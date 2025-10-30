TechForce Robotics Accepted into NVIDIA Connect Program, Strengthening Position in AI-Driven Hospitality Automation

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (“Nightfood Holdings,” “TechForce Robotics” or the “Company”), a technology leader advancing automation solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces its acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program, a global ecosystem supporting AI innovators through access to cutting-edge tools, training, and collaboration opportunities.

NVIDIA Connect Program acceptance marks a key milestone in TechForce Robotics’ evolution as an emerging AI-driven company operating at the intersection of robotics and hospitality automation. The collaboration provides strategic validation from one of the world’s most influential technology leaders and creates new pathways for innovation across the Company’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform.

“Being accepted to join the NVIDIA Connect Program is both an honor and a strategic step forward for TechForce Robotics,” said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood Holdings. “NVIDIA’s ecosystem will enable us to explore advanced GPU-based robotics, computer vision, and AI simulation technologies that could transform how automation is deployed across hotels and hospitality environments.”

Through the program, TechForce Robotics will have access to NVIDIA’s AI and machine learning infrastructure, including frameworks designed to enhance real-time robot training, efficiency, and decision-making capabilities. These resources will support the Company’s evaluation of next-generation AI-driven automation systems and help optimize cost, scalability, and performance across its upcoming hotel automation rollouts.

Participation also expands TechForce Robotics’ collaboration pipeline by connecting it with a network of other emerging companies within the NVIDIA ecosystem. This opens potential opportunities for joint development, strategic partnerships, and knowledge sharing with peers at the forefront of AI and robotics innovation.

While TechForce Robotics does not currently utilize NVIDIA products, program access lays the groundwork for future integration of GPU-accelerated computing and AI optimization tools—advancing the Company’s mission to redefine efficiency, intelligence, and guest experience within the hospitality industry.

“Our acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program reinforces our long-term commitment to innovation and our ambition to become a recognized player in the global AI robotics ecosystem,” added Mr. Chan. “We see this as an important validation of the technology foundation we’re building and a powerful signal to our customers, partners, and investors.”

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, reflects this strategy. Through a series of acquisitions, the company has developed a portfolio that merges revenue-generating assets with AI-driven robotic technology operating in the hospitality space. With annualized revenue exceeding $10 million and an estimated combined acquisition value of roughly $100 million, Nightfood is advancing toward exchange readiness as it works to position itself among robotics, AI and hospitality leaders.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions, NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.



This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information.

