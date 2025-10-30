Quantum Solutions Becomes Asia’s Largest Institutional ETH Holder with Backing from ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood

Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2338) has officially become Asia’s largest institutional holder of Ethereum (ETH), marking a major milestone in digital asset adoption among public companies in the region. The announcement follows the accumulation of 2,365 ETH in just seven days, and has drawn public endorsement from ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, signaling growing international confidence in Quantum Solutions’ digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy and its leadership in Japan’s transition toward blockchain-based financial infrastructure.



Cathie Wood Commented:



“Three months into the DAT revolution, we’re happy to support Japan’s first institutional-grade ETH DAT.

Expanding access to innovation in global capital markets is key — thrilled to do this alongside @Quantum_SKK2338 and @FrancisBZhou.”



Cathie Wood’s tweet: https://x.com/CathieDWood/status/1981181008092238114









Francis B. Zhou, CEO of Quantum Solutions, Added:



“We have accumulated 2,365 ETH in just seven days, officially making Quantum Solutions the largest ETH DAT outside the United States. More ETH coming.”



Expanding Digital Asset Reserves Across Asia



According to Quantum Solutions, the company — through its Hong Kong subsidiary GPT Pals Studio Limited — has been steadily expanding its digital asset reserves.

Its ETH holdings now rank the highest among all listed companies in Asia, marking another milestone in its long-term strategy to build a hybrid model integrating AI, Web3, and digital asset treasury management.



A New Era for Japan’s Capital Markets



This announcement signals Japan’s rapid move toward the institutional blockchain era and positions Quantum Solutions as a pioneering publicly listed crypto treasury company, following in the footsteps of MetaPlanet.



Cathie Wood’s endorsement reflects strong international confidence in Quantum Solutions’ strategic vision, governance standards, and transparency.

Industry analysts note that the initiative not only diversifies the company’s balance sheet but also enhances Japan’s presence in the global digital finance ecosystem.



Company Overview



Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 2338) is a publicly listed Japanese technology company specializing in Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) management.

Guided by the philosophy of “Asset-Backed Technology,” the company is building an innovative ecosystem that integrates AI, Web3, and game content technologies.



Quantum Solutions is committed to establishing a sustainable value creation platform that bridges capital markets with cutting-edge technology, while expanding its business footprint from Japan to Asia and global markets.



