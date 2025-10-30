Altanine Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Bruce D. Forrest

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altanine , a health innovation company dedicated to improving the comfort and convenience of everyday medicines through advanced formulation and delivery technologies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Bruce D. Forrest, MD, MBA, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This addition is a significant step as Altanine scales its pipeline and refines its clinical and regulatory execution.

The appointment of Dr. Forrest reflects Altanine’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional advisory network to guide its expanding clinical pipeline. The company’s Scientific Advisory Board brings together experts in medicine, pharmacology, and product development who provide guidance on trial design and regulatory strategy.

“Bruce brings a rare and valuable combination of clinical insight and global regulatory experience,” said Charles Andres, Chief Executive Officer, Altanine. “His expertise in developing therapeutics will provide a meaningful addition as Altanine continues advancing its portfolio of innovative drug-delivery technologies.”

“I am honored to join Altanine’s Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to helping the company refine its clinical strategy and execution,” said Dr. Forrest. “Altanine’s mission to improve drug delivery and patient outcomes resonates deeply with my work in therapeutics. Drawing on my regulatory and clinical expertise, I look forward to helping Altanine accelerate development and bring its innovations to patients faster.”

Bringing over three decades of leadership in vaccine, small-molecule, and biopharmaceutical development, Dr. Forrest has advanced programs from late-stage clinical trials through global regulatory approval. He previously held senior leadership positions at Pfizer and Wyeth, where he oversaw pivotal clinical programs leading to regulatory approvals for several landmark vaccines, including RotaShield® (EU), Prevnar®, and FluMist® . In addition to his work in vaccines, he has contributed to the development and optimization of multiple small-molecule therapies, providing broad insight into clinical strategy, regulatory pathways, and product innovation.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Forrest to Altanine’s Scientific Advisory Board. His perspective will help us translate our platform’s potential into tangible clinical progress and improved patient outcomes,” said George Hornig, Chairman of the Board of Altanine.