (0.2)% (9 ) 56.3 % Total other expense, net 145 1.4 % 162 1.5 % (17 ) (10.5)% Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 695 6.7 % 724 6.8 % (29 ) (4.0)% Provision for income taxes 173 1.7 % 210 2.0 % (37 ) (17.6)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries — — % (3 ) — % 3 n/m Income from continuing operations 522 5.0 % 517 4.9 % 5 1.0 % Net income from discontinued operations 20 0.2 % 19 0.2 % 1 5.3 % Net income 542 5.2 % 536 5.1 % 6 1.1 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 — % 2 — % (1 ) (50.0)% Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 541 5.2 % $ 534 5.0 % $ 7 1.3 % Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 2.02 $ 1.95 $ 0.07 3.6 % Net income from discontinued operations 0.08 0.07 0.01 14.3 % Net income 2.10 2.02 0.08 4.0 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — — — — % Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.10 $ 2.02 $ 0.08 4.0 % Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 2.02 $ 1.95 $ 0.07 3.6 % Net income from discontinued operations 0.08 0.07 0.01 14.3 % Net income 2.10 2.02 0.08 4.0 % Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 0.01 (0.01 ) n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.10 $ 2.01 $ 0.09 4.5 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 258.1 264.9 (6.8 ) (2.6)% Diluted 258.4 265.3 (6.9 ) (2.6)% (1)The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except per share data)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289 $ 234 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 1,399 1,113 Inventories 3,316 3,183 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 711 328 Current assets of discontinued operations — 48 Total current assets 5,715 4,906 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,451 1,409 Operating lease assets, net 1,291 1,256 Goodwill 5,451 5,174 Other intangibles, net 1,096 1,150 Equity method investments 171 169 Other noncurrent assets 425 376 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 515 Total assets $ 15,600 $ 14,955 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,905 $ 1,797 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 218 207 Refund liability 125 125 Other accrued expenses 381 346 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 238 222 Current portion of long-term obligations 537 38 Other current liabilities 177 92 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 35 Total current liabilities 3,581 2,862 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,115 1,093 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 3,615 4,124 Deferred income taxes 364 386 Other noncurrent liabilities 346 341 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 117 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 324.0 shares issued and 256.3 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025; 323.6 shares issued and 259.1 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,574 1,556 Retained earnings 7,969 7,662 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84 ) (417 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 67.7 shares at September 30, 2025 and 64.5 shares at December 31, 2024 (2,908 ) (2,787 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 6,554 6,017 Noncontrolling interest 25 15 Total stockholders’ equity 6,579 6,032 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,600 $ 14,955





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES(1): Net income $ 542 $ 536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 312 300 Stock-based compensation expense 27 22 Other (25 ) 66 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables (212 ) (173 ) Inventories 54 (48 ) Other assets (6 ) (40 ) Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable 81 2 Accounts payable (44 ) 175 Other liabilities 3 41 Operating lease assets and liabilities 1 5 Net cash provided by operating activities 733 886 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES(1): Purchases of property, plant and equipment (160 ) (225 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 2 (46 ) Other investing activities, net 14 (29 ) Net cash used in investing activities (144 ) (300 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES(1): Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,214 1,122 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,384 ) (1,316 ) Repayments of other debt, net (33 ) (30 ) Proceeds from issuance of Euro Notes (2031), net of unamortized bond discount — 816 Repayment of Euro Notes (2024) — (547 ) Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders (234 ) (240 ) Purchase of treasury stock (119 ) (280 ) Other financing activities, net (6 ) (41 ) Net cash used in financing activities (562 ) (516 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30 1 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 57 71 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, beginning of period(2) 239 299 Add: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, beginning of period — — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, beginning of period(2) 239 299 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing and discontinued operations, end of period(2) 296 370 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period — — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period(2) $ 296 $ 370

(1) Amounts presented contain results from both continuing and discontinued operations.

(2) For the periods ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, includes $7 million and $5 million of restricted cash included in Other noncurrent assets on the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, respectively.



The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 1,343 $ 1,349 $ (6 ) (0.5)% Europe 1,615 1,609 6 0.4 % Specialty 456 417 39 9.3 % Parts and services 3,414 3,375 39 1.1 % Wholesale - North America 80 74 6 9.3 % Europe 5 4 1 18.0 % Other 85 78 7 9.9 % Total revenue $ 3,499 $ 3,453 $ 46 1.3 %



Revenue changes by category for the three months ended September 30, 2025 vs. 2024:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic(1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total

Change(2) Wholesale - North America (0.4)% — % (0.2)% (0.5)% Europe (4.7)% (0.6)% 5.6 % 0.4 % Specialty 9.4 % — % (0.1)% 9.3 % Parts and services (1.2)% (0.3)% 2.6 % 1.1 % Wholesale - North America 9.4 % — % — % 9.3 % Europe (14.3)% 26.0 % 6.4 % 18.0 % Other 8.0 % 1.5 % 0.3 % 9.9 % Total revenue (1.0)% (0.2)% 2.6 % 1.3 %

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 4,041 $ 4,169 $ (128 ) (3.1)% Europe 4,731 4,879 (148 ) (3.0)% Specialty 1,313 1,305 8 0.6 % Parts and services 10,085 10,353 (268 ) (2.6)% Wholesale - North America 236 227 9 3.9 % Europe 18 17 1 3.5 % Other 254 244 10 3.9 % Total revenue $ 10,339 $ 10,597 $ (258 ) (2.4)%



Revenue changes by category for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 vs. 2024:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic(1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign

Exchange Total

Change(2) Wholesale - North America (2.8)% 0.2 % (0.5)% (3.1)% Europe (4.1)% (1.7)% 2.8 % (3.0)% Specialty 0.8 % — % (0.2)% 0.6 % Parts and services (3.0)% (0.7)% 1.1 % (2.6)% Wholesale - North America 4.0 % — % (0.1)% 3.9 % Europe (5.8)% 6.4 % 3.0 % 3.5 % Other 3.4 % 0.5 % 0.1 % 3.9 % Total revenue (2.8)% (0.7)% 1.1 % (2.4)%

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully.

(2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.

The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In millions) % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue Revenue Wholesale - North America $ 1,423 $ 1,423 $ 4,277 $ 4,397 Europe 1,620 1,613 4,749 4,896 Specialty 457 419 1,316 1,308 Eliminations (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) Total revenue $ 3,499 $ 3,453 $ 10,339 $ 10,597 Segment EBITDA Wholesale - North America $ 199 14.0 % $ 224 15.8 % $ 640 15.0 % $ 714 16.2 % Europe 162 10.0 % 165 10.2 % 454 9.6 % 482 9.8 % Specialty 34 7.3 % 31 7.3 % 94 7.1 % 99 7.6 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 395 11.3 % $ 420 12.2 % $ 1,188 11.5 % $ 1,295 12.2 %



We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; income and loss from discontinued operations; depreciation; amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses; change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. Our chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. The CODM uses Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 180 $ 192 $ 542 $ 536 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 1 1 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 180 191 541 534 Less: net income from discontinued operations 2 4 20 19 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 178 187 521 515 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 105 96 303 289 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 58 158 168 Provision for income taxes 45 61 173 210 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries — (3 ) — (3 ) Equity investment fair value adjustments — — (1 ) 2 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 14 20 33 99 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold — 1 — 15 Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict(1) — — 1 — Segment EBITDA $ 395 $ 420 $ 1,188 $ 1,295 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 5.1 % 5.4 % 5.0 % 4.9 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 11.3 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 12.2 %

(1) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).

We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. See paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.

Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 180 $ 192 $ 542 $ 536 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 1 1 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 180 191 541 534 Less: net income from discontinued operations 2 4 20 19 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 178 187 521 515 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 37 38 108 111 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 14 20 33 99 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold — 1 — 15 Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict(1) — — 1 — Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from stock-based payments — — 1 (1 ) Tax effect of adjustments (13 ) (20 ) (37 ) (47 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 216 $ 226 $ 627 $ 692 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 257.3 262.6 258.4 265.3 Diluted earnings per share: Reported(2) $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ 2.02 $ 1.94 Adjusted(2) $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 2.43 $ 2.61

(1) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).

(2) Figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures, impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount of related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year2025 (In millions, except per share data) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net income(1) $ 637 $ 675 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 144 144 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 42 42 Other adjustments 2 2 Tax effect of adjustments (50 ) (50 ) Adjusted net income(1) $ 775 $ 813 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 258.0 258.0 Diluted earnings per share: Reported(1) $ 2.47 $ 2.62 Adjusted(1) $ 3.00 $ 3.15

(1) Actuals and outlook figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, we included estimates of net income, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2025, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, and the related tax effect; we included for all other components the amounts incurred through September 30, 2025.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

Forecasted Fiscal Year2025 (In millions) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities $ 825 $ 1,025 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 225 275 Free cash flow $ 600 $ 750



We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph on the following page for details on the calculation of free cash flow.

The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 440 $ 420 $ 733 $ 886 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 53 79 160 225 Free cash flow(1) $ 387 $ 341 $ 573 $ 661

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, Self Service contributed approximately $50 million and $40 million, respectively, of free cash flow.





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 180 $ 192 $ 542 $ 536 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 1 1 2 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 180 191 541 534 Less: net income from discontinued operations 2 4 20 19 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 178 187 521 515 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 105 96 303 289 Interest expense, net of interest income 53 58 158 168 Provision for income taxes 45 61 173 210 Adjusted EBITDA $ 381 $ 402 $ 1,155 $ 1,182



We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management.

We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income excluding net income and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, income and loss from discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow.

Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow information calculate these metrics in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA (recast for Discontinued Operations):

Three Months Ended, (In millions) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Net income $ 158 $ 186 $ 157 $ 169 $ 193 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 1 1 — 1 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 158 185 156 169 192 Less: net income from discontinued operations 8 7 5 11 7 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 150 178 151 158 185 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 96 97 103 96 102 Interest expense, net of interest income 55 55 52 52 53 Provision for income taxes 68 81 55 61 67 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 2 (2 ) (5 ) 1 (1 ) Equity investment fair value adjustments — 2 — (1 ) — Restructuring and transaction related expenses 30 49 36 11 8 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 8 6 — — — Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict(1) — — — 1 — Segment EBITDA $ 409 $ 466 $ 392 $ 379 $ 414 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 4.2 % 5.0 % 4.7 % 4.8 % 5.3 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 11.5 % 13.0 % 12.1 % 11.4 % 11.8 %

(1) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).

The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA for Wholesale - North America (recast for Discontinued Operations):

Three Months Ended, (In millions) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Wholesale - North America Total Revenue $ 1,500 $ 1,474 $ 1,366 $ 1,412 $ 1,442 Segment EBITDA 239 251 226 217 224 Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 16.0 % 17.0 % 16.5 % 15.4 % 15.5 %



The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, respectively (recast for Discontinued Operations):

Three Months Ended, (In millions, except per share data) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Net income $ 158 $ 186 $ 157 $ 169 $ 193 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest — 1 1 — 1 Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 158 185 156 169 192 Less: net income from discontinued operations 8 7 5 11 7 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 150 178 151 158 185 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 37 36 38 35 36 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 30 49 36 11 8 Restructuring expenses - cost of goods sold 8 6 — — — Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict(1) — — — 1 — Excess tax (benefit) deficiency from stock-based payments (1 ) — — 1 — Tax effect of adjustments (13 ) (14 ) (23 ) (13 ) (11 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 211 $ 255 $ 202 $ 193 $ 218 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 267.7 265.6 259.9 259.6 258.3 Diluted earnings per share: Reported(2) $ 0.56 $ 0.68 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 0.72 Adjusted(2) $ 0.79 $ 0.96 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 0.84

(1) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (primarily receivables and inventory).

(2) Figures are for continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.