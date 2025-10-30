Celularity and DefEYE, Inc. Partner to Advance Growth of Regenerative Therapies in Eye Care

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company addressing age-related and degenerative diseases, announced today a strategic partnership with DefEYE, Inc. (“DefEYE”), a newly established ophthalmic product and technology company. Celularity has executed an exclusive license & pricing arrangement with DefEYE on the backend of Celularity’s in-kind investment in DefEYE’s $12MM Series Seed Preferred Equity funding round.

DefEYE was established to build on Verséa Ophthalmics’ commercial momentum, reflected in significant year-over-year sales growth since its August 2022 launch. According to DefEYE, sales increased in 2024 by nearly 70% over the prior year. DefEYE expects to use the proceeds of its Series Seed Preferred Equity round to launch and scale a robust portfolio of decellularized biologic solutions for eye care, including:

Single and tri-layer Decellularized Amniotic Basement Membrane, Biovance ® and Biovance ® 3L Ocular, respectively.

and Biovance 3L Ocular, respectively. Interfyl ® , a flowable human connective tissue derived from the chorionic plate.

, a flowable human connective tissue derived from the chorionic plate. Collaborative research and development for future commercial products.



Celularity granted DefEYE an exclusive sublicense to Celularity’s ophthalmic biologics portfolio, which includes Biovance®, Biovance® 3L, Interfyl®, and CentaFlex. Celularity will be the exclusive contract manufacturer for DefEYE’s portfolio of ophthalmic biologics solutions.

“The partnership reflects a strategic opportunity to align for both companies and signals the start of a promising new chapter for regenerative therapies in eye care,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s Chairman and CEO. “Our in-kind investment and exclusive license and pricing agreement exemplify Celularity’s commitment to drive innovation through strategic partnerships. We are excited to be part of DefEYE’s focused expansion into the ophthalmic space and to demonstrate the transformative power of placental-derived regenerative biologic solutions. This strategy fits into our objective of accessing new markets for our portfolio of commercial products,” Hariri said.

DefEYE’s leadership includes key personnel from the original Verséa Ophthalmics team, ensuring continuity of expertise and relationships in the rapidly evolving eye care market. Celularity has the right to name one member of DefEYE’s five-member board of directors.

“This strategic collaboration with Celularity strengthens our capabilities and core competencies,” said Rob Sambursky, M.D., CEO of DefEYE, Inc. “With Celularity’s deep scientific and manufacturing expertise, we believe that we will be well positioned to scale and deliver meaningful clinical management solutions to both physicians and patients.”

About Celularity Inc.

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and aging-related cellular medicine company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic and autologous cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies that target fundamental aging mechanisms like cellular senescence, age-related chronic inflammation, and tissue degeneration. For more information about Celularity and its cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions, please visit www.celularity.com

About DefEYE, Inc.

DefEYE, Inc. is a rapidly growing ocular company on a mission to transform and personalize therapeutic approaches in eye care. The company focuses on delivering a portfolio of innovative decellularized biologic solutions that optimize treatment and management of various eye care conditions, including ocular surface diseases, pterygium surgery, and other surgical interventions.

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; and (iv) future demand for our products. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “improving,” “may,” “observed,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025 and May 21, 2025, respectively, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

