Intchains Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 13

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025 (corresponding to 9:00 am Beijing Time on Friday, November 14, 2025).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & International (Toll) +1 646-307-1963 China +86 400-030-0308 Hong Kong (Toll-Free) +852 800-960-994 Singapore +65 3159-1234

Webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bw4eom7/, or via the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://ir.intchains.com.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611 / lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610 / azhang@theequitygroup.com