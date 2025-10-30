Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval and Launch of MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) in Argentina

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Argentine affiliate, Laboratorio LKM S.A. has obtained the regulatory approval and has launched MINJUVI® in Argentina. Knight obtained approval from the Argentinian health regulatory agency, ANMAT, for MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by MINJUVI® monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presenting an aggressive clinical profile. While a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will develop refractory disease or relapse following an initial response, and these individuals are often ineligible for ASCT. Such patients face a very poor prognosis, emphasizing the need for treatment options to improve their outcomes1.

The approval is based on the data from L-MIND trial, an open label, multicenter, single arm Phase 2 study, that evaluated MINJUVI® in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL ineligible for ASCT. The primary analysis results demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR, primary endpoint) of 60%, including a complete response rate (CR) of 43% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 74%2,3. According to the 2024 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines, MINJUVI® is listed as one of the preferred second-line treatments for DLBCL patients who are ineligible for transplantation4.

“MINJUVI® has a unique and innovative mechanism of action targeting CD19 and represents a significant advancement in the treatment of DLBCL. It is a targeted immunotherapy which offers sustained remission for non-transplant eligible adult patients who have relapsed or are refractory to at least one previous line of treatment. I am enthusiastic about the transformative potential of MINJUVI® in improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Amalia Cerutti, hematologist and coordinator of the CENHyT bone marrow transplant center at the Sanatorio Británico in Rosario, Argentina.

“With the approval and launch of MINJUVI® in Argentina, we mark the third country launch in Latin America for this innovative product. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding access to innovative therapies and doing better for patients and physicians by offering new treatment choices,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight.

In September 2021, Knight entered into a supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as MONJUVI® in the United States and MINJUVI® ex-USA) in Latin America. In addition, in July 2025 Knight announced that it had submitted a supplemental application to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, seeking approval for an additional indication for MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL). The supplemental application for the additional indication was selected for review under Project Orbis.

About MINJUVI® (tafasitamab)

MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). Incyte licenses exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.

MONJUVI® received accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for ASCT. In Europe, MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) received conditional Marketing Authorization from the European Medicines Agency in combination with lenalidomide, followed by MINJUVI® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for ASCT.

Additionally, in the U.S., MONJUVI® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

MONJUVI® is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma outside of controlled clinical trials.



XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

MONJUVI, MINJUVI, the MINJUVI and MONJUVI logos and the “triangle” design are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

References:

Duarte C, Kamdar M. Management Considerations for Patients With Primary Refractory and Early Relapsed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book. 2023 Jan;43:e390802 Duell, J et al. Long-term outcomes from the Phase II L-MIND study of tafasitamab (MOR208) plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Haematologica. 2021 Sep 1;106(9):2417-2426. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2020.275958 Salles, G et al. Tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (L-MIND): a multicentre, prospective, single-arm, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol. 2020 Jul;21(7):978-988. doi:10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30225-4 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines. B-Cell Lymphomas dated January 18, 2024. Accessible at: Treatment by Cancer Type (nccn.org)





CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc.



Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com



