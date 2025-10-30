MediBeacon to Present at the Upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediBeacon Inc., a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of fluorescent tracer agents and their transdermal detection, today announced that data from the Company’s transdermal GFR technology has been accepted for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston, TX, November 5-9, 2025.

The presentation titled, “A clinical study evaluating accuracy of the transdermal glomerular filtration rate methodology in CKD patients,” will be given at 5:40 PM CST on November 7, 2025 by Stuart L. Goldstein, M.D., Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“We look forward to presenting data from a growing body of evidence that supports transdermal GFR use in kidney function assessment,” said Dr. Goldstein. “By continuing to examine the accuracy of transdermal GFR, our focus is to pave the way for better care of kidney patients.”

Key clinical study points:

Transdermal fluorescence detection of relmapirazin to assess GFR across all human skin colors and CKD stages 1-4

A statistical comparison of transdermal GFR (tGFR) to plasma-derived indexed GFR

The tGFR P30 value met the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines for optimal P30 range (>90%)

FDA approval of the Transdermal GFR System resulted from this study led by Dr. Richard B. Dorshow, Chief Scientific Officer at MediBeacon and first author of the presentation

MediBeacon’s CEO, Steven Hanley, will present at the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 at 5:40 AM PST / 8:40 AM EST.

About Lumitrace® (relmapirazin) injection

Relmapirazin is a non-radioactive, non-iodinated pyrazine-based compound, which has been engineered to be inert, highly fluorescent, and have the clearance properties of a GFR tracer agent in the body. The unique photophysical characteristics of Lumitrace have been designed to enable the collection of fluorescence data via a photodetector sensor placed on the skin. Data collected by the sensor measures the change in the intensity of Lumitrace fluorescence over time and is converted into a transdermal GFR (tGFR) by proprietary algorithms. In a phase 2 investigational study mGFR deduced from Lumitrace matched that of mGFR deduced from iohexol over a range of GFR values. See the peer reviewed article published in the October 2024 issue of Kidney International by Dorshow et al.1

About MediBeacon® Transdermal GFR System (TGFR)

The MediBeacon TGFR is comprised of the MediBeacon TGFR Sensor, MediBeacon TGFR Monitor, and Lumitrace® (relmapirazin), which together allow assessment of kidney function by measuring the clearance rate of the fluorescent agent as it leaves the body. The system records Lumitrace fluorescence intensity transdermally as a function of time via a sensor placed on the skin. The TGFR Sensor records 2.5 fluorescent readings per second and the TGFR Monitor will display the average session tGFR reading at the patient’s bedside or in the outpatient setting.

FOR IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR TGFR (U.S. FDA) see ifu.medibeacon.com.

About MediBeacon Inc.

MediBeacon is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of fluorescent tracer agents and their transdermal detection. MediBeacon’s use of proprietary fluorescent tracer agents coupled with transdermal detection technology focuses on providing vital and actionable measurement of organ function. MediBeacon owns over 60 granted U.S. patents and over 245 granted patents worldwide that provide extensive coverage of the MediBeacon® TGFR, including Lumitrace® injection, the sensor and algorithms, as well as other strategic uses of its proprietary pyrazine platform and sensor technology. The TGFR is approved for human use. Potential technology applications in gastroenterology, ophthalmology and surgery are in various stages of clinical development. MediBeacon is based in St. Louis, Missouri, with additional operations in Mannheim, Germany. For more information, please visit: www.medibeacon.com.

1 Clinical validation of the novel fluorescent glomerular filtration rate tracer agent relmapirazin (MB-102), Kidney International, Volume 106, Issue 4, P679-687, October 2024, DOI: 10.1016/j.kint.2024.06.012