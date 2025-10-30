Solésence To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and host a conference call and webcast on the same date.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – 7:30 a.m. CDT, 8:30 a.m. EDT

Speakers: Kevin Cureton, President & CEO, Laura Riffner, Chief Financial Officer, and Jess Jankowski, Board Advisor

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qur8mp24

Dial-In Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e27b8a6c7664f28b7a16148b68f01ba

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The call may also be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website, at https://ir.solesence.com/. Please join the conference call at least five minutes before prior to the start time.

