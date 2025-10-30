First National Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $5.55 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.62.

“We are pleased to report another record quarter of financial performance as earnings improved over the prior quarter and the previous year, with earnings per share of $0.62 for the third quarter. We closed the Touchstone acquisition one year ago and we are pleased with the results as we expand into these new markets. While loan growth remains muted due to higher-than-expected loan payoff volumes, we have recently added additional experienced bankers in our Richmond, Roanoke, and Staunton markets as we continue to build out our production teams. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity and capital to support future growth,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2025

● Basic earnings per share of $0.62 per share, up 11% from the previous period and 72% from one year prior ● Return on average assets of 1.09% compared to 1.00% in the previous period and 0.62% one year prior ● Return on average equity of 12.43% compared to 11.85% in the previous period and 7.28% one year prior ● Net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) of 3.84%, up 12.2% from 3.43% one year prior ● Decreased impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on profitability metrics compared to the previous period ● Net loans held for investment of $1.419 billion, up 44.5% from one year prior ● Asset quality improved with non-performing assets ("NPAs") declining to 0.28% of total assets ● Total deposits of $1.810 billion, up 44.4% from one year prior ● Noninterest bearing deposits of $511.5 million, up 33.4% from one year prior and comprising 28% of deposits

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) was 3.84%, compared to 3.95% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.43% in the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the third quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $43 thousand, with no incremental increase to the net interest margin for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $907 thousand or an 18-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of merger accounting the net interest margin would have improved in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous period. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan Accretion Deposit Accretion Borrowings (Amortization) Total For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 $ 930 $ 163 $ (186 ) $ 907 For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 81 55 (93 ) 43

Earning asset yields for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 9 basis points to 5.26% compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the $849 thousand decrease in accretion on purchased loans. Loan accretion decreased in the third quarter due to the payoff of several large loans, resulting in the accelerated amortization of purchase accounting premiums. Deposit accretion decreased from the prior quarter consistent with the accelerated accretion schedule of acquired deposits. For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income was $18.3 million, a decrease of $253 thousand from $18.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 due to decreases in net accretion income combined with a $11.8 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a $193 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $911 thousand provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter provision was comprised of a $200 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, an $8 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $15 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. Net charge-offs totaled $939 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $448 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, and $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans on September 30, 2025, compared to $15.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans on June 30, 2025, and $12.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on September 30, 2024. The decrease in allowance for credit losses from the prior period is primarily due to declines in specific reserves on individually analyzed loans. The individually analyzed loans charged off during the third quarter were significantly reserved for in previous periods. The allowance for credit losses to NPA coverage increased to 253% on September 30, 2025, compared to 223% on June 30, 2025, and to 212% on September 30, 2024.

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

Non-interest income increased $611 thousand to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.9 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased 7.9% in the third quarter primarily due to increases in ATM and check card income, fees for other customer services, and bargain purchase gains. As a result of the Touchstone acquisition, a preliminary bargain purchase gain was recorded; however, additional adjustments can be made during the measurement period that could result in changes to the associated gain recorded. The $304 thousand bargain purchase gain resulted from a higher-than-expected tax refund related to the final Touchstone tax filing.

Adjusted noninterest income(1), which excludes bargain purchase gain ($304 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and $0 in the second quarter of 2025), increased $307 thousand to $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.9 million in the prior quarter, due to increases in ATM and check card income and fees for other customer services.

Noninterest expense increased $592 thousand to $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $15.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $454 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses, a $84 thousand increase in other operating expenses, and an $81 thousand increase in occupancy expense. Employee benefit expense increased due to additional stock compensation and health insurance expenses and occupancy expense increased due to increases in lease expense. The company is in the process of closing several non-branch leased facilities acquired in the Touchstone merger in the next year to reduce occupancy expense.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($0 in the third quarter of 2025 and $92 thousand in the second quarter of 2025) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and $441 thousand in the second quarter of 2025), increased $683 thousand to $15.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $14.7 million in the prior quarter, due to increases in salary and employee benefits expense, occupancy expense, and other operating expense.

BALANCE SHEET

On September 30, 2025, total assets were $2.031 billion, a decrease of $10.7 million or 0.5% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $580.0 million or 40.0% from September 30, 2024. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter and the increase from the prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment ("LHFI") (net of deferred fees and costs), due to the Touchstone acquisition.

On September 30, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.419 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million or 0.7% from $1.428 billion on June 30, 2025, and an increase of $436.7 million or 44.5% from September 30, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition. Higher than average loan payoffs offset loan production in the third quarter.

On September 30, 2025, total debt security investments were $305.5 million, an increase of $5.9 million or 2.0% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $36.0 million or 13.3% from September 30, 2024. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $196.5 million on September 30, 2025, and $187.6 million on June 30, 2025, and $146.0 million on September 30, 2024. The increases compared to the prior quarter was driven by securities purchases and a $3.5 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $15.4 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $18.9 million on June 30, 2025, and $17.2 million on September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $104.6 million on September 30, 2025, $106.4 million on June 30, 2025, and $121.4 million on September 30, 2024.

On September 30, 2025, total deposits were $1.810 billion, an increase of $6.4 million or 0.4% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $556.3 million or 44.4% from September 30, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter is primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and the increase from prior year is primarily due to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.

There were no other borrowings on September 30, 2025, compared to $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on June 30, 2025. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on September 30, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, and available lines of credit totaled $676.1 million on September 30, 2025, $633.7 million on June 30, 2025, and $499.1 million on September 30, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $555.0 million on September 30, 2025, $545.7 million on June 30, 2025, and $400.1 million on September 30, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits that have collateral pledged, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $473.4 million on September 30, 2025, $451.9 million on June 30, 2025, and $322.6 million on September 30, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Overall non-performing assets improved over the previous period and previous year as previously reserved loans were charged off in the third quarter of 2025. Management classifies NPAs as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). NPAs as a percentage of total assets declined to 0.28% on September 30, 2025, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2025, and down from 0.41% on September 30, 2024. NPAs decreased by $1.1 million to $5.7 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $6.8 million on June 30, 2025, and $6.0 million on September 30, 2024.

There were $388 thousand in loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on September 30, 2025, compared to $0 on June 30, 2025, and $0 on September 30, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $3.6 million, or 0.25% of total loans on September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.22% of total loans on June 30, 2025, and $2.4 million, or 0.24%, of total loans on September 30, 2024. The health care provider portfolio continues to decline with $10.6 million in loan balances and $4.4 million in unamortized premiums, with $1.7 million on non-accrual with specific reserves of $1.2 million.

CAPITAL

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.15 in the third quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $18.26 in the third quarter of 2025 from $17.40 per share in the second quarter primarily due to earnings and positive changes in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, less dividends and corporate expenses paid.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (2) Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.15 % 14.89 % 15.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.83 % 12.37 % 14.09 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.20 % 11.74 % 13.20 % Leverage ratio 9.24 % 8.99 % 10.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.17 % 7.73 % 8.43 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.26 $ 17.40 $ 19.37 First Bank Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 13.40 % 12.89 % 14.29 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.36 % 11.81 % 13.04 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (3) 12.36 % 11.81 % 13.04 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.88 % 8.56 % 9.23 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.18 % 7.68 % 8.16 %

During the third quarter the Company called $5 million in subordinated debt, at par, that was redeemed on October 1, 2025. On October 2, 2025, the Company called $8 million in subordinated debt, at par, that will be redeemed on November 15, 2025. There is no gain or loss expected with these redemptions. The Company believes that these capital redemptions will have minimal impact on our total risk-based capital ratio while improving our profitability in future periods.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, the south-central regions of Virginia, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "will," "continue," and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard Brad E. Schwartz President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO (540) 545-7695 (540) 465-6130 sharvard@fbvirginia.com bschwartz@fbvirginia.com

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Income Statement Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,430 $ 21,594 $ 14,479 $ 63,661 $ 41,967 Interest on deposits in banks 1,733 1,891 1,538 5,295 4,405 Interest on federal funds sold 1 — — 40 — Taxable interest on securities 1,562 1,313 1,091 4,189 3,449 Tax-exempt interest on securities 296 298 303 894 914 Dividends 65 69 33 194 98 Total interest and dividend income $ 25,087 $ 25,165 $ 17,444 $ 74,273 $ 50,833 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 6,246 $ 6,080 $ 4,958 $ 18,363 $ 14,549 Interest on subordinated debt 479 468 69 1,414 207 Interest on junior subordinated debt 67 66 68 199 202 Interest on other borrowings — 3 600 3 1,782 Total interest expense $ 6,792 $ 6,617 $ 5,695 $ 19,979 $ 16,740 Net interest income $ 18,295 $ 18,548 $ 11,749 $ 54,294 $ 34,093 Provision for credit losses 193 911 1,700 1,936 3,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 18,102 $ 17,637 $ 10,049 $ 52,358 $ 30,993 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 985 $ 1,020 $ 675 $ 3,018 $ 1,941 ATM and check card fees 1,336 1,128 934 3,460 2,513 Wealth management fees 910 867 952 2,675 2,714 Fees for other customer services 407 230 276 895 649 Brokered mortgage fees 166 183 92 459 162 Income from bank owned life insurance 284 231 191 761 491 Net gains on securities available for sale — — 39 — 39 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 5 — — 5 — Bargain purchase gain 304 — — 304 — Net gain on subordinated debt payoff — 80 — 80 — Other operating income 103 150 44 343 1,427 Total noninterest income $ 4,500 $ 3,889 $ 3,203 $ 12,000 $ 9,936 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,487 $ 8,033 $ 5,927 $ 25,209 $ 17,637 Occupancy 1,025 944 585 3,038 1,668 Equipment 1,056 1,057 726 3,138 2,008 Marketing 324 286 262 830 730 Supplies 158 198 123 573 354 Legal and professional fees 660 594 596 1,775 2,172 ATM and check card expense 569 537 394 1,545 1,123 FDIC assessment 305 315 195 1,034 575 Bank franchise tax 350 348 262 1,015 785 Data processing expense 495 504 290 1,761 699 Amortization expense 442 441 4 1,325 13 Other real estate owned expense (income), net — — 10 (7 ) 10 Net (gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment (7 ) 7 2 — 50 Merger expense — 92 219 2,032 790 Other operating expense 1,918 1,835 864 6,040 2,391 Total noninterest expense $ 15,782 $ 15,191 $ 10,459 $ 49,308 $ 31,005 Income before income taxes $ 6,820 $ 6,335 $ 2,793 $ 15,050 $ 9,924 Income tax expense 1,270 1,284 545 2,851 2,025 Net income $ 5,550 $ 5,051 $ 2,248 $ 12,199 $ 7,899

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.26 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1) $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.51 $ 1.38 Weighted average shares, basic 8,999,153 8,987,179 6,287,997 8,988,692 6,278,668 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.58 $ 0.57 0.39 $ 1.50 $ 1.38 Weighted average shares, diluted 9,023,185 9,001,972 6,303,282 9,010,432 6,291,775 Shares outstanding at period end 9,009,209 8,989,138 6,296,705 9,009,209 6,296,705 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.26 $ 17.40 $ 19.37 $ 18.26 $ 19.37 Cash dividends declared $ 0.155 $ 0.155 $ 0.15 $ 0.465 $ 0.450 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (4) 1.09 % 1.00 % 0.62 % 0.81 % 0.73 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(4) 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.90 % 0.80 % Return on average equity (4) 12.43 % 11.85 % 7.28 % 9.47 % 8.84 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)(4) 11.75 % 12.05 % 7.93 % 10.50 % 9.70 % Net interest margin (4) 3.83 % 3.93 % 3.40 % 3.83 % 3.33 % Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)(4) 3.84 % 3.95 % 3.43 % 3.85 % 3.36 % Efficiency ratio (1) 67.97 % 65.27 % 67.95 % 69.46 % 68.05 % Average Balances Average assets $ 2,022,958 $ 2,019,344 $ 1,449,185 $ 2,021,262 $ 1,441,965 Average earning assets 1,897,328 1,893,133 1,374,566 1,892,932 1,366,639 Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits 29.13 % 29.88 % 31.08 % 29.35 % 30.83 % Average shareholders’ equity $ 177,130 $ 170,920 122,802 $ 172,297 119,303 Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets 253.37 % 223.45 % 212.26 % 253.37 % 212.26 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.01 % 1.05 % 1.28 % 1.01 % 1.28 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.40 % 0.60 % Loan charge-offs $ 1,027 $ 535 $ 1,667 $ 4,052 $ 2,601 Loan recoveries 88 87 95 264 185 Net charge-offs 939 448 1,572 3,788 2,416 Non-accrual loans 5,702 6,796 5,929 5,702 5,929 Other real estate owned, net — — 56 — 56 Nonperforming assets 5,702 6,796 5,985 5,702 5,985 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 3,580 3,190 2,358 3,580 2,358 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 388 — — 388 — Capital Ratios (5) Total capital $ 194,910 $ 189,115 $ 148,477 $ 194,910 $ 148,477 Tier 1 capital 179,781 173,240 135,490 179,781 135,490 Common equity Tier 1 capital 179,781 173,240 135,490 179,781 135,490 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 13.40 % 12.89 % 14.29 % 13.40 % 14.29 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.36 % 11.81 % 13.04 % 12.36 % 13.04 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.36 % 11.81 % 13.04 % 12.36 % 13.04 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.88 % 8.56 % 9.23 % 8.88 % 9.23 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Period Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 23,716 $ 34,435 $ 27,432 $ 24,916 $ 18,197 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 165,601 159,880 178,600 137,958 108,319 Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,317 $ 194,315 $ 206,032 $ 162,874 $ 126,516 Securities available for sale, at fair value 196,476 187,579 160,976 163,847 146,013 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 104,608 106,430 108,292 109,741 121,425 Restricted securities, at cost 4,436 5,624 4,436 3,741 2,112 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,418,750 1,428,251 1,435,895 1,450,604 982,016 Other real estate owned, net — — — 53 56 Premises and equipment, net 34,107 34,530 34,609 34,824 22,960 Accrued interest receivable 6,238 6,143 6,126 6,020 4,794 Bank owned life insurance 38,652 38,367 38,136 37,873 24,992 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 13,661 14,102 14,544 14,986 104 Other assets 21,479 23,070 21,270 22,688 16,698 Total assets $ 2,030,754 $ 2,041,441 $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 511,482 $ 541,204 $ 540,387 $ 520,153 $ 383,400 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 931,241 900,658 922,197 924,880 663,925 Time deposits 366,860 361,304 362,392 358,745 205,930 Total deposits $ 1,809,583 $ 1,803,166 $ 1,824,976 $ 1,803,778 $ 1,253,255 Other borrowings — 25,000 — — 50,000 Subordinated debt, net 21,241 21,148 21,461 21,176 4,999 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,442 9,316 8,955 9,517 8,068 Total liabilities $ 1,849,545 $ 1,867,909 $ 1,864,671 $ 1,843,750 $ 1,325,601 Common stock 11,262 11,236 11,233 11,218 7,871 Surplus 78,187 77,578 77,354 77,058 33,409 Retained earnings 104,964 100,810 97,152 96,947 99,270 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (13,204 ) (16,092 ) (17,064 ) (18,692 ) (15,435 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 181,209 $ 173,532 $ 168,675 $ 166,531 $ 125,115 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,030,754 $ 2,041,441 $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 Loan Data Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 78,470 $ 78,169 $ 81,596 $ 84,480 $ 61,446 Secured by farmland 12,812 12,514 12,314 14,133 9,099 Secured by 1-4 family residential 533,458 544,577 550,183 547,576 351,004 Other real estate loans 671,723 667,550 653,367 658,029 440,648 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 365 790 858 940 633 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 117,047 119,910 131,539 140,393 114,190 Consumer installment loans 8,358 8,113 8,034 7,582 5,396 Deposit overdrafts 535 454 486 450 253 All other loans 10,429 11,360 12,253 13,421 12,051 Total loans $ 1,433,197 $ 1,443,437 $ 1,450,630 $ 1,467,004 $ 994,720 Allowance for credit losses (14,447 ) (15,186 ) (14,735 ) (16,400 ) (12,704 ) Loans, net $ 1,418,750 $ 1,428,251 $ 1,435,895 $ 1,450,604 $ 982,016

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (7) Assets Securities: Taxable $ 242,797 $ 1,562 2.55 % $ 220,100 $ 1,313 2.39 % $ 214,190 $ 1,091 2.03 % Tax-exempt (1) 51,493 375 2.89 % 50,871 377 2.98 % 53,302 384 2.86 % Restricted 4,436 65 5.80 % 4,449 69 6.27 % 2,112 33 6.21 % Total securities $ 298,726 $ 2,002 2.66 % $ 275,420 $ 1,759 2.56 % $ 269,604 $ 1,508 2.30 % Loans: Taxable $ 1,437,946 $ 21,386 5.90 % $ 1,441,800 $ 21,552 6.00 % $ 987,892 $ 14,430 5.81 % Tax-exempt (1) 3,473 55 6.29 % 4,095 54 5.26 % 3,291 61 7.33 % Total loans $ 1,441,419 $ 21,441 5.90 % $ 1,445,895 $ 21,606 5.99 % $ 991,183 $ 14,491 5.82 % Federal funds sold 55 — 0.00 % 1 — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 157,128 1,734 4.38 % 171,817 1,891 4.41 % 113,779 1,538 5.38 % Total earning assets $ 1,897,328 $ 25,177 5.26 % $ 1,893,133 $ 25,256 5.35 % $ 1,374,566 $ 17,537 5.08 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,378 ) (14,888 ) (12,151 ) Total non-earning assets 141,008 141,099 86,849 Total assets $ 2,022,958 $ 2,019,344 $ 1,449,264 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing deposits: Checking $ 376,344 $ 1,256 1.32 % $ 364,686 $ 1,208 1.33 % $ 236,346 $ 1,101 1.85 % Regular savings 209,909 208 0.39 % 212,433 191 0.36 % 139,009 38 0.11 % Money market accounts 330,115 1,882 2.26 % 329,273 1,869 2.28 % 283,771 2,097 2.94 % Time deposits 363,702 2,900 3.16 % 361,571 2,812 3.12 % 205,253 1,722 3.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,280,070 $ 6,246 1.94 % $ 1,267,963 $ 6,080 1.92 % $ 864,379 $ 4,958 2.28 % Federal funds purchased — — 0.00 % 2 — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % Subordinated debt 21,304 479 8.92 % 21,304 468 8.80 % 4,998 69 5.51 % Junior subordinated debt 9,279 66 2.83 % 9,279 66 2.86 % 9,279 68 2.89 % Other borrowings — — 0.00 % 275 3 4.63 % 50,000 600 4.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,310,653 $ 6,791 2.06 % $ 1,298,823 $ 6,617 2.04 % $ 928,656 $ 5,695 2.44 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 526,240 540,377 389,771 Other liabilities 8,935 9,224 7,955 Total liabilities $ 1,845,828 $ 1,848,424 $ 1,326,382 Shareholders’ equity 177,130 170,920 122,882 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 2,022,958 $ 2,019,344 $ 1,449,264 Net interest income (1) $ 18,386 $ 18,639 $ 11,842 Interest rate spread (1) 3.21 % 3.31 % 2.64 % Cost of funds 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.72 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.65 % Net interest margin FTE (1) 3.84 % 3.95 % 3.43 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield / Rate (7) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield / Rate (7) Assets Securities: Taxable $ 227,643 $ 4,189 2.46 % $ 221,092 $ 3,449 2.08 % Tax-exempt (1) 51,380 1,132 2.95 % 53,536 1,157 2.89 % Restricted 4,353 194 5.96 % 2,103 98 6.23 % Total securities $ 283,376 $ 5,515 2.60 % $ 276,731 $ 4,704 2.27 % Loans: Taxable $ 1,444,738 $ 63,513 5.88 % $ 979,608 $ 41,873 5.71 % Tax-exempt (1) 4,117 187 6.08 % 1,679 118 9.38 % Total loans $ 1,448,855 $ 63,700 5.88 % $ 981,287 $ 41,991 5.72 % Federal funds sold 1,182 40 4.52 % 3 — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 159,519 5,295 4.44 % 108,618 4,405 5.42 % Total earning assets $ 1,892,932 $ 74,550 5.27 % $ 1,366,639 $ 51,100 4.99 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,624 ) (12,240 ) Total non-earning assets 143,954 87,597 Total assets $ 2,021,262 $ 1,441,996 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing deposits: Checking $ 370,045 $ 3,696 1.34 % $ 248,237 $ 3,555 1.91 % Regular savings 211,635 574 0.36 % 143,495 121 0.11 % Money market accounts 332,864 5,714 2.30 % 273,160 5,945 2.91 % Time deposits 362,859 8,380 3.09 % 201,040 4,928 3.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,277,403 $ 18,364 1.92 % $ 865,932 $ 14,549 2.24 % Federal funds purchased 1 — 0.00 % 1 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt 22,500 1,414 8.40 % 4,999 207 5.55 % Junior subordinated debt 9,279 198 2.86 % 9,279 202 2.90 % Other borrowings 92 3 4.63 % 50,000 1,782 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,309,275 $ 19,979 2.04 % $ 930,211 $ 16,740 2.40 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 530,612 385,869 Other liabilities 9,078 6,582 Total liabilities $ 1,848,965 $ 1,322,661 Shareholders’ equity 172,297 119,335 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 2,021,262 $ 1,441,996 Net interest income (1) $ 54,571 $ 34,360 Interest rate spread (1) 3.23 % 2.59 % Cost of funds 1.45 % 1.70 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.41 % 1.64 % Net interest margin FTE (1) 3.85 % 3.36 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Operating Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 5,550 $ 5,051 $ 2,248 $ 12,199 $ 7,899 Add: Merger-related expenses — 92 219 2,032 790 Subtract: Bargain purchase gain (304 ) — — (304 ) — Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5) 64 (10 ) (19 ) (327 ) (24 ) Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,310 $ 5,133 $ 2,448 $ 13,600 $ 8,665 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic Weighted average shares, basic 8,999,153 8,987,179 6,287,997 8,988,692 6,278,668 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.26 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.51 $ 1.38 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Weighted average shares, diluted 9,023,185 9,001,972 6,303,282 9,010,432 6,291,775 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.50 $ 1.38 Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings Net interest income $ 18,295 $ 18,548 $ 11,749 $ 54,294 $ 34,093 Total noninterest income 4,500 3,889 3,203 12,000 9,936 Net revenue $ 22,795 $ 22,437 $ 14,952 $ 66,294 $ 44,029 Total noninterest expense 15,782 15,191 10,459 49,308 31,005 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 7,013 $ 7,246 $ 4,493 $ 16,986 $ 13,024 Add: Merger expenses — 92 219 2,032 790 Subtract: Bargain purchase gain (304 ) — — (304 ) — Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 6,709 $ 7,338 $ 4,712 $ 18,714 $ 13,814 Adjusted Performance Ratios Average assets $ 2,022,958 $ 2,019,344 $ 1,449,264 $ 2,021,262 $ 1,441,965 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.09 % 1.00 % 0.62 % 0.81 % 0.73 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.90 % 0.80 % Average shareholders’ equity $ 177,130 $ 170,920 $ 122,802 $ 172,297 $ 119,303 Return on average equity (GAAP) 12.43 % 11.85 % 7.28 % 9.47 % 8.84 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 11.75 % 12.05 % 7.93 % 10.50 % 9.70 % Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.12 % 1.21 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.33 % 1.45 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.28 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 18,295 $ 18,548 $ 11,749 $ 54,294 $ 34,093 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) 18,385 18,639 11,842 54,571 34,360 Average earning assets 1,897,328 1,893,133 1,374,566 1,892,932 1,366,639 Net interest margin 3.83 % 3.93 % 3.40 % 3.83 % 3.33 % Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.84 % 3.95 % 3.43 % 3.85 % 3.36 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 15,782 $ 15,191 $ 10,459 $ 49,308 $ 31,005 Subtract/add: other real estate owned (expense) income, net — — (10 ) 7 (10 ) Subtract: amortization of intangibles (442 ) (441 ) (4 ) (1,325 ) (13 ) Add/Subtract: gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment, net 9 (7 ) (2 ) 16 (50 ) Subtract: merger expenses — (92 ) (219 ) (2,032 ) (790 ) Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 15,349 $ 14,651 $ 10,224 $ 45,974 $ 30,142 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 18,385 $ 18,639 $ 11,842 $ 54,571 $ 34,360 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 4,500 3,889 3,203 12,000 9,936 Subtract: net gain on subordinated debt payoff — (80 ) — (80 ) — Subtract: bargain purchase gain (304 ) — — (304 ) — Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 22,581 $ 22,448 $ 15,045 $ 66,187 $ 44,296 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.97 % 65.27 % 67.95 % 69.46 % 68.05 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Sept 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2024 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 21,430 $ 21,594 $ 14,479 $ 63,661 $ 41,967 Interest income – investments and other 3,656 3,571 2,965 10,612 8,866 Interest expense – deposits (6,245 ) (6,080 ) (4,958 ) (18,363 ) (14,549 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (479 ) (468 ) (69 ) (1,414 ) (207 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (67 ) (66 ) (68 ) (199 ) (202 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — (3 ) (600 ) (3 ) (1,782 ) Net interest income $ 18,295 $ 18,548 $ 11,749 $ 54,294 $ 34,093 Non-GAAP measures: Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (6) $ 11 $ 12 $ 13 $ 39 $ 25 Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (6) 79 79 80 238 242 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 90 $ 91 $ 93 $ 277 $ 267 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 18,385 $ 18,639 $ 11,842 $ 54,571 $ 34,360 Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,030,754 $ 2,041,441 $ 1,450,716 $ 2,030,754 $ 1,450,716 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (13,661 ) (14,102 ) (104 ) (13,661 ) (104 ) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,014,063 $ 2,024,309 $ 1,447,582 $ 2,014,063 $ 1,447,582 Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 181,209 $ 173,532 $ 125,115 $ 181,209 $ 125,115 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (13,661 ) (14,102 ) (104 ) (13,661 ) (104 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 164,518 $ 156,400 $ 121,981 $ 164,518 $ 121,981 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.17 % 7.73 % 8.43 % 8.17 % 8.43 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 164,518 $ 156,400 $ 121,981 $ 164,518 $ 121,981 Common shares outstanding, ending 9,009,209 8,989,138 6,296,705 9,009,209 6,296,705 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 18.26 $ 17.40 $ 19.37 $ 18.26 $ 19.37

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

(3) All ratios on September 30, 2025, are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(4) Ratios are annualized.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.

(6) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%.