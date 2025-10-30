First National Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $5.55 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.62. 

“We are pleased to report another record quarter of financial performance as earnings improved over the prior quarter and the previous year, with earnings per share of $0.62 for the third quarter.  We closed the Touchstone acquisition one year ago and we are pleased with the results as we expand into these new markets. While loan growth remains muted due to higher-than-expected loan payoff volumes, we have recently added additional experienced bankers in our Richmond, Roanoke, and Staunton markets as we continue to build out our production teams. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity and capital to support future growth,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025

 Basic earnings per share of $0.62 per share, up 11% from the previous period and 72% from one year prior
 Return on average assets of 1.09% compared to 1.00% in the previous period and 0.62% one year prior
 Return on average equity of 12.43% compared to 11.85% in the previous period and 7.28% one year prior
 Net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) of 3.84%, up 12.2% from 3.43% one year prior
 Decreased impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on profitability metrics compared to the previous period
 Net loans held for investment of $1.419 billion, up 44.5% from one year prior
 Asset quality improved with non-performing assets ("NPAs") declining to 0.28% of total assets
 Total deposits of $1.810 billion, up 44.4% from one year prior
 Noninterest bearing deposits of $511.5 million, up 33.4% from one year prior and comprising 28% of deposits
   

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) was 3.84%, compared to 3.95% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.43% in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the third quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $43 thousand, with no incremental increase to the net interest margin for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $907 thousand or an 18-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of merger accounting the net interest margin would have improved in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous period. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

  Loan Accretion Deposit Accretion Borrowings (Amortization)  Total 
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 $930 $163 $(186) $907 
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025  81  55  (93)  43 
               

Earning asset yields for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 9 basis points to 5.26% compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the $849 thousand decrease in accretion on purchased loans. Loan accretion decreased in the third quarter due to the payoff of several large loans, resulting in the accelerated amortization of purchase accounting premiums. Deposit accretion decreased from the prior quarter consistent with the accelerated accretion schedule of acquired deposits. For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income was $18.3 million, a decrease of $253 thousand from $18.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to decreases in net accretion income combined with a $11.8 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a $193 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $911 thousand provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter provision was comprised of a $200 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, an $8 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $15 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.  Net charge-offs totaled $939 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $448 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans on September 30, 2025, compared to $15.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans on June 30, 2025, and $12.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on September 30, 2024. The decrease in allowance for credit losses from the prior period is primarily due to declines in specific reserves on individually analyzed loans.  The individually analyzed loans charged off during the third quarter were significantly reserved for in previous periods. The allowance for credit losses to NPA coverage increased to 253% on September 30, 2025, compared to 223% on June 30, 2025, and to 212% on September 30, 2024. 

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

Non-interest income increased $611 thousand to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.9 million in the prior quarter.  Non-interest income increased 7.9% in the third quarter primarily due to increases in ATM and check card income, fees for other customer services, and bargain purchase gains. As a result of the Touchstone acquisition, a preliminary bargain purchase gain was recorded; however, additional adjustments can be made during the measurement period that could result in changes to the associated gain recorded. The $304 thousand bargain purchase gain resulted from a higher-than-expected tax refund related to the final Touchstone tax filing.

Adjusted noninterest income(1), which excludes bargain purchase gain ($304 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and $0 in the second quarter of 2025), increased $307 thousand to $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.9 million in the prior quarter, due to increases in ATM and check card income and fees for other customer services.

Noninterest expense increased $592 thousand to $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $15.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $454 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses, a $84 thousand increase in other operating expenses, and an $81 thousand increase in occupancy expense. Employee benefit expense increased due to additional stock compensation and health insurance expenses and occupancy expense increased due to increases in lease expense. The company is in the process of closing several non-branch leased facilities acquired in the Touchstone merger in the next year to reduce occupancy expense.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($0 in the third quarter of 2025 and $92 thousand in the second quarter of 2025) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and $441 thousand in the second quarter of 2025), increased $683 thousand to $15.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $14.7 million in the prior quarter, due to increases in salary and employee benefits expense, occupancy expense, and other operating expense.

BALANCE SHEET

On September 30, 2025, total assets were $2.031 billion, a decrease of $10.7 million or 0.5% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $580.0 million or 40.0% from September 30, 2024. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter and the increase from the prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment ("LHFI") (net of deferred fees and costs), due to the Touchstone acquisition.

On September 30, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.419 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million or 0.7% from $1.428 billion on June 30, 2025, and an increase of $436.7 million or 44.5% from September 30, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition. Higher than average loan payoffs offset loan production in the third quarter.

On September 30, 2025, total debt security investments were $305.5 million, an increase of $5.9 million or 2.0% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $36.0 million or 13.3% from September 30, 2024. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $196.5 million on September 30, 2025, and $187.6 million on June 30, 2025, and $146.0 million on September 30, 2024. The increases compared to the prior quarter was driven by securities purchases and a $3.5 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $15.4 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $18.9 million on June 30, 2025, and $17.2 million on September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $104.6 million on September 30, 2025, $106.4 million on June 30, 2025, and $121.4 million on September 30, 2024.

On September 30, 2025, total deposits were $1.810 billion, an increase of $6.4 million or 0.4% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $556.3 million or 44.4% from September 30, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter is primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and the increase from prior year is primarily due to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits. 

There were no other borrowings on September 30, 2025, compared to $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on June 30, 2025. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on September 30, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, and available lines of credit totaled $676.1 million on September 30, 2025, $633.7 million on June 30, 2025, and $499.1 million on September 30, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $555.0 million on September 30, 2025, $545.7 million on June 30, 2025, and $400.1 million on September 30, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits that have collateral pledged, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $473.4 million on September 30, 2025, $451.9 million on June 30, 2025, and $322.6 million on September 30, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Overall non-performing assets improved over the previous period and previous year as previously reserved loans were charged off in the third quarter of 2025.  Management classifies NPAs as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). NPAs as a percentage of total assets declined to 0.28% on September 30, 2025, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2025, and down from 0.41% on September 30, 2024.  NPAs decreased by $1.1 million to $5.7 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $6.8 million on June 30, 2025, and $6.0 million on September 30, 2024.

There were $388 thousand in loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on September 30, 2025, compared to $0 on June 30, 2025, and $0 on September 30, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $3.6 million, or 0.25% of total loans on September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.22% of total loans on June 30, 2025, and $2.4 million, or 0.24%, of total loans on September 30, 2024.  The health care provider portfolio continues to decline with $10.6 million in loan balances and $4.4 million in unamortized premiums, with $1.7 million on non-accrual with specific reserves of $1.2 million. 

CAPITAL

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.15 in the third quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $18.26 in the third quarter of 2025 from $17.40 per share in the second quarter primarily due to earnings and positive changes in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, less dividends and corporate expenses paid.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (2)Sept 30, 2025   Jun 30, 2025   Sept 30, 2024 
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.15%  14.89%  15.81%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.83%  12.37%  14.09%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.20%  11.74%  13.20%
Leverage ratio 9.24%  8.99%  10.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.17%  7.73%  8.43%
Tangible book value per share (1)$18.26  $17.40  $19.37 
            
First BankSept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 13.40%  12.89%  14.29%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.36%  11.81%  13.04%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (3) 12.36%  11.81%  13.04%
Leverage ratio (3) 8.88%  8.56%  9.23%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.18%  7.68%  8.16%
            

During the third quarter the Company called $5 million in subordinated debt, at par, that was redeemed on October 1, 2025. On October 2, 2025, the Company called $8 million in subordinated debt, at par, that will be redeemed on November 15, 2025. There is no gain or loss expected with these redemptions. The Company believes that these capital redemptions will have minimal impact on our total risk-based capital ratio while improving our profitability in future periods.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, the south-central regions of Virginia, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "will," "continue," and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024  Sept 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Income Statement                    
Interest and dividend income                    
Interest and fees on loans $21,430  $21,594  $14,479  $63,661  $41,967 
Interest on deposits in banks  1,733   1,891   1,538   5,295   4,405 
Interest on federal funds sold  1         40    
Taxable interest on securities  1,562   1,313   1,091   4,189   3,449 
Tax-exempt interest on securities  296   298   303   894   914 
Dividends  65   69   33   194   98 
Total interest and dividend income $25,087  $25,165  $17,444  $74,273  $50,833 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $6,246  $6,080  $4,958  $18,363  $14,549 
Interest on subordinated debt  479   468   69   1,414   207 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  67   66   68   199   202 
Interest on other borrowings     3   600   3   1,782 
Total interest expense $6,792  $6,617  $5,695  $19,979  $16,740 
Net interest income $18,295  $18,548  $11,749  $54,294  $34,093 
Provision for credit losses  193   911   1,700   1,936   3,100 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $18,102  $17,637  $10,049  $52,358  $30,993 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $985  $1,020  $675  $3,018  $1,941 
ATM and check card fees  1,336   1,128   934   3,460   2,513 
Wealth management fees  910   867   952   2,675   2,714 
Fees for other customer services  407   230   276   895   649 
Brokered mortgage fees  166   183   92   459   162 
Income from bank owned life insurance  284   231   191   761   491 
Net gains on securities available for sale        39      39 
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale  5         5    
Bargain purchase gain  304         304    
Net gain on subordinated debt payoff     80      80    
Other operating income  103   150   44   343   1,427 
Total noninterest income $4,500  $3,889  $3,203  $12,000  $9,936 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $8,487  $8,033  $5,927  $25,209  $17,637 
Occupancy  1,025   944   585   3,038   1,668 
Equipment  1,056   1,057   726   3,138   2,008 
Marketing  324   286   262   830   730 
Supplies  158   198   123   573   354 
Legal and professional fees  660   594   596   1,775   2,172 
ATM and check card expense  569   537   394   1,545   1,123 
FDIC assessment  305   315   195   1,034   575 
Bank franchise tax  350   348   262   1,015   785 
Data processing expense  495   504   290   1,761   699 
Amortization expense  442   441   4   1,325   13 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net        10   (7)  10 
Net (gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment  (7)  7   2      50 
Merger expense     92   219   2,032   790 
Other operating expense  1,918   1,835   864   6,040   2,391 
Total noninterest expense $15,782  $15,191  $10,459  $49,308  $31,005 
Income before income taxes $6,820  $6,335  $2,793  $15,050  $9,924 
Income tax expense  1,270   1,284   545   2,851   2,025 
Net income $5,550  $5,051  $2,248  $12,199  $7,899 
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  As of or For the Three Months Ended  As of or For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024  Sept 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Earnings per common share, basic $0.62  $0.56  $0.36  $1.36  $1.26 
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1) $0.58  $0.57  $0.39  $1.51  $1.38 
Weighted average shares, basic  8,999,153   8,987,179   6,287,997   8,988,692   6,278,668 
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.62  $0.56  $0.36  $1.35  $1.26 
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $0.58  $0.57   0.39  $1.50  $1.38 
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,023,185   9,001,972   6,303,282   9,010,432   6,291,775 
Shares outstanding at period end  9,009,209   8,989,138   6,296,705   9,009,209   6,296,705 
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $18.26  $17.40  $19.37  $18.26  $19.37 
Cash dividends declared $0.155  $0.155  $0.15  $0.465  $0.450 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets (4)  1.09%  1.00%  0.62%  0.81%  0.73%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(4)  1.03%  1.02%  0.67%  0.90%  0.80%
Return on average equity (4)  12.43%  11.85%  7.28%  9.47%  8.84%
Adjusted return on average equity (1)(4)  11.75%  12.05%  7.93%  10.50%  9.70%
Net interest margin (4)  3.83%  3.93%  3.40%  3.83%  3.33%
Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)(4)  3.84%  3.95%  3.43%  3.85%  3.36%
Efficiency ratio (1)  67.97%  65.27%  67.95%  69.46%  68.05%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $2,022,958  $2,019,344  $1,449,185  $2,021,262  $1,441,965 
Average earning assets  1,897,328   1,893,133   1,374,566   1,892,932   1,366,639 
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits  29.13%  29.88%  31.08%  29.35%  30.83%
Average shareholders’ equity $177,130  $170,920   122,802  $172,297   119,303 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets  253.37%  223.45%  212.26%  253.37%  212.26%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans  1.01%  1.05%  1.28%  1.01%  1.28%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans  0.40%  0.47%  0.60%  0.40%  0.60%
Loan charge-offs $1,027  $535  $1,667  $4,052  $2,601 
Loan recoveries  88   87   95   264   185 
Net charge-offs  939   448   1,572   3,788   2,416 
Non-accrual loans  5,702   6,796   5,929   5,702   5,929 
Other real estate owned, net        56      56 
Nonperforming assets  5,702   6,796   5,985   5,702   5,985 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  3,580   3,190   2,358   3,580   2,358 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing  388         388    
                     
Capital Ratios (5)                    
Total capital $194,910  $189,115  $148,477  $194,910  $148,477 
Tier 1 capital  179,781   173,240   135,490   179,781   135,490 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  179,781   173,240   135,490   179,781   135,490 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  13.40%  12.89%  14.29%  13.40%  14.29%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.36%  11.81%  13.04%  12.36%  13.04%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.36%  11.81%  13.04%  12.36%  13.04%
Leverage ratio (3)  8.88%  8.56%  9.23%  8.88%  9.23%
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Period Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Sep 30, 2024 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $23,716  $34,435  $27,432  $24,916  $18,197 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  165,601   159,880   178,600   137,958   108,319 
Cash and cash equivalents $189,317  $194,315  $206,032  $162,874  $126,516 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  196,476   187,579   160,976   163,847   146,013 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)  104,608   106,430   108,292   109,741   121,425 
Restricted securities, at cost  4,436   5,624   4,436   3,741   2,112 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,418,750   1,428,251   1,435,895   1,450,604   982,016 
Other real estate owned, net           53   56 
Premises and equipment, net  34,107   34,530   34,609   34,824   22,960 
Accrued interest receivable  6,238   6,143   6,126   6,020   4,794 
Bank owned life insurance  38,652   38,367   38,136   37,873   24,992 
Goodwill  3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030 
Core deposit intangibles, net  13,661   14,102   14,544   14,986   104 
Other assets  21,479   23,070   21,270   22,688   16,698 
Total assets $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281  $1,450,716 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $511,482  $541,204  $540,387  $520,153  $383,400 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  931,241   900,658   922,197   924,880   663,925 
Time deposits  366,860   361,304   362,392   358,745   205,930 
Total deposits $1,809,583  $1,803,166  $1,824,976  $1,803,778  $1,253,255 
Other borrowings     25,000         50,000 
Subordinated debt, net  21,241   21,148   21,461   21,176   4,999 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  9,442   9,316   8,955   9,517   8,068 
Total liabilities $1,849,545  $1,867,909  $1,864,671  $1,843,750  $1,325,601 
                     
Common stock  11,262   11,236   11,233   11,218   7,871 
Surplus  78,187   77,578   77,354   77,058   33,409 
Retained earnings  104,964   100,810   97,152   96,947   99,270 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net  (13,204)  (16,092)  (17,064)  (18,692)  (15,435)
Total shareholders’ equity $181,209  $173,532  $168,675  $166,531  $125,115 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281  $1,450,716 
                     
Loan Data                    
Real estate loans:                    
Construction and land development $78,470  $78,169  $81,596  $84,480  $61,446 
Secured by farmland  12,812   12,514   12,314   14,133   9,099 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  533,458   544,577   550,183   547,576   351,004 
Other real estate loans  671,723   667,550   653,367   658,029   440,648 
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)  365   790   858   940   633 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  117,047   119,910   131,539   140,393   114,190 
Consumer installment loans  8,358   8,113   8,034   7,582   5,396 
Deposit overdrafts  535   454   486   450   253 
All other loans  10,429   11,360   12,253   13,421   12,051 
Total loans $1,433,197  $1,443,437  $1,450,630  $1,467,004  $994,720 
Allowance for credit losses  (14,447)  (15,186)  (14,735)  (16,400)  (12,704)
Loans, net $1,418,750  $1,428,251  $1,435,895  $1,450,604  $982,016 
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)

(unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7)  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7)  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7) 
Assets                             
Securities:                             
Taxable$242,797 $1,562  2.55% $220,100 $1,313  2.39% $214,190 $1,091  2.03%
Tax-exempt (1) 51,493  375  2.89%  50,871  377  2.98%  53,302  384  2.86%
Restricted 4,436  65  5.80%  4,449  69  6.27%  2,112  33  6.21%
Total securities$298,726 $2,002  2.66% $275,420 $1,759  2.56% $269,604 $1,508  2.30%
Loans:                             
Taxable$1,437,946 $21,386  5.90% $1,441,800 $21,552  6.00% $987,892 $14,430  5.81%
Tax-exempt (1) 3,473  55  6.29%  4,095  54  5.26%  3,291  61  7.33%
Total loans$1,441,419 $21,441  5.90% $1,445,895 $21,606  5.99% $991,183 $14,491  5.82%
Federal funds sold 55    0.00%  1    0.00%      0.00%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 157,128  1,734  4.38%  171,817  1,891  4.41%  113,779  1,538  5.38%
Total earning assets$1,897,328 $25,177  5.26% $1,893,133 $25,256  5.35% $1,374,566 $17,537  5.08%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,378)        (14,888)        (12,151)      
Total non-earning assets 141,008         141,099         86,849       
Total assets$2,022,958        $2,019,344        $1,449,264       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                             
Interest bearing deposits:                             
Checking$376,344 $1,256  1.32% $364,686 $1,208  1.33% $236,346 $1,101  1.85%
Regular savings 209,909  208  0.39%  212,433  191  0.36%  139,009  38  0.11%
Money market accounts 330,115  1,882  2.26%  329,273  1,869  2.28%  283,771  2,097  2.94%
Time deposits 363,702  2,900  3.16%  361,571  2,812  3.12%  205,253  1,722  3.34%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,280,070 $6,246  1.94% $1,267,963 $6,080  1.92% $864,379 $4,958  2.28%
Federal funds purchased     0.00%  2    0.00%      0.00%
Subordinated debt 21,304  479  8.92%  21,304  468  8.80%  4,998  69  5.51%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279  66  2.83%  9,279  66  2.86%  9,279  68  2.89%
Other borrowings     0.00%  275  3  4.63%  50,000  600  4.77%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,310,653 $6,791  2.06% $1,298,823 $6,617  2.04% $928,656 $5,695  2.44%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                             
Demand deposits 526,240         540,377         389,771       
Other liabilities 8,935         9,224         7,955       
Total liabilities$1,845,828        $1,848,424        $1,326,382       
Shareholders’ equity 177,130         170,920         122,882       
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,022,958        $2,019,344        $1,449,264       
Net interest income (1)   $18,386        $18,639        $11,842    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.21%        3.31%        2.64%
Cost of funds       1.47%        1.44%        1.72%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.42%        1.40%        1.65%
Net interest margin FTE (1)       3.84%        3.95%        3.43%
                              

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield / Rate (7)  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield / Rate (7) 
Assets                        
Securities:                        
Taxable $227,643  $4,189   2.46% $221,092  $3,449   2.08%
Tax-exempt (1)  51,380   1,132   2.95%  53,536   1,157   2.89%
Restricted  4,353   194   5.96%  2,103   98   6.23%
Total securities $283,376  $5,515   2.60% $276,731  $4,704   2.27%
Loans:                        
Taxable $1,444,738  $63,513   5.88% $979,608  $41,873   5.71%
Tax-exempt (1)  4,117   187   6.08%  1,679   118   9.38%
Total loans $1,448,855  $63,700   5.88% $981,287  $41,991   5.72%
Federal funds sold  1,182   40   4.52%  3      0.00%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions  159,519   5,295   4.44%  108,618   4,405   5.42%
Total earning assets $1,892,932  $74,550   5.27% $1,366,639  $51,100   4.99%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans  (15,624)          (12,240)        
Total non-earning assets  143,954           87,597         
Total assets $2,021,262          $1,441,996         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
Checking $370,045  $3,696   1.34% $248,237  $3,555   1.91%
Regular savings  211,635   574   0.36%  143,495   121   0.11%
Money market accounts  332,864   5,714   2.30%  273,160   5,945   2.91%
Time deposits  362,859   8,380   3.09%  201,040   4,928   3.27%
Total interest-bearing deposits $1,277,403  $18,364   1.92% $865,932  $14,549   2.24%
Federal funds purchased  1      0.00%  1      0.00%
Subordinated debt  22,500   1,414   8.40%  4,999   207   5.55%
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   198   2.86%  9,279   202   2.90%
Other borrowings  92   3   4.63%  50,000   1,782   4.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,309,275  $19,979   2.04% $930,211  $16,740   2.40%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits  530,612           385,869         
Other liabilities  9,078           6,582         
Total liabilities $1,848,965          $1,322,661         
Shareholders’ equity  172,297           119,335         
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $2,021,262          $1,441,996         
Net interest income (1)     $54,571          $34,360     
Interest rate spread (1)          3.23%          2.59%
Cost of funds          1.45%          1.70%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets          1.41%          1.64%
Net interest margin FTE (1)          3.85%          3.36%
                         

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024  Sept 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Operating Net Income                    
Net income (GAAP) $5,550  $5,051  $2,248  $12,199  $7,899 
Add: Merger-related expenses     92   219   2,032   790 
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain  (304)        (304)   
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5)  64   (10)  (19)  (327)  (24)
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $5,310  $5,133  $2,448  $13,600  $8,665 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                    
Weighted average shares, basic  8,999,153   8,987,179   6,287,997   8,988,692   6,278,668 
Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $0.62  $0.56  $0.36  $1.36  $1.26 
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $0.58  $0.57  $0.39  $1.51  $1.38 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                    
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,023,185   9,001,972   6,303,282   9,010,432   6,291,775 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.62  $0.56  $0.36  $1.35  $1.26 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.58  $0.57  $0.39  $1.50  $1.38 
                     
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                    
Net interest income $18,295  $18,548  $11,749  $54,294  $34,093 
Total noninterest income  4,500   3,889   3,203   12,000   9,936 
Net revenue $22,795  $22,437  $14,952  $66,294  $44,029 
Total noninterest expense  15,782   15,191   10,459   49,308   31,005 
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $7,013  $7,246  $4,493  $16,986  $13,024 
Add: Merger expenses     92   219   2,032   790 
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain  (304)        (304)   
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $6,709  $7,338  $4,712  $18,714  $13,814 
                     
Adjusted Performance Ratios                    
Average assets $2,022,958  $2,019,344  $1,449,264  $2,021,262  $1,441,965 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.09%  1.00%  0.62%  0.81%  0.73%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.03%  1.02%  0.67%  0.90%  0.80%
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $177,130  $170,920  $122,802  $172,297  $119,303 
Return on average equity (GAAP)  12.43%  11.85%  7.28%  9.47%  8.84%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)  11.75%  12.05%  7.93%  10.50%  9.70%
                     
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.39%  1.44%  1.24%  1.12%  1.21%
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.33%  1.45%  1.30%  1.23%  1.28%
                     
Adjusted Net Interest Margin                    
Net interest income $18,295  $18,548  $11,749  $54,294  $34,093 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)  18,385   18,639   11,842   54,571   34,360 
Average earning assets  1,897,328   1,893,133   1,374,566   1,892,932   1,366,639 
Net interest margin  3.83%  3.93%  3.40%  3.83%  3.33%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.84%  3.95%  3.43%  3.85%  3.36%
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024  Sept 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $15,782  $15,191  $10,459  $49,308  $31,005 
Subtract/add: other real estate owned (expense) income, net        (10)  7   (10)
Subtract: amortization of intangibles  (442)  (441)  (4)  (1,325)  (13)
Add/Subtract: gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment, net  9   (7)  (2)  16   (50)
Subtract: merger expenses     (92)  (219)  (2,032)  (790)
Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $15,349  $14,651  $10,224  $45,974  $30,142 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $18,385  $18,639  $11,842  $54,571  $34,360 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  4,500   3,889   3,203   12,000   9,936 
Subtract: net gain on subordinated debt payoff     (80)     (80)   
Subtract: bargain purchase gain  (304)        (304)   
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $22,581  $22,448  $15,045  $66,187  $44,296 
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  67.97%  65.27%  67.95%  69.46%  68.05%
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  Sept 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024  Sept 30, 2025  Sept 30, 2024 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $21,430  $21,594  $14,479  $63,661  $41,967 
Interest income – investments and other  3,656   3,571   2,965   10,612   8,866 
Interest expense – deposits  (6,245)  (6,080)  (4,958)  (18,363)  (14,549)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (479)  (468)  (69)  (1,414)  (207)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (67)  (66)  (68)  (199)  (202)
Interest expense – other borrowings     (3)  (600)  (3)  (1,782)
Net interest income $18,295  $18,548  $11,749  $54,294  $34,093 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (6) $11  $12  $13  $39  $25 
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (6)  79   79   80   238   242 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $90  $91  $93  $277  $267 
Tax-equivalent net interest income $18,385  $18,639  $11,842  $54,571  $34,360 
                     
                     
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                    
Total assets (GAAP) $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $1,450,716  $2,030,754  $1,450,716 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (13,661)  (14,102)  (104)  (13,661)  (104)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $2,014,063  $2,024,309  $1,447,582  $2,014,063  $1,447,582 
                     
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $181,209  $173,532  $125,115  $181,209  $125,115 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (13,661)  (14,102)  (104)  (13,661)  (104)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $164,518  $156,400  $121,981  $164,518  $121,981 
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  8.17%  7.73%  8.43%  8.17%  8.43%
                     
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share                    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $164,518  $156,400  $121,981  $164,518  $121,981 
Common shares outstanding, ending  9,009,209   8,989,138   6,296,705   9,009,209   6,296,705 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $18.26  $17.40  $19.37  $18.26  $19.37 
                     

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

(3) All ratios on September 30, 2025, are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(4) Ratios are annualized. 

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.

(6) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. 

(7) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.


