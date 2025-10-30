United States Baby Monitor Forecast Report 2025: A $740 Million Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Parental Awareness, Smart Home Integration, and Advances in Baby Monitoring Technology

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Baby Monitor Market Report by Product Type, Mode of Communication, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for United States baby monitors is expected to increase from US$ 0.37 billion in 2024 to US$ 0.74 billion by 2033. This expansion is calculated to be a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.11% during the period 2025-2033.

Driving this growth are raising awareness among parents regarding child safety, the evolution of baby monitoring technology, and a growing need for smart home integration, giving families countrywide peace of mind.

There are various kinds of baby monitors such as audio-only, video, and smart ones connected to smartphones for live feedback. Popularity increased in recent years because of technological advancements and the trend for the rise of smart devices at home.Parents are being drawn more to features like high-definition video, night vision, two-way talk, temperature detection, and even breath sensors that maximize security. Baby monitors have thus become a necessity for most families to ensure baby safety and allow parents to get some rest.





Growth Drivers in United States Baby Monitor Market



Increasing Number of Working Parents and Dual-Income Households

Growing dual-income households in the United States are among the key growth drivers for the baby monitor market. Dual-income households are common where working parents need extra support to meet work and family responsibilities, and baby monitors help them gain peace of mind by enabling remote monitoring of infants. With the increasing practice of remote work and blended job models, parents increasingly use video and Wi-Fi-capable baby monitors to remain engaged with their children while multitasking.

This demand is particularly robust in urban areas where lifestyles are hurried and trigger adoption. USA percentage of families with a working member remained the same for married-couple families (79.6 percent), women-maintained families (79.6 percent), and men-maintained families (84.8 percent) in 2024. Women-maintained families continued to be less likely to have a working member compared to men-maintained families. Women-maintained families and married-couple families had an equal probability of having a working member.

Advancements in Smart and Connected Technologies

Technological advancement has revolutionized baby monitors from mere audio devices to advanced smart solutions. Some of the features include HD video streaming, motion detection, two-way communication, sleep tracking, and connectivity with smartphones or smart home systems, which render baby monitors extremely attractive to contemporary parents.

The U.S. market is especially influenced by technology consumers who prefer convenience and security. With increasing adoption of IoT, smart baby monitors with cloud storage and AI-based alerts are increasingly driving product demand. August 2023, Masimo, a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies, announced the complete U.S. market availability of the Stork smart home baby monitoring system. Stork Vitals+, Vitals, and Camera sets are now retailing online and in-store at major retailers such as Best Buy and specialty stores such as Babylist.

Increased Awareness of Infant Safety and Well-being

Parents in the United States are increasingly concerned with infant safety, sleep tracking, and overall health. Issues related to sudden infant health hazards, sleep disruptions, and injuries have increased the demand for monitors with vital sign monitoring, breathing detectors, and temperature sensors. Pediatricians and hospitals also prescribe monitoring technologies, lending it legitimacy. With increasing awareness programs on baby care, parents are purchasing baby monitors as a necessary tool for parenting and not as a luxury.

July 2025, Cribs for Kids, along with Baby Safety Foundation (formerly JPMA Cares) and Safe Kids Worldwide, is honored to announce the 40 winners of the Safe Sleep Building Blocks Grant Program. This nationwide program, funded by a generous grant from Baby Safety Foundation, delivers vital infant safe sleep products, education, and community outreach assistance to organizations committed to the prevention of sleep-related infant deaths.

Challenges Facing United States Baby Monitor Market



Data Privacy and Security Issues

As wireless and Wi-Fi-based baby monitors go mainstream, cybersecurity threats have become a top concern. Cases of hacking or unauthorized access to devices worry parents about data security and their children's safety. Consumers are growing more wary, and manufacturers have to invest in strong encryption and security measures to keep customers' trust. Having to counter these risks increases development expenses and slows broader adoption by privacy-focused families.

High Costs and Market Competition

High-end baby monitors with sophisticated features such as video streaming, AI tracking, and health sensors are costly, compromising affordability for middle- and low-income families. Meanwhile, the American market is characterized by intense competition, with both international brands and domestic companies rolling out diverse products. Price-conscious consumers tend to settle on elementary versions, minimizing profit margins of sophisticated solutions. Such competition pressure complicates manufacturers' efforts to reconcile innovation and affordability.

United States Video Baby Monitor Market

Video baby monitors dominate the U.S. market, driven by parental preference for real-time visual monitoring of infants. These devices provide live video feeds, often in HD, with additional features like night vision, pan-tilt-zoom, and recording capabilities. Parents appreciate the assurance of visually checking their child without entering the room and disturbing sleep. As technology advances, integration with smartphones and smart home systems has enhanced accessibility, fueling widespread adoption across urban and suburban households.

United States Motion Sensor Baby Monitor Market

Motion sensor baby monitors are becoming increasingly popular as they are centered on infant health. They pick up on abnormal movement or absence of movement, making parents aware of potential health or sleep issues. Advanced versions even have breathing sensors and wearable devices for real-time monitoring. Although niche, it strongly resonates with parents of premature and newborn babies. Increasing health awareness of sudden infant threats is likely to propel further development in this category.

United States Wireless/Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Market

Wi-Fi-connected baby monitors are one of the most rapidly growing product segments in the U.S. market. They enable parents to keep track of their child remotely using smartphones, tablets, or laptops, with the convenience of flexibility and assurance. Cloud storage, two-way audio, and AI-powered alerts add to the ease of use. Nevertheless, the segment also poses data security challenges, which need to be managed by manufacturers. Notwithstanding, the increasing trend towards connected parenting solutions keeps driving demand.

United States Baby Monitor Specialty Stores Market

Specialty infant product retailers continue to be a powerful distribution channel for baby monitors in the United States. They give parents expert opinion, product demonstrations, and brand recommendations that they can trust. Consumers tend to purchase from specialty stores for high-priced items such as monitors because they can judge features beforehand. Even though internet channels are growing at a tremendous rate, specialty retailers have a dedicated customer base, especially for high-end and technologically sophisticated monitors where professional advice plays a key role in buying decisions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $0.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered United States



