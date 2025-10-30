Kinetic Teams Up With eero to Deliver Next-Gen Secure Home Wi-Fi

Kinetic customers can now get an enhanced internet experience powered by 100% fiber, and eero Wi-Fi 7 to deliver fast, reliable whole-home connectivity

This relationship underscores Kinetic’s plan to deliver innovative, future-proof, whole-home connectivity across an 18-state footprint

New ‘Kinetic Promise’ nears 1 million certified whole-home Wi-Fi installations across 18 states



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that it has teamed up with eero, an Amazon company, to provide consumers with Wi-Fi 7, the fastest and most advanced Wi-Fi technology available today.

The relationship with eero underscores Kinetic’s dedication to setting new standards of internet service as the company positions itself as a challenger to traditional cable internet by delivering innovative, future-proof technology to its customers.

“Families and communities are more connected than ever, and customers expect Wi‑Fi that’s simple, reliable and fast. That’s exactly what we’re delivering with eero Pro 7 and Wi‑Fi 7—it’s the way Wi‑Fi should be,” said John Harrobin, president of Kinetic. “As digital demand grows, we’re committed to providing an internet that works on every device, in every room. Backed by our 100% fiber network and our Kinetic PromiseTM to whole‑home connectivity, we’re raising the bar and making premium Wi‑Fi accessible to everyone.”

eero Pro 7 uses the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and when coupled with Kinetic’s blazing-fast multi-gig fiber internet, customers can receive an enhanced online experience that is easy, secure, fast and affordable.

Kinetic’s addition of the eero product lineup coincides with its introduction of a new Kinetic PromiseTM to its customers. The Kinetic PromiseTM pledges that technicians will not leave a new fiber installation until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed. Backed by nearly a million Whole-Home Wi-Fi certifications, technicians use the RouteThis Certify app to optimize gateway placement, solve for any interference or congestion, and recommend Wi-Fi extenders to deliver Wi-Fi in hard‑to‑reach spaces.

“eero's Wi-Fi 7 devices, including the eero Pro 7, enable ISPs to deliver the seamless, secure connectivity that modern households demand,” said Nick Weaver, chief executive officer of eero. “By partnering with forward-thinking providers like Kinetic, we're helping create the infrastructure for truly intelligent homes where reliable, blazing-fast connectivity powers everything from remote work and entertainment to emerging AI experiences.”

Real Impact for Customers

This partnership will provide customers with dependable future-ready internet so they can do more and thrive. Think of a single parent in Georgia working two jobs—with fast, reliable, high‑performance coverage, they can better access remote learning and work and telehealth. Fiber, when paired with Wi-Fi 7, even offers an edge when gaming as it provides material lag advantages over cable’s technology.

Consider other possibilities. Even more critical to operations, a North Carolina family farm using Kinetic’s multi gig fiber paired with the eero Pro 7 could get coverage and speed for their whole home. With Wi Fi 7 and TrueMesh, the farmhouse can handle streaming, video calls, telehealth, remote learning, and gaming.

Built-in and easy-to-use security services

Kinetic customers can choose between two different security plans available with the purchase of an eero device, each backed by world-class encryption and security protocols. This level of security is designed to stop would-be attackers at the gateway, before they enter the home.

For $5 per month, eero Secure adds parental controls—including screen-time limits, safe search, and blocking of inappropriate websites and unwanted ads. For $10 per month, eero Plus includes all eero Secure features and adds a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a password manager, enhanced protection against viruses and ransomware, remote access to devices and content and Identity Protection to monitor for data breaches and alert you if your personal information is exposed. For more information, visit www.gokinetic.com .

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com .

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

Megan.krtek@uniti.com