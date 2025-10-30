Robust Growth Expected for Lithium Market as Demand Jumps Across Several Industries

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report in October 2025 from Market Research Future Analysis, said that: “As per MRFR analysis, the Lithium Market Size was estimated at 5.17 USD Billion in 2024. The Lithium industry is projected to grow from 5.589 USD Billion in 2025 to 12.18 USD Billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 during the forecast period 2025 - 2035.” The report said: The lithium market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand across various sectors. North America remains the largest market for lithium, primarily fueled by the electric vehicle sector. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, with significant investments in battery production and technology. The batteries segment dominates the market, while the glass and ceramics segment is witnessing rapid expansion. Key market drivers include the surge in energy storage solutions and government policies supporting clean energy initiatives. The Lithium Market is currently experiencing a dynamic transformation driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions. As industries pivot towards sustainable practices, lithium has emerged as a critical component in battery technology. This shift is not merely a trend but appears to be a fundamental change in how energy is produced and consumed globally. The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency suggests that the Lithium Market will continue to expand, attracting investments and innovations in extraction and processing techniques. Moreover, geopolitical factors and supply chain considerations are influencing the Lithium Market landscape. Countries rich in lithium resources are becoming focal points for international trade and investment. This situation may lead to strategic partnerships and collaborations aimed at securing stable supplies. As the market evolves, stakeholders must navigate challenges such as environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks. The interplay of these elements indicates a complex yet promising future for the Lithium Market, where adaptability and foresight will be essential for success.” Active Companies the markets this week include US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Market Research Future Analysis continued: “The Lithium Market is significantly influenced by ongoing technological advancements in battery technology. Innovations such as solid-state batteries and enhanced lithium extraction methods are poised to revolutionize the market. These advancements not only improve battery performance but also increase the efficiency of lithium usage, potentially reducing costs. For instance, solid-state batteries, which utilize lithium in a more efficient manner, are expected to enhance energy density and safety, making them a viable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. As these technologies mature, the Lithium Market may witness a shift in demand dynamics, with manufacturers seeking higher-quality lithium products to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries alike.”

US Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQB: USCMF) (CSE: USCM) Closes Transaction to Consolidate 100% of the McDermitt East Lithium Project - US Critical Metals Corp. (FSE: 0IU0) (“USCM” or the “Company”) further to its press release on October 7, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary US Energy Metals Inc. (“USEM”), completed the acquisition of the initial 50% interest in the McDermitt East Lithium Project (the “Project”), located within the McDermitt Caldera in Nevada, USA, and has secured the exclusive option to acquire the remaining 50% interest to own 100% of the Project.

The McDermitt Caldera hosts one of the largest emerging lithium districts in the U.S. and one of the largest lithium measured reserves and resources in the world, led by the Thacker Pass Project, which is currently under construction by Lithium Americas Corp.1 The Company believes this regional ecosystem underscores the strategic importance and long-term development potential of McDermitt East.

Transaction Summary

Closed Acquisition of 50% Interest: USCM/USEM has completed the acquisition of an initial 50% interest in the Project pursuant to an amended option agreement between the Company, USEM, Live Energy Minerals Corp. and Lithium Valley Holdings Corp. (the “Amendment”).

Option to Acquire Remaining 50%: USCM/USEM holds the right to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the Project by making a cash payment of CAD$25,000 within 6 months of the execution of the Amendment and a final payment of CAD $500,000 (payable in cash, shares, or a combination thereof at the Company’s election) on or before 24 months from the date of the execution of the Amendment.

Upon exercise of the option, USCM/USEM will own 100% of the Project, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty, of which 1.0% may be repurchased for CAD$1,000,000.

Exploration Planning - With ownership now consolidated to 50% and the remaining 50% option fully secured, USCM will advance the Project by further defining the highest-priority targets for drilling. The work program will include:

Further compilation and interpretation of all historical data sets;

Additional surface sampling and targeted mapping;

Target prioritization for drill-ready zones; and

Initiate a maiden drill program to test the most prospective lithium-bearing horizons.

USCM previously reported sampling results of up to 2,129 ppm lithium at McDermitt East, underscoring the Project’s potential as part of a strategically vital U.S. lithium district (reference full press release, here ).

Management Commentary - Darren Collins, CEO of USCM, commented: “McDermitt East provides USCM with a major foothold in one of the strategically significant lithium basins in North America. With Thacker Pass under construction nearby, the region is rapidly emerging as the centerpiece of U.S. domestic lithium supply. Consolidating the pathway to 100% interest in the Project, USCM is now in an ideal position to advance exploration toward a maiden drill program. We look forward to providing further updates regarding the Project.” Continued… Read this full release and additional news for US Critical Metals by visiting: https://uscmcorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) announced recently that the Company has received its first drawdown of $435 million from its $2.23 billion guaranteed loan from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") Loan Programs Office ("LPO") under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing ("ATVM") Loan Program (the "DOE Loan") to finance the construction of the processing facilities at Thacker Pass, located in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project").

Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas said, "We are excited that Thacker Pass is progressing rapidly. Construction of the processing facilities is underway and our expanding skilled workforce is already living in the housing facility we proudly built in Winnemucca. Together, we are forging a path toward building a U.S.-domestic lithium supply chain, and we are honored to have the DOE as a partner on this journey."

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a controlling stake in Ketjen Corporation's refining catalyst solutions business (collectively, "Ketjen" or the "Company") to KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS").

Albemarle and KPS, through affiliates, will own approximately 49% and 51% of Ketjen at close, respectively, with KPS having a majority of the Board of Directors and operational control of Ketjen. Albemarle will retain 100% of Ketjen Corporation's Performance Catalyst Solutions ("PCS") business, including the PCS plant in Pasadena, Texas. Separately, Albemarle will sell the entirety of its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture to Axens SA. Completion of both transactions is expected in the first half of 2026, with both subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Across the two transactions, Albemarle expects to receive total pre-tax proceeds of approximately $660 million, while also retaining an approximately 49% stake in Ketjen. Albemarle expects to use these proceeds for debt reduction and other general corporate purposes.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company commercializing both its primary battery mineral manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling facilities, has recently published the S-K 1300 Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project (TFLP) near Tonopah, Nevada. The study confirms the project’s robust economic potential and potential strategic importance as a cornerstone of the domestic critical mineral lithium supply chain.

“The project metrics demonstrated in this PFS are further validation that the first-principles physics based, internally-developed design for this claystone to battery grade critical mineral lithium hydroxide processing train is highly competitive in both the U.S. and the global markets,” stated American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. “It confirms the immense potential of the Tonopah Flats Lithium Project in this pivotal moment when the U.S. is facing restrictions on the sourcing of critical minerals and extreme pressure to ramp the manufacturing of these critical minerals from domestic resources. We are excited to continue on our accelerated pathway to bringing this project to commercialization to contribute towards gaining U.S. independence in its critical mineral manufacturing supply chain.”

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will hosted a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, October 22, 2025



Q3 2025 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@tesla.com

