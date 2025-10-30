Cellebrite Appoints Holly Windham as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd (Nasdaq: CLBT), global leader in premier Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Holly Windham as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Windham brings extensive legal leadership experience for growth-oriented technology companies with deep expertise spanning software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, data privacy and public sector contracting – areas critical to Cellebrite's continued growth and market leadership. She will partner closely with Cellebrite’s leadership team, overseeing all legal and compliance matters for the Company, including ongoing efforts to ensure appropriate use of Cellebrite’s technology around the globe. Ms. Windham succeeds Ayala Berler Shapira.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holly to Cellebrite,” stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite’s CEO. “She brings a tremendous reservoir of highly relevant experience that will help us further scale our business and support the evolving needs of our customers around the globe. We thank Ayala for her dedication and many contributions to Cellebrite over the past three years and wish her well in all her future endeavors.”

Ms. Windham previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary for Self Financial, Inc., a leading fintech company focused on helping more than 1.7 million consumers build credit. Prior to this, she spent six years at Rackspace Technology, a $3 billion+ global multi-cloud solutions company, as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer and Corporate Secretary. There, she led a team of 180 people across legal and HR functions and played an important role in directing the company's IPO and managing M&A activities that exceeded $1 billion while building comprehensive privacy and regulatory frameworks at scale.

Her experience also includes a variety of deputy general counsel roles at Hewlett-Packard after beginning her legal career at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Throughout her career, Ms. Windham has championed high-performing, diverse and inclusive workplaces where individuals can maximize their potential and advance their careers. She holds a J.D. from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law and a B.A. from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

“It is an honor to join a company with such an important, impactful mission,” Windham said. “Cellebrite is known around the world for its best-in-class technology and its ability to continue innovating - all to provide our customers with the best possible solutions to help them protect and serve their communities. I am excited to put my experience to work here alongside some of the best and brightest in their field.”

