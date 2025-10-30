Chris Benchetler Announces Mountains of the Moon

Mammoth Lakes, CA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned artist, skier, and filmmaker Chris Benchetler unveils his most ambitious creative endeavor to date: Mountains of the Moon, a genre-defying transformative film and immersive art experience set to the iconic music of the Grateful Dead. Captured almost entirely at night using cutting-edge cinematography, lasers, animation, and projection mapping, the film takes viewers on a surreal journey through ocean, river, and mountain landscapes. Mountains of the Moon will be amplified through a week-long immersive premiere and activation in Los Angeles, a global theatrical run, and experiential events throughout Fall and Winter.

The official teaser trailer drops October 30, followed by a global premiere on November 15, 2025. The debut kicks off a multi-platform cultural campaign blending sport, art, and music in a way that’s never been seen before.

“Mountains of the Moon is an artistic journey where light became my paintbrush and the Earth our canvas,” said Benchetler. “By breaking free of the sun’s constraints, we were able to sculpt emotion, energy, and movement, juxtaposed into the landscape — layering sport, art, music, and nature to create something that speaks beyond words and more into feeling.”

Mountains of the Moon was born from Chris’ desire to communicate what words cannot — the feelings, connections, and energy that exist beyond language. Skiing, painting, and filmmaking are all part of the same pursuit: layering light, color, and experience to reveal a deeper truth. This project takes that exploration into new territory, using night as a canvas, skeleton suits as a metaphor for shared humanity, and light itself as both subject and storyteller. At its core, Mountains of the Moon is about stripping away the noise to uncover what binds us together — the energy we carry, the light we emit, and the way art and nature remind us of what’s eternal.

The film is just one part of the larger Mountains of the Moon project, which also includes Benchetler’s forthcoming book of photographs, concepts, and paintings, defining the same themes of universal language and interconnection present in the film, as well as a series of satellite art galleries that further illuminate the project’s inspiration, creative process and love of nature.

The main gallery installation opens in Los Angeles, November 15-23, powered by Arc’teryx. Inside, viewers will be transported through a surreal museological experience that showcases how the Mountains of the Moon project was brought to life, both in process and in inspiration. It consists of four main spaces: behind-the-scenes archival display of the film’s production; a light-based installation in which illuminated objects from the film are the light sources; a life-size recreation of Benchetler’s personal art studio; and lastly, a sensorial LED sculpture garden.

“The music of the Grateful Dead has always been about exploration – of sound, spirit, and the unknown,” said Mickey Hart, drummer for the Grateful Dead. “Mountains of the Moon taps into that same energy, pushing creative boundaries to illuminate the deep connection between art, nature, and human expression. It was an honor to contribute to this visionary project and help bring its rhythm to life.”

Following his 2019 award-winning film Fire On The Mountain, narrated by the late and beloved Hall of Famer and fellow Deadhead Bill Walton, Benchetler returns with an even more ambitious vision. Mountains of the Moon is narrated by renowned mycologist and author Paul Stamets and features a diverse lineup of world-class athletes — including Michelle Parker, Rob Machado, and Carson Storch — visceral visual landscapes, and a euphoric Grateful Dead soundtrack. Mickey Hart also performs in the film – drumming atop a snow sculpture on Mammoth Mountain – and pieces from his iconic Grateful Dead drum kit and art in collaboration with Benchetler will be on display during the LA premiere exhibit.

As part of Benchetler’s deep commitment to sustainability—and with support from A New Earth Project—all Mountains of the Moon apparel and merchandise sold through ChrisBenchetler.com will be shipped using New Earth Approved packaging solutions. This includes Vela Bags: transparent, curbside-recyclable transport bags made from glassine paper, a renewable, plastic-free alternative to conventional polybags. It’s one of several visible ways the Mountains of the Moon project reflects a shared dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible innovation.

Blending psychedelic art, elemental exploration, and science-based storytelling, Mountains of the Moon is more than a film—it’s a multidimensional experience that takes viewers on a journey from the depths of the soil to the vastness of space, ultimately returning to the natural world with a renewed appreciation for its wisdom and sustainability.

“Mountains of the Moon blends visual storytelling with mountain performance. It reflects what can happen when creativity, sport, and technical innovation come together—from the custom light suits developed by our product creation team to the meaningful community connections we’re celebrating through the LA exhibition and film screenings,” said Stuart Haselden, CEO of Arc’teryx. “We’re honoured to support Chris and his team, and proud to see our athletes contribute to such a thoughtful and inspiring project.”

Fall 2025 Launch Highlights Include:

Teaser Release – October 30: Official trailer drops across platforms

Media/VIP Screening – November 13: Exclusive screening for press and VIPs

Book & Merch Launch – November 13: Collectors book, exclusive merch & art prints available at chrisbenchetler.com

"Mountains of the Moon: A Cinematic Experience" Art Gallery – November 15-23: Experiential gallery that illuminates the Mountains of the Moon project themes

Theatrical Release – November 14: Theatrical Run + Film Screenings/Brand Activations

Global Premiere – November 15: Flagship screening and cultural event in Los Angeles

Satellite Screenings: Select cities and community activations across the U.S. and abroad in partnership with film collaborators including Arc'teryx, SIMMS and more

Branded Collaborations: Limited-edition gear and product drops with brands such as Arc'teryx, Grateful Dead, Lágrimas del Valle Tequila and High n' Wicked Fine Whiskeys, Atomic, SIMMS Fishing and Dragon Alliance dropping September 2025 onwards

Digital Ecosystem: Streaming distribution, behind-the-scenes content, and social storytelling to be rolled out from January 2026 onwards

Mountains of the Moon is powered by an impressive roster of brand collaborators who share a commitment to innovation, creativity and adventure. Primary sponsors and collaborators include Arc’teryx, Grateful Dead, Lágrimas del Valle Tequila and High n’ Wicked Fine Whiskeys, IKON Pass, Mammoth Mountain, Atomic, CMH Heli-Skiing, Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing, A New Earth Project, SIMMS Fishing, Dragon Alliance, Surf Ranch, and Monkey Wrench Films.

The film will be distributed by Monkey Wrench Films, with a full theatrical window of screenings beginning November 14th followed by a digital rollout in early 2026. Full theater listings and release information will be available at chrisbenchetler.com/mountains-of-the-moon.

Chris Benchetler – Artist, Athlete, Visionary

Chris Benchetler is a professional skier and multidisciplinary artist who has redefined the intersection of sport, art, and nature. Raised in California’s Sierra Nevada, his deep connection to the outdoors fuels his creative expression—from murals and custom skis to boundary-pushing films like Fire On The Mountain and Mountains of the Moon. Through his work, Chris celebrates the interconnectedness of life, using light, movement, and storytelling to inspire a deeper appreciation for the planet.

About Mountains of the Moon

Conceived by Chris Benchetler, Mountains of the Moon is a genre-defying transformative film and immersive art experience that blends action sports with surreal nighttime cinematography, animation, and a timeless soundtrack by the Grateful Dead. The project is a profound exploration of the interconnectedness of life—merging light, rhythm, nature, music, and consciousness to inspire positivity and raise awareness of our shared humanity. Through studying light as a life source and its dance with darkness, the film reveals the beauty of contrast and the essential role light plays in nourishing both the human spirit and the natural world, celebrating the boundless potential of creativity in exploring new frontiers.

