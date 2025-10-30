Worksport Announces Official Launch Date for SOLIS and COR Clean Energy Products

Innovative solar tonneau and portable power system officially available for order November 28, 2025, marking Worksport’s entry into a new era of clean energy solutions

West Seneca, New York, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, today announced the official launch date for its flagship SOLIS™ Solar Tonneau Cover and COR™ Portable Energy Storage System — both available for order starting November 28, 2025. A select group of early-access customers will be invited to place pre-launch orders ahead of the official date as Worksport initiates the countdown to its most anticipated product debut yet.

Product Launch and Pricing Details

The Worksport COR Starter Kit (Inverter + Battery) will launch at $949 with the unique ability to purchase unlimited additional batteries for truly limitless energy, while the SOLIS Solar Tonneau System will start at $1,999. The COR can be used stand-alone, but when combined with the SOLIS solar array, it forms a portable, modular nano-grid capable of delivering limitless clean renewable energy anywhere. Customers can follow the live countdown and early-access updates via the new SOLIS and COR landing pages on Worksport’s website.

Over the coming days, Worksport will release additional details on product specifications, performance data, consumer shipping dates, and manufacturing milestones, continuing to engage both retail consumers and investors.

Revenue Potential and Strategic Impact

Worksport’s initial rollout is targeted to deliver 1,000 COR units and 900 additional 1kWh battery packs, alongside a limited number of SOLIS solar tonneau covers, representing an initial revenue opportunity of approximately $2.45 million. The Company’s is planning to scale rapidly, positioning Worksport to multiply production volumes throughout 2026, targeting significant additional revenue.

Management believes this launch will act as a significant catalyst, transforming Worksport’s clean-tech division into a high-margin, growth-driving business segment. By the end of 2026, SOLIS and COR are expected to emerge as Worksport’s leading revenue contributors.

Expanding Market Reach and Competitive Edge

The launch of SOLIS and COR significantly broadens Worksport’s customer demographics and market footprint, introducing a unique solar-powered ecosystem that currently has no direct competition in the vehicle accessory market.

Worksport’s tonneau cover business has already demonstrated explosive growth — from $1.5 million in 2023, to $8.5 million in 2024, and an expected $24 million year-end 2025 run rate, with projections to surpass $100 million run rate within two years. The introduction of SOLIS and COR extends that trajectory, integrating Worksport’s proprietary solar and energy storage IP into new clean-tech revenue streams.

The COR portable power system has been validated through multiple performance tests, including powering heavy industrial equipment in extreme conditions. When paired with the SOLIS solar cover, the system forms a self-sustaining, portable nano-grid — capable of recharging faster than it discharges — offering users clean, mobile energy without reliance on the grid.

Leadership Commentary

“Our November 28 launch date marks the beginning of a new chapter for Worksport,” said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport Ltd. “SOLIS and COR embody our mission to lead in practical clean energy innovation. They’re not just products, they’re a gateway to a new ecosystem that integrates renewable power directly into the lifestyle of truck owners, overlanders, and all clean-tech enthusiasts.”

Our tonneau business alone has the potential to drive Worksport into nine-figure annual revenues, while our new energy platform — SOLIS and COR — positions us on a credible path toward ten-figure potential and beyond,” said Rossi. “It’s a transformational leap that fuses technology, sustainability, and profitability across our business.

Forward Outlook

Management reiterates that the commercialization of SOLIS and COR is expected to accelerate Worksport’s trajectory toward profitability and establish its position as a rising U.S. clean-tech leader. This launch also represents the beginning of a much larger vision — one that Worksport plans to unveil in 2026. That framework will outline a next-generation ecosystem of clean, accessible energy for everyone: an expansion of the COR system into Powerwall-style home and commercial applications, integration with consumer electronics, and new adaptations of the COR and SOLIS for marine, recreational, construction, and trade industries.

