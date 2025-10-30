Epicured Appoints Industry Veteran Patricia Bradley to Oversee Life Sciences Business

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epicured Inc., the leading provider of medically tailored nutrition solutions and preferred nutrition partner supporting clinical research with standardized, protocol-aligned meals for pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies, has appointed Patricia Bradley as its Senior Vice President, Life Sciences and Clinical Development Partnerships. In this role, Bradley will lead the strategy and business development functions for the Company’s rapidly growing life sciences unit.

Epicured collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and CROs by integrating nutrition solutions into clinical trials and patient support programs that complement therapy, improve adherence, and enhance outcomes in real-world settings.

“I am incredibly excited about leading Epicured’s life sciences business, supporting cutting edge research and innovation,” Bradley said. “Nutrition can sometimes be overlooked by pharma in trial design, yet it directly impacts drug absorption. Epicured provides the infrastructure and expertise to ensure consistency across multi-site or decentralized trials, minimizing confounding factors and supporting reliable results.”

Epicured Co-Founder and CEO Richard Bennett said Bradley’s appointment marks an exciting inflection point for the life sciences business.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patricia to our team to continue expanding our footprint in life sciences and building upon the success we have seen with clients such as Anagram Therapeutics,” Bennett said. “Her extensive experience in scaling digital therapeutics and solving CROs’ unique challenges will be instrumental as we deliver complementary nutrition solutions to aid in the development of transformative therapies for patients with chronic conditions and serious illnesses."

Bradley is a seasoned commercial leader with more than 25 years of experience driving growth across pharma, biotech, and digital health. Most recently, she served as Global Chief Commercial Officer at MindMaze, a digital therapeutics company pioneering neurotechnology for CNS disorders. She led commercial expansion across the U.S., Europe, South America, India, and the UAE, landing strategic partnerships with leading health systems and shaping reimbursement pathways. Prior to that, she was the U.S. Chief Commercial Officer at Huma, supporting the company’s $200 million Series C raise and helping to scale digital solutions for Hospital at Home programs, Remote Clinical Trials, and Remote Patient Monitoring.

At Novo Nordisk, she built the company’s Clinical Educator business unit from the ground up, expanding it to over 300 employees and generating more than $300 million in revenue. Her team earned two consecutive NCQA certifications in Program Design -- the first and only pharmaceutical company to receive this recognition -- and delivered measurable improvements in patient adherence and outcomes. As a Vice President within the Sales and Marketing functions, she played a central role on the U.S. leadership team, helping establish Novo Nordisk as a leader in diabetes and obesity care, including the early growth of the GLP-1 market.

She also serves as an advisor to organizations in digital health and biotech. She holds a BS in Business Economics and Political Science from SUNY Oneonta and an MBA from Wagner College.

Epicured is a food-is-medicine healthcare company that designs and deploys nutrition solutions that advance both personal and enterprise goals for improved health outcomes. The Company is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York, founded in 2015, and reaches the lower 48 United States. Epicured’s team provides nutritional services such as health-related social needs screening and navigation; virtual dietetic consults; concierge-level performance, prevention, and chronic disease management programs; nutritional and menu design services; and technology-enabled engagement services to build trusted, longitudinal relationships with consumers, beneficiaries, members, and athletes.

In addition to its industry-leading, innovative services, Epicured designs, produces, and delivers year-round, seasonal, culturally-compelling, and medically-tailored food products such as prepared meals, beverages, snacks, and grocery or pantry boxes that tangibly advance and engage the end-users that Epicured serves via epicured.com or its enterprise contracts. Epicured is vertically integrated and makes all of its products in its owned and managed facilities ensuring clinical and culinary quality and providing the flexibility of supporting small clinical studies to large-scale Medicaid contracts.

