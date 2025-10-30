Rick Sherlund, Wall Street Legend, joins in Partnership with Wedbush Tech Investment Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a full-service financial services firm, today announced that Richard “Rick” Sherlund, one of Wall Street’s most respected technology bankers and research analysts, and his team at Sherlund Partners LLC have joined in partnership with Wedbush’s Disruptive Technology, Media & Sports investment banking group. Rick will advise clients on strategic and financial initiatives across the rapidly evolving AI and broader technology landscapes. Rick will also work with Wedbush to generate new, proprietary investment funds for its clients.

Over his distinguished career, Rick has been widely recognized as one of the most influential sell-side analysts in Wall Street history, earning the No. 1 software industry analyst ranking from Institutional Investor for 17 consecutive years. As a leading technology analyst, Rick guided investors and corporate issuers through several evolving platform shifts in computing, from the dawn of the personal computer and client server generation followed by the transition to cloud, mobile and SaaS. As an investment banker for the past 10 years, most recently as Vice-Chairman of Technology Investment Banking at Bank of America, Rick has advised on many IPOs and software M&A transactions in the evolving areas of machine learning and, more recently, the explosive growth of AI as an emerging new enterprise computing platform. Rick has earned a reputation for his deep insight and steady perspectives during the industry’s most transformative eras.

“As AI now begins to transform enterprise computing, our clients’ needs are best served by the depth of industry expertise and passion Sherlund Partners delivers together with the breadth of investment banking, research and asset management that Wedbush delivers. The dramatic evolution of the software sector is an ongoing journey, like a book you can’t put down; you just have to keep turning the pages,” shared Rick.

Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets, added, “I am so excited to work with an icon like Rick – not just because his domain expertise is so deep and wide, but because he’s a truly insightful and thoughtful person, which are rare and valuable characteristics. We look forward to drawing on Rick’s sage insights across the tech spectrum at this critical juncture for the industry.”

Rick holds an MBA in Finance and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University. He began his career at Goldman Sachs, becoming a Hall of Fame Institutional Investor All-American Analyst, then started a new chapter of his career as a technology investment banker.

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

