Amaze Expands Into the Metaverse Through Strategic Partnership with Dubit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Dubit.io (“Dubit”), one of the leading metaverse and gaming studios behind some of the world’s most engaging virtual experiences, including Roblox and Fortnite. Together, the companies will develop and launch Amaze-connected 3D storefronts across popular gaming environments, transforming how creators and brands engage fans and drive commerce in the metaverse.

This collaboration combines Amaze Moments, an adaptive AI engine, with Dubit’s world-class gaming and virtual expertise, enabling players to transform their storefronts with more products directly inside immersive gaming environments.

“The future of commerce is community-driven and experiential,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “By integrating with Dubit’s partner game network, we’re giving both creators and brands an entirely new way to engage with their audiences.”

Under this partnership, Dubit will manage integrations with its partner game network to host Amaze-connected 3D stores. The Dubit team will design the merchandise alongside Amaze and its Digital Fits team, optimize stores to increase engagement and visits, and refresh product lineups to streamline revenue.

“We have seen firsthand how seamlessly in-game experiences and commerce can converge when the right creative and technology comes together,” said Matthew Warneford, CEO of Dubit. “By partnering with Amaze, we’re empowering developers and creators to unlock new revenue streams while giving fans a more interactive, personalized way to connect with the brands and creators they love inside their favorite games.”

Participating games and creators have an opportunity to earn revenue from customized merchandise sales within their game with minimal time commitment required. Dubit will manage every aspect of the experience, allowing developers and creators to focus on building engaging worlds and communities.

The first Amaze 3D storefronts are scheduled to go live across select Dubit partner games in the coming months, with additional rollouts planned through 2026.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co



About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .