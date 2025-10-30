Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to two new employees. On October 27, 2025, the Company issued to one employee an option to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $8.85, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. On October 29, 2025, the Company issued to another employee an option to purchase an aggregate of 2,650 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $8.20, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s board of directors. The first employee’s option vests as to 25% on October 27, 2026, and then in three equal annual installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on October 27, 2029. The second employee’s option vests as to 25% on October 29, 2026, and then in three equal annual installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on October 29, 2029. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

