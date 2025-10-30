Cloudbrink Brings Secure, Compliant, High-Performance AI to Enterprises

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink , a leader in high-performance secure connectivity, today announced a breakthrough platform designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise tech: how to bring AI safely and efficiently into the enterprise without compromising compliance or performance. The Cloudbrink AI platform is an AI-ready personal SASE platform that gives enterprises the missing piece for safe, compliant, and lightning-fast AI adoption.

IT and security leaders today have to manage the tension between the need to innovate quickly, and the risk of exposing sensitive data through ungoverned AI use. Cloudbrink’s new AI-ready platform bridges that gap. It brings together a Zero-Trust approach, compliance intelligence, and high-performance connectivity into a single platform purpose-built for the era of enterprise AI.

“AI is the biggest transformation enterprises have seen in decades—but adoption has been slowed by security, compliance, and performance concerns,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “Cloudbrink now removes those barriers. IT and security teams get the control they need, while developers and employees enjoy the speed they expect. We’re giving organizations the clarity, control, and speed they need to embrace AI responsibly.”

Built for the AI-Driven Enterprise

As enterprises accelerate their use of generative AI, language models, and agent-based automation, the risks of shadow AI, data exfiltration, and unauthorized API use have multiplied. Cloudbrink’s AI-ready platform applies Zero-Trust principles to AI workloads, providing context-aware security, data governance, and high-performance connectivity within a single architecture.

Unlike other SASE and ZTNA solutions that simply bolt AI onto legacy security systems, Cloudbrink’s new platform approaches AI based on how enterprise networks should operate in an AI-native world. Cloudbrink enforces policies at the AI-service and agent layer, not just the user or application layer because AI systems behave differently from human users, and have to be secured differently as well.

Cloudbrink now allows enterprises to consume and build AI services more smoothly and quickly. With Cloudbrink, organizations can:

Enable secure, compliant AI access across every employee and endpoint, with controls to detect shadow AI use and prevent sensitive data exfiltration to and from AI services.

across every employee and endpoint, with controls to detect shadow AI use and prevent sensitive data exfiltration to and from AI services. Safely adopt enterprise AI Agents with data protection and least-privilege access controls, real-time policy enforcement, deep integrations with identity systems like Entra and Okta, and the ability to segregate AI agent traffic from user traffic for increased protection.

with data protection and least-privilege access controls, real-time policy enforcement, deep integrations with identity systems like Entra and Okta, and the ability to segregate AI agent traffic from user traffic for increased protection. Empower AI developers to quickly create AI agents that function at high-speed using Cloudbrink’s global FAST Edge network, providing near-LAN performance for GPU and data-intensive workloads.



Cloudbrink also provides crucial visibility into how AI is affecting enterprise networks. AI usage can be monitored directly on the Cloudbrink portal, which shows which AI agents are using which AI tools and services, which are the most common AI services and tools being used, and which AI tools or services have large volumes of data being exchanged.

