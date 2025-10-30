Indra Group to Strengthen Its Presence in the U.S. With a $50 Million Investment, New Facility, and More Than 200 New Jobs

Indra Group USA will complement its 78,000-sq.-ft. facility near Kansas City with an additional investment to expand its manufacturing capacity with a new facility to meet the needs of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The facilities will serve as an Indra Center of Excellence for manufacturing communication, navigation and surveillance systems, and will incorporate advanced industrial processes that improve efficiency and quality through Industry 4.0 technologies and automated electronic testing.

Indra Group USA plans to create more than 200 new jobs over the next three years as part of its growth strategy, strengthening its position as a leader in military and civil air traffic management in the United States.

The facility is expected to begin operations in early 2026.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrid-based Indra Group has announced an investment of $50 million in Indra Group USA to construct and equip a new manufacturing facility that will expand its industrial and technological capacity to produce radars, ground-to-air communication radios, and other air traffic surveillance and navigation systems. The new facility, to be located in the Kansas City area, is expected to be operational by early 2026 and will create more than 200 new jobs over the next three years.

Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos welcomed the announcement, stating: “With this project, we are successfully advancing our strategic plan to grow in the United States and taking a decisive step to strengthen Indra Group’s position in a highly competitive American market, where we are already among the strongest companies in advanced solutions for civil and military air traffic management. The new facility demonstrates our long-term commitment to industrial and technological development in the United States, to innovation, and to the creation of high-quality jobs.”

Indra Group USA’s new facility will feature advanced technologies to produce radars, ground-to-air communication systems and navigation aids, which are essential to the safety of the National Air Space (NAS). The facility plans to begin with production of more than 20,000 Indra Park Air radios for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and will have the capability to build cooperative and non-cooperative radars.

Currently, the design, engineering, manufacture, and assembly of these systems are carried out at Indra’s Overland Park, Kansas, location. This facility has received the “Made in Kansas” seal of approval from the Kansas Department of Commerce in recognition of its contribution to the local industry. Together the facilities will serve as an Indra Center of Excellence and will produce state-of-the-art communication, navigation and surveillance systems. Advanced Industry 4.0 processes and automated electronic testing will drive higher efficiency and exceptional quality.

U.S. market-leading innovation

Over the past year, Indra Group has strengthened its position in the U.S. market through strategic contracts in air traffic management, defense and mobility. Its Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) technology has been included on the FAA’s list of certified products for surface aircraft surveillance and monitoring, and it will be deployed at the more than 450 towers currently operating without situation display capabilities.

In addition, Indra is a key technology partner for the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. The U.S. Air Force has selected Indra’s technology to replace its Man-Portable Tactical Air Navigation (MP-TACAN) systems, which are used in advanced and complex military operations to ensure accurate and reliable navigation information for military and civilian aircraft.

About Indra Group

Indra Group ( www.indracompany.com ) is a holding company promoting technological progress that comprises Indra, one of the main global defence, air traffic and space companies, and Minsait, a leader of the digital transformation and information technologies in Spain and Latin America. Indra Group drives a safer and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships and the finest talent. Sustainability is part of its strategy and culture, in order to respond to present and future social and environmental challenges. In the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues totalling €4.343 billion, with a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140.

Communication Contact

For Indra Group

Elsa Jiménez

ejimenezbl@indra.es

+34 669 82 93 19

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

Scott.worden@llyc.global

+1 248-825-9343