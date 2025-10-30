United States Cancer Immunotherapy Forecast Report 2025: A $71.65 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Digital Transformation, AI Adoption, Cloud Demand, and Growth of Mobile and Web Applications

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report by Products, Application, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to grow strongly, from US$ 31.82 Billion in 2024 to US$ 71.65 Billion by 2033. This remarkable growth translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.44% during the period between 2025 and 2033.

The growth in market size is owing to a number of factors such as improvements in biotechnology, research and development spending, and better knowledge of how the immune system can be used to fight cancer.







There are different forms of immunotherapy, such as monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and cancer vaccines, all aimed at strengthening or restoring the immune system's function to identify and destroy cancer cells. In the USA, cancer immunotherapy is now a key aspect of cancer therapy, especially for cancer types such as melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer.



It is used by itself, or in combination with other therapies, based on the nature and extent of cancer. Clinical trials are underway to add to the number of cancers that can be treated with immunotherapy, in demonstration of its potential to enhance patient survival and quality of life. As science progresses, immunotherapy is promising new and more successful cancer therapies.



Growth Drivers in United States Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Escalating Cancer Prevalence and Need for Novel Therapies



2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths are estimated to occur in the United States during 2025. Through 2022, the cancer death rate continued to fall, preventing an estimated 4.5 million deaths since. The rising incidence of cancer in the United States is a key driver of the use of immunotherapy.

With millions of Americans suffering from cancers like lung, breast, prostate, and melanoma, there is growing need for treatments with better survival rates and less toxicity than standard chemotherapy. Immunotherapy utilizes the immune system of the body to focus on tumor targeting more specifically, conforming to patient demand for customized treatment. The growing cancer burden, as well as increased knowledge among patients and doctors, continues to propel market expansion as immunotherapy takes its place as a central part of contemporary oncology treatment in the U.S.



Strong R&D Pipeline and Biopharmaceutical Innovation



The U.S. market for cancer immunotherapy is supported by solid research and development activities spearheaded by dominant pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Advances in immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and monoclonal antibodies are broadening therapeutic choices in a range of cancer indications. The FDA's expedited approvals and enabling regulatory models promote quicker commercialization of innovative medicines.

Collaboration between academic institutions, research institutions, and industry participants further enhances the development pipeline. With billions spent each year on oncology R&D, the U.S. is still a world leader in developing immunotherapy, giving patients access to innovative treatments and driving ongoing market growth. In 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oncology medicines to treat over 50 indications, including 11 first-in-class medicines.



Building Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Support



The sophisticated health care infrastructure in the United States, such as cancer treatment centers and full-fledged oncology networks, facilitates the use of immunotherapy. Expanding reimbursement coverage by Medicare, Medicaid, and private payers for immunotherapy medicines has enhanced patient access to these expensive therapies.

Hospitals and cancer centers are increasing immunotherapy services, aided by training programs and clinical trials that are increasing physician experience. Increasing patient interest in new therapies and supportive payer policy guarantee robust utilization. As payers shift reimbursement models to accommodate value-based care, the adoption of immunotherapy will keep increasing, making it a mainstay of cancer therapy in the U.S.



Adversities in United States Cancer Immunotherapy Market

High Treatment Costs and Affordability Issues



One of the biggest issues facing the U.S. cancer immunotherapy market is that treatments are very expensive. Therapies such as CAR-T and checkpoint inhibitors are several hundred thousand dollars a year, placing huge burdens on patients and healthcare systems. Despite insurance coverage, co-payments and out-of-pocket costs are still considerable.

High costs restrict access, especially for the uninsured or underinsured. These cost issues create concerns over healthcare equity and sustainability. Unless pricing approaches, reimbursement models, and patient support programs change, financial obstacles can slow adoption even with the established clinical value of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer.



Variable Patient Response and Safety Concerns



Even with the exceptional success observed for immunotherapy, not every patient reacts positively to therapy. Response rates are highly variable based on cancer type, genetic makeup, and immune system function. Also, immunotherapy is known to induce major immune-related adverse events, such as lung, liver, and other organ inflammation. These volatile results pose clinical challenges to oncologists and uncertainty to patients. Current research concentrates on biomarkers to select patients most likely to gain benefit, but sparse predictive tools restrict extended precision utilization. Meeting variability in patient response and safety risks management are the major challenges persisting in the U.S. cancer immunotherapy market.



United States Immunomodulators Market



The U.S. immunomodulators market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for treatments that modulate or augment the immune system's response to cancer. Immunomodulators such as checkpoint inhibitors and cytokine therapies are critical in enhancing immune action against tumor cells. Their use cuts across various cancer types, with growing FDA approvals broadening the treatment universe. The increased emphasis on combination therapies, in which immunomodulators are combined with chemotherapy or targeted therapies, improves clinical efficacy and uptake rates. With deep R&D investment and growing access to new drugs, the immunomodulators market is presented as a vital category in U.S. oncology treatment.



United States Cancer Vaccines Market



United States' cancer vaccines market is picking up pace as researchers and biotech companies try to develop preventive and therapeutic vaccines. Preventive vaccines such as HPV have already been successful in preventing cervical and other cancers, and therapeutic vaccines seek to activate the immune system to assault established tumors. Clinical trials are under way for vaccines against lung, prostate, and breast cancer. Government backing for cancer prevention efforts and investment in biotechnology innovation fuel advances in this area. While efficacy issues and mass adoption persist, cancer vaccines are an exciting frontier in the U.S. cancer immunotherapy market.



United States Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Market



Lung cancer, the leading type of cancer in the U.S., is a key driver for the adoption of immunotherapy. Immune checkpoint inhibitors like PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are now standard-of-care options for late-stage lung cancer, boosting survival rates significantly. Patients with previously limited treatment opportunities now have more focused and long-lasting responses. On-going clinical studies investigating CAR-T therapy and combination regimens are continuing to evolve the treatment paradigm. With high disease rates of lung cancer, widespread physician acceptance, and extensive FDA approvals, immunotherapy has emerged as a vital tool in enhancing outcomes for U.S. patients with lung cancer.



United States Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy Market



Prostate cancer is among the most frequently diagnosed cancers in men in the United States, and the role of immunotherapy is increasingly becoming a viable treatment strategy. Sipuleucel-T, the initial FDA-approved therapeutic cancer vaccine, set the stage for developments in prostate cancer immunotherapy. Checkpoint inhibitors and combination treatments are currently being developed to enhance patient outcomes, especially with advanced or refractory disease. Increased awareness and call for less harmful substitutes of conventional therapies propel adoption. While issues still exist with efficacy in cases in early stages, immunotherapy will increasingly dominate the U.S. prostate cancer treatment market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $71.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lily Company

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Market Segmentation

Products

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Cancer Vaccines

Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Others

End Users

Hospital

Cancer Research Center

Clinics

Top States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

