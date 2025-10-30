Alliance Entertainment Secures Exclusive U.S. Home Entertainment and Digital Rights Agreement with Eli Roth’s The Horror Section

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Home Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), has signed an exclusive multi-year Home Video and Digital Rights License Agreement with The Horror Section Inc., the innovative horror brand founded by acclaimed writer, director, and actor Eli Roth.

This agreement brings together Alliance Home Entertainment’s established distribution network and The Horror Section’s innovative approach to horror content. Alliance Home Entertainment will exclusively distribute and market select horror films across physical and digital platforms in the United States.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such an incredible, experienced team of horror lovers who truly understand the full potential of home video. I had the most amazing time working with Jeff Nelson before at Scream Factory™ and look forward to building The Horror Section with Alliance into the premiere brand of edgy, go-for-the-throat horror that I so dearly love,” said Eli Roth, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of The Horror Section.



“We’re thrilled to partner with The Horror Section and help bring their bold, fan-first vision to life,” said Jeff Hayne, SVP Content Acquisition at Alliance Home Entertainment. “Eli Roth’s creative leadership and the studio’s commitment to redefining horror storytelling make this one of the most exciting new ventures in the genre. With a slate that blends cult appeal and breakout potential, we see enormous opportunity to connect these films with horror fans across every format and platform.”

This partnership leverages the enthusiasm and loyalty of horror fandom, the creative leadership of Eli Roth, and Alliance Home Entertainment’s operational capabilities. The agreement is designed to support a consistent pipeline of new releases and provide investors with visibility into diversified revenue streams across physical and digital channels.

About The Horror Section

The Horror Section is a fan-owned 360 media company focused on building a robust library of intellectual property and creating the world’s premier horror brand. Founded by filmmaker and actor Eli Roth in partnership with Media Capital Technologies (MCT), the company spans film, television, gaming, podcasts, and live events.

Recent projects include the newly released Jimmy and Stiggs, the upcoming Dream Eater set to debut on October 24, and Eli Roth’s latest film, Ice Cream Man, slated for 2026.

About Alliance Home Entertainment

Alliance Home Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), is a premier licensing and distribution partner for film and television content across North America. Trusted by major Hollywood studios and leading independents alike, the division brings an expansive slate of blockbuster movies, award-winning series, and iconic library titles to market connecting premium content with fans and collectors across every major retail and digital channel.



Alliance oversees the complete content lifecycle, offering a full suite of services including post-production, replication, creative, marketing, sales, and omnichannel distribution across physical retail, digital storefronts, and streaming platforms. With a growing emphasis on premium and collector-focused formats such as 4K Ultra HD, deluxe packaging, and exclusive editions, Alliance Home Entertainment is positioned to serve both mass-market audiences and the collector marketplace. For more information about Alliance Home Entertainment, visit https://www.alliancehomeentertainment.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit https://www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

