Altimmune to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 6, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 6 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.

Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is pemvidutide, a glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD), alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) and obesity. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Elliot Fox

Real Chemistry

efox@realchemistry.com



