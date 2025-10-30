United States Managed Services Forecast Report 2025: A $165.61 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Cloud Adoption, Demand for Optimal IT Solutions, and Focus on Operational Efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Managed Services Market Report by Type, Size of Enterprise, End User, Deployment, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Managed Services Market is expected to expand appreciably, from US$ 84.03 billion in 2024 to US$ 165.61 billion in 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.83% over the forecast period of 2025-2033

This expansion is fueled by growing demand for optimal IT solutions, expansion of cloud usage, and cost-cutting measures among organizations interested in managed service providers to improve operational efficiency.







Managed services are defined as outsourcing some of the IT functions and tasks to a professional service provider, or in other terms, a Managed Services Provider (MSP). Through this, organizations are able to concentrate on their core business activities while leaving their IT requirements to professionals. Typical managed services involve network management, data backup and restore, security, cloud, and help desk services.



Popularity of managed services in the USA has increased exponentially with the growing complexity of IT environments and the pressure on businesses to remain competitive. All sizes of companies utilize these services to improve efficiency, improve security, and save money. Business organizations can tap into latest technologies as well as talent using managed services without the burden of keeping in-house IT teams.



Further, the increasing culture of remote working and the explosion in cyber attacks have also accelerated the need for managed services and positioned them as a vital part of current business strategy and digital innovation programs.



Growth Drivers in the United States Managed Services Market

Increasing Need for Cost Savings and IT Optimization



Organizations worldwide are experiencing mounting pressure to curtail operational costs without hampering streamlined IT operations. Managed services enable organizations to pay for IT functions like infrastructure monitoring, security, and cloud management on a predictable monthly basis rather than incurring big upfront capital expenses. With MSPs, businesses tap into specialist skills, sophisticated tools, and proactive monitoring, which enhances system uptime and minimizes expensive downtime.

The emphasis on cost reduction and efficiency is the primary motive behind managed services usage across industries. June 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced Elsa, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) device that will assist employees - ranging from scientific reviewers to investigators - on how to work more effectively. The new tool brings agency operations into the modern age and utilizes AI capabilities to serve the American people more effectively.



Sped-Up Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption



The speed of digital transformation projects has increased demand for managed services. US businesses are shifting workloads to the cloud, implementing hybrid IT infrastructures, and using automation to boost competitiveness. Managed services help businesses tackle cloud migration, balance hybrid environments, and improve performance. MSPs also provide organizations with the ability to scale resources as necessary to ensure agility in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

The emergence of cloud-native applications and distributed work patterns necessitates the need for managed services in order to support operational resilience and adaptability. May 2024, Accenture Federal Services won the US Army's Enterprise Application Modernization and Migration (EAMM) contract worth up to USD 127 million. Accenture Federal Services intends to utilize its capability in cloud migration and modernization to perform thorough analysis and implement large-scale migrations to the cloud.



Increasing Cybersecurity Threats and Compliance Needs



With the rising frequency of cyberattacks, ransomware incidents, and regulatory requirements, U.S. businesses are turning to MSPs for advanced cybersecurity services. Managed security services provide 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response, helping organizations protect sensitive data and comply with standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

For industries like healthcare and finance, compliance-driven managed security solutions are particularly critical. Since companies struggle with cybersecurity talent shortages, outsourcing to MSPs means having instant access to expertise and advanced technologies, leading to high growth in this market.



Issues in the United States Managed Services Market

Data Privacy Issues and Regulation Complexity



One of the biggest challenges to the U.S. managed services market is compliance and data privacy across a myriad of regulations. States have different data protection regulations, while certain industries, such as finance and healthcare, have strict federal regulations they must comply with. Companies are reluctant to outsource IT because they fear the third-party handling of their data and ensuing breaches. Managed service providers would need to spend significant resources on compliance structures and open governance practices to get beyond this roadblock.



Shortage of Talented IT Personnel



While managed services offer access to talent, the industry itself has a shortage of talented people. Cybersecurity experts, cloud architects, and AI professionals are highly sought after but in short supply. This skill shortage can constrain MSPs' capacity to scale efficiently and deliver at high quality. Small providers are especially disadvantaged in competing against big MSPs for the best brains, leading to uneven availability of services throughout the U.S. This workforce challenge must be addressed to support sustainable market growth.



United States Managed Data Center Services Market



Managed data center services play a crucial role in enabling businesses to move towards hybrid and multi-cloud environments. U.S. businesses are increasingly depending on MSPs to manage data centers, such as managing servers, backup, disaster recovery, and security. Outsourcing these tasks helps organizations minimize the cost of operations and achieve greater reliability.

As workloads in digital expand, organizations require flexible solutions that are capable of scaling rapidly while adhering to compliance needs. As colocation and edge computing gain popularity, managed data center services are becoming an anchor of US enterprise IT strategy.



United States Large Enterprise Managed Services Market



Large US enterprises are leading the implementation of managed services with their complex IT infrastructure and global reach. They are looking for MSPs to handle cloud environments, security, networks, and advanced analytics at scale.

Cost reduction, compliance management, and access to specialist know-how are key drivers for take-up. Enterprises also target automation and AI-based monitoring to improve operating efficiency. With their budget, these companies tend to work with tier-one MSPs that offer complete, end-to-end solutions. This segment accounts for a significant portion of the U.S. managed services market.



United States Healthcare Managed Services Market



The U.S. healthcare industry is quickly adopting managed services to enhance efficiency, security, and compliance. MSPs offer electronic health record (EHR) management, cloud hosting, and HIPAA-compliant data protection solutions.

As more cyberattacks are directed at patient data, healthcare providers rely on managed security services to protect sensitive information. MSPs also ease the load on in-house IT staff so that healthcare organizations can concentrate on patient care. With growing telemedicine adoption, managed services for safe network connectivity and data management become increasingly important.



United States Retail Managed Services Market



The retail sector is significantly dependent on managed services to streamline operations across point-of-sale (POS) systems, e-commerce sites, supply chain management, and customer analysis. As customers increasingly demand cohesive omnichannel experiences, MSPs offer retailers IT infrastructure support, security, and cloud management.

Retailers also use managed services to improve customer personalization with data-driven insights. As cyber attacks on payment systems continue to grow, managed security services become essential. The retail industry's drive toward digital transformation is fueling robust adoption of managed services throughout the U.S.



United States Cloud Managed Services Market



Cloud managed services are one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S. market. Businesses are increasingly depending on MSPs to handle multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, guaranteeing cost savings, scalability, and data security. MSPs offer services like cloud migration, infrastructure management, performance tuning, and disaster recovery.

With the expansion of cloud usage across sectors, companies seek vendors with a high level of experience in platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. This segment is supported by the growing sophistication of cloud environments, where companies like to concentrate on core activities and outsource management.

