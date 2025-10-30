WSO2 Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Sudesh Vasudevan as Vice President & Head of Corporate Development

Austin, TX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced the appointment of Sudesh Vasudevan as Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. In this role, Sudesh will lead WSO2’s global inorganic growth strategy, working closely with the executive leadership team to identify, evaluate, and execute strategic acquisitions that expand the company’s platform capabilities and market presence across API management, integration, and identity security.

The appointment follows WSO2’s acquisition by EQT in 2024 and marks an important step in advancing the company’s next phase of growth under the new ownership. It underscores WSO2’s commitment to accelerating that growth through both organic innovation and strategic investments. With over 15 years of experience in finance, strategy, and M&A across the enterprise software and cybersecurity sectors, Sudesh brings deep expertise in driving growth and value creation across high-performing technology businesses.

Before joining WSO2, Sudesh served as Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, and FP&A at Gupshup, a leading global conversational engagement platform backed by Fidelity and Tiger Global. At Gupshup, he built and led the company’s Corporate Development, Investor Relations, and FP&A functions from the ground up, executing six acquisitions and helping drive a threefold increase in revenue.

Earlier in his career, Sudesh spent more than a decade in software investment banking at Evercore and Deutsche Bank, where he led cybersecurity coverage and advised on over $50 billion in M&A and IPO transactions across the U.S. and Europe.

Sudesh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore and an MBA (with distinction) from Cornell University. He is based in San Francisco, California.

“I’m thrilled to join WSO2 at such an exciting point in its journey,” said Sudesh Vasudevan, vice president and head of corporate development at WSO2. “WSO2’s open technology, global reach, and commitment to innovation position it uniquely to lead in the next era of transformation and modernization. I look forward to working with the leadership team to identify strategic opportunities that expand our impact and accelerate growth.”



About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has more than 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with over USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

