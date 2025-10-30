Barry Hytinen Appointed to ABM’s Board of Directors





NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Barry Hytinen to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hytinen currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in information management services. He has more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, strategic transformation, and operational leadership across a range of industries.

“I am honored to join ABM’s Board of Directors,” said Hytinen. “ABM’s scale, purpose, and commitment to innovation are impressive, and I look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth.”

Since joining Iron Mountain in 2020, Mr. Hytinen has played a central role in driving the company’s evolution into a diversified solutions-based business. Under his financial and strategic leadership, Iron Mountain has achieved record performance and expanded into high-growth sectors including data centers, digital services, and asset lifecycle management.

Previously, Mr. Hytinen served as Chief Financial Officer at Hanesbrands, where he advanced global growth initiatives and strengthened the company’s capital structure and operating performance. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Tempur Sealy International, holding senior roles in finance, strategy, and corporate development, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He began his career with General Electric and has also held leadership roles in technology and software companies.

“Barry brings exceptional financial expertise, operational insight, and a proven track record of driving growth in complex, global organizations,” said Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABM. “His experience leading finance and strategy functions at scale will be invaluable as ABM continues to execute its long-term strategy.”

Mr. Hytinen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Finance from Syracuse University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

