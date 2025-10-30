Hoag selects Philips to enhance and unify patient monitoring, elevating care across Orange County, USA

October 30, 2025

10-year collaboration aims to connect scalable monitoring technology that streamlines workflows, supporting patient safety and the patient and clinician experience



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Newport Beach, Calif., USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Hoag, Orange County, California’s highest-ranked hospital, today announced a landmark 10-year strategic collaboration. The initiative will standardize and modernize patient monitoring across Hoag’s two acute care hospitals, including its expanded Sun Family Campus in Irvine, which in mid-2026 will add 155 inpatient beds. The solution, which delivers continuous monitoring, supports early intervention, patient-centered care and enables informed decision-making across hospital environments.



Hoag will adopt Philips’ Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) model and implement the company’s latest IntelliVue MX750 bedside and X3 transport patient monitors across its network. This will create a unified, patient-centered monitoring environment that supports clinical efficiency, data continuity and patient safety. The Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) central patient monitor system serves as the foundation of this ecosystem, integrating patient monitoring data, clinical decision support tools, early warning scores and advanced analytics to enable clinicians to make informed decisions for the right patient at the right time. Hoag selected Philips’ EMaaS model to ensure continuous access to the innovations with financial predictability.



“Our partnership with Philips represents a shared commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration, trust and innovation,” said Rick Martin, Hoag Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. “By creating a seamless monitoring environment that travels with the patient, we’re enhancing both the quality and comfort of care. Clinicians gain continuous insights wherever the patient is, which reduces disruptions, improves safety and ensures a more personalized experience. It’s another way Hoag is bringing world-class, accessible care to our community right here in Orange County.”



The combination of the Philips MX750 and X3 creates a powerful, software-driven monitoring solution that lets clinicians instantly adjust monitoring levels, flexibly transforming any bed to meet a patient’s changing acuity care needs while supporting rapid response and continuity of care. Designed to be scalable, secure and interoperable, Philips’ systems integrate with Hoag’s electronic health record (EHR) platform, supporting efficient and coordinated patient care.



“This collaboration is a transformative milestone in our journey to designing care that truly revolves around the needs of both patients and clinicians,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, Philips. “By deploying integrated monitoring solutions across Hoag’s network that flex to patient acuity and care setting, we’re enabling a smarter, more responsive care environment – one that supports clinical excellence, reduces complexity and delivers insights where and when they matter most. Together, we’re building the infrastructure for care that’s connected, scalable and ready for the future.”

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.









The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s) and are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from specified topic(s) may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this news announcement is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

