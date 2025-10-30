India Hospitality Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report 2025: A $798.95 Billion Market by 2033 Featuring Oberoi, ITC, The Park Hotel, Leela, Taj Hotels, Lemon Tree, Hyatt, Marriott, Radisson, OYO

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hospitality Market Report by Type, Segment, Region and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Hospitality Market is expected to reach US$ 798.95 billion by 2033 from US$ 243.56 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 14.11% from 2025 to 2033

Rising domestic and foreign travel, rising disposable incomes, government programs like Incredible India, increased corporate travel, and rising demand for both luxury and affordable lodging in both urban and rural areas are some of the major factors propelling India's hospitality industry. India's hospitality market varies by region, with North and West India leading in tourism and business travel, South India known for wellness and cultural tourism, and East/Northeast emerging with eco-tourism and heritage-driven hospitality growth.







Favorable government policies and infrastructure development measures have significantly transformed India's hotel industry. The government has taken a number of steps to encourage investment, such as providing five-year tax holidays for hotels situated near UNESCO World Heritage sites and permitting 100% FDI via the automatic method.

To expedite hotel project certifications and approvals, the Ministry created the Hospitality Development and Promotion Board. To further show its dedication to improving tourism infrastructure, the government has also set aside INR 2 billion for the development of tourist circuits at pilgrimage sites throughout the nation. Because to these efforts, India is now ranked among the top 100 nations in the world for ease of doing business, especially in the hospitality industry.



The ownership and operational models of the sector are undergoing a fundamental transformation, with franchise and leasing agreements becoming more popular than owned-hotel arrangements. In order to increase revenue, hotel chains are increasingly implementing asset-light methods, which concentrate on management contracts rather than property ownership. Given that the consumer internet market is concentrated in wealthy and urban areas, this shift is especially noticeable in the organized hotel sector. With domestic hotel chains exhibiting more flexibility in terms of hotel size and retaining a 65:35 ratio over foreign brands in conversion rates, the trend has caused hotel conversions to almost double.



Personalization and technology integration are now key differentiators in India's hospitality industry. The hotel industry's supplier side is undergoing a change thanks to data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which allow for tailored promotions and recommendations based on visitor preferences and behavior patterns. Many hotels are implementing cutting-edge features like mobile check-in, digital room keys, and AI-powered concierge services as part of their growing investments in digital solutions for everything from booking systems to guest experience management. With the majority of reservations now coming from tier-1 and tier-2 cities, this technical advancement has especially helped the internet booking market.



Key Factors Driving the India Hospitality Market Growth

Growing Domestic and International Travel:



India is a very popular travel destination for both domestic and foreign travelers due to its rich cultural legacy, historical sites, and varied natural landscapes. By focusing on enhancing travel infrastructure, including as roads, trains, and airports, the government has improved connection to well-known tourism destinations and made it simpler to reach both urban and rural places.

Global awareness has increased as a result of initiatives like the "Incredible India" campaign and regional tourism promotion, which has attracted more foreign tourists. With more Indians traveling to coastal regions, hill stations, and heritage sites, domestic tourism is also growing. Demand is being further stimulated by the growth of the adventure, wellness, and festival tourism sectors. The demand for hotels, resorts, and other hospitality services nationwide is directly increased by this consistent increase in visitor numbers.



Rising Disposable Income:



As a result of India's middle class's expansion due to the country's fast urbanization and economic expansion, more individuals have more money to spend on leisure and travel. There is a growing need for a range of lodging alternatives as domestic travelers choose more leisure and business travels due to their increased purchasing power.

Lifestyles have also changed as a result of urbanization, with more families and working professionals looking for weekend getaways and vacations. In order to accommodate a range of customer tastes, growing income levels have also stimulated the expansion of budget and mid-scale hospitality products in addition to premium and luxury hospitality segments. The potential for the Indian hospitality market as a whole is increased by the rise in disposable income, which also stimulates longer stays and spending on value-added services.



Growth of Budget and Luxury Segments:



In order to accommodate a wide range of customer tastes, the Indian hospitality business is becoming much more diversified as both budget hotels and luxury resorts are expanding at the same time. Price-conscious tourists, such as millennials, students, and domestic visitors looking for reasonably priced, hygienic, and convenient stays, are drawn to budget lodgings. Budget solutions are now more dependable and accessible because to the growth of branded economy hotel chains and online booking platforms.

Meanwhile, the luxury market is growing as a result of rising demand from wealthy domestic and foreign tourists who value first-rate experiences, individualized attention, and upscale facilities. In major cities and popular tourist destinations, luxury resorts, boutique hotels, and historic properties are thriving. By attracting a larger customer base, this dual growth strategy propels total market expansion and stimulates expenditures throughout all hospitality tiers.



Challenges in the India Hospitality Market

Skilled Labor Shortage:



India's hospitality sector continues to face a shortage of skilled professionals across operational and managerial levels. As the industry grows rapidly, demand for trained staff in roles like front office, housekeeping, food and beverage services, and culinary arts often outpaces supply. Smaller towns and emerging tourist destinations suffer the most, struggling to attract and retain qualified personnel.

Many hospitality graduates prefer international placements or alternative careers due to better pay and work conditions. Furthermore, inconsistent quality of training institutions results in a workforce lacking in soft skills, service etiquette, and customer handling. This skill gap affects service quality and guest satisfaction, especially in mid-range and premium properties. To address this, investment in hospitality education, vocational training, and employee retention strategies is essential.



Seasonality and Demand Volatility:



India's hospitality market is highly seasonal, with peak tourist periods tied to specific weather conditions, festivals, or regional events. This seasonality causes fluctuations in occupancy rates, leading to revenue instability and operational inefficiencies. For instance, hill stations see a surge in summer but remain largely vacant during winters, while coastal areas peak in winter but face monsoon-driven slowdowns.

This uneven demand cycle makes it challenging for hotels to maintain consistent staffing and inventory management throughout the year. Business travel, too, fluctuates based on corporate activity and economic trends. Unpredictable events - such as pandemics, political unrest, or natural disasters - can also severely impact travel behavior. To mitigate this, hoteliers must adopt dynamic pricing, diversified marketing strategies, and cost optimization during low-demand periods.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $243.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $798.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered India



Recent Developments in India Hospitality Industry

In Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the Suba Group of Hotels opened its third hotel, the Click Hotel, in March 2024. It has 63 luxurious, modern rooms and suites and is geared toward modern business visitors.

The first globally branded hotel in Ayodhya, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, was signed and opened in February 2024, according to a statement from the Radisson Hotel Group.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts

ITC Hotels

The Park Hotel

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Taj Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels

Hyatt Hospitality company

Marriott International Inc.

Radisson Hotel Group

OYO Rooms

Market Segmentations

Type

Independent Hotels

Chain Hotels

Segment

Service Apartments

Budget and Economy Hotels

Mid and Upper Mid-scale Hotels

Luxury Hotels

Region

North India

West and Central India

South India

East and Northeast India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xog9a6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment