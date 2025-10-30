Kalaris to Present at Stifel 2025 Annual Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced that management will present at the upcoming Stifel 2025 Annual Healthcare Conference.
Details:
- Type: Company presentation
- Speakers: Andrew Oxtoby, Chief Executive Officer & Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer
- Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Time: 3:20 – 3:50pm ET
- Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Kalaris management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties should contact their conference representative to arrange a meeting.
About Kalaris
Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases with major unmet medical needs. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.
Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@kalaristx.com