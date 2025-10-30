JE CLEANTECH (JCSE) ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2025

Singapore-based JE Cleantech, a cleantech company focused on the manufacturing of precision cleaning systems and provision of centralized dishwashing, announced its H1 2025 results today

Overall Group revenue declined 39.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year (H1 2024), caused by the rescheduling of delivery and commissioning of major orders of precision cleaning systems to a later period this year

The Group maintains a healthy order book value for its cleaning systems and other equipment of approximately S$16.0 million as at June 30, 2025





SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-headquartered, NASDAQ-listed precision cleaning and cleantech equipment manufacturer and service provider of centralized dishwashing JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) (“JE Cleantech” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) has released its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (H1 2025), with revenue of S$6.5 million, gross profit of S$1.6 million and net loss of S$0.8 million for the period. The net loss was mainly attributable to lower revenue, which was insufficient to cover the Group’s fixed and recurring operating and administrative expenses.

The Group’s cleaning systems and other equipment business segment generated revenue of approximately S$2.8 million in H1 2025, compared to S$7.0 million in the corresponding period in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to rescheduling of delivery and commissioning of major orders to a later period this year. Despite this, the Group did not experience any material order cancellations during the reporting period and maintains a healthy order book value for its cleaning systems and other equipment of approximately S$16.0 million as at June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Group’s centralized dishwashing and ancillary services business segment recorded revenue of approximately S$3.7 million in H1 2025, which was comparable to that of the corresponding period in 2024.

Commenting on JE Cleantech’s performance, Founder and CEO Ms. Hong Bee Yin said, “We believe that ongoing economic uncertainty has affected our revenue performance. Nevertheless, the Group continues to focus on strengthening market traction for our products and services, while developing adjacent product offerings to diversify our revenue streams.”

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of precision cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Group also provides centralized dishwashing services through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. JE Cleantech is listed on NASDAQ since 2022. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit: www.jecleantech.sg .

