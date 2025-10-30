AllCloud Launches AI Fusion, a Multi-Layer Framework Delivering 70% Faster AI Deployments

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud, a leading AI-first global cloud professional and managed services company, today announced the launch of AllCloud’s AI Fusion. This powerful, multi-layer framework offers a scalable architecture and repeatable accelerators designed to revolutionize how organizations accelerate and achieve successful AI initiatives.

AI Fusion is the foundational blueprint that provides strategy and architecture to quickly scale AI initiatives. It helps customers achieve rapid time to value and a higher rate of successful deployments, designed to help organizations realize up to 70% faster AI deployments.

“AllCloud was one of the first systems integrators to incorporate AI into our professional and managed services expertise and solutions,” said Eran Gil, CEO, AllCloud. “The powerful combination of AWS and our new AllCloud AI Fusion framework, allows us to provide customers with a clear, accelerated path to achieving their GenAI and Agentic AI and cloud transformation goals.”

The proven architecture is already facilitating AllCloud customer transformations across the globe, enabling rapid and secure progression from AI strategy to scalable production. This framework delivers immediate value through accelerated time-to-value for enterprises.

AI Fusion provides a comprehensive view of an organization's AI activities, ensuring effective tracking of outcomes and high AI adoption. Its core architecture is built upon key pillars, including:

Foundation & Governance Frameworks: Establishing a secure, compliant, and cost-managed base with built-in audit trails.

Interoperability & Repeatability: Ensuring seamless enterprise connectivity and reliable operation.

Quality Tracking and Outcome Monitoring: Guaranteeing models perform as expected and deliver measurable business value.

Well-Defined Security Standards: Maintaining stringent security and compliance throughout the AI lifecycle.

AI Fusion integrates advanced solutions to accelerate GenAI adoption, including:

Knowledge Intelligence Platform: Transforms enterprise information into AI-ready knowledge using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) patterns, connecting Large Language Models (LLMs) to enterprise data for contextually-aware AI responses.

MCP Enterprise Integration Hub: Utilizes the Standardized Model Context Protocol (MCP) to serve as a 'circulatory system' for seamless enterprise connectivity via universal connectors and secure API management.

Operational Governance Framework: Provides a comprehensive foundation layer with security compliance, cost management, and DevOps automation.

Intelligent Document Orchestration Platform: Coordinated AI agents extract, analyze, and route information across enterprise systems, eliminating processing bottlenecks.

The AI Fusion framework is built on the recently launched TrustStack, a secure, compliant, and scalable solution that leverages AWS services to meet stringent regulatory requirements. The combination of AI Fusion and TrustStack creates a highly secure environment for the most sensitive workloads, enabling the development and deployment of AI at scale.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a leader in amplifying organizations’ cloud potential through AI. With a track record of hundreds of successful implementations across AWS and Salesforce, AllCloud has developed strategies and solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to remain at the forefront of innovation.

As an AWS Premier and audited managed services Partner, and Salesforce Consulting Partner, AllCloud provides comprehensive AI-led cloud journey support, from initial implementation to ongoing management through our Engage Managed Services. Our expertise ensures that clients remain aligned with ecosystem best practices while focusing on their core business growth.

AllCloud serves clients across the globe with offices in EMEA and North America. www.allcloud.io

