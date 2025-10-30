First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results Driven by Loan and Deposit Growth

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a healthy liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025 include:

  • Total assets ended the third quarter of 2025 at $486 million, up $53 million since year end 2024.
  • Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2025 at $390 million, up $39 million since year end 2024.
  • Total loans ended the third quarter of 2025 at $320 million, up $43 million from year end 2024.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the third quarter with a healthy capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 8.74% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.16%.
  • As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52 million, including funds invested overnight, up $11 million since year end 2024.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on September 30, 2025, totaled $163 million.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $853 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $634 thousand in Q2 2025 and $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $607 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $2.04 million and net income of $1.45 million.   

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.98% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“We are pleased with our third-quarter performance, marked by continued organic growth, stable credit quality, and ongoing improvement in profitability,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board. “We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable results, uphold disciplined risk management, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

“First Pacific Bank delivered another solid quarter, marked by strong loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and strengthening profitability. These results reflect our disciplined approach to risk and expense management, as well as our long-term commitment to building lasting relationships with our clients. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering tailored financial solutions that support the diverse and evolving needs of Southern California businesses,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

Contacts 
Investor Relations ContactMedia Relations Contact
Jim BurgessAmanda Conover
858.461.7302858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.comaconover@firstpacbank.com
  

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
 Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$4,361,215 $8,336,307 $8,042,164 $4,708,926 $23,584,084 
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 47,580,000  43,670,000  39,250,000  36,290,000  25,520,000 
Total cash and cash equivalents 51,941,215  52,006,307  47,292,164  40,998,926  49,104,084 
      
Debt securities (AFS) 1,756,875  1,791,113  1,859,740  1,866,022  3,041,852 
Debt securities (HTM) 96,991,887  98,052,199  99,099,346  100,257,560  101,260,391 
Total debt securities 98,748,762  99,843,312  100,959,086  102,123,582  104,302,243 
      
Construction & land development 27,728,045  26,181,088  25,245,823  23,320,351  23,067,204 
1-4 Family residential 71,298,162  68,065,742  63,536,698  58,588,090  58,082,570 
Multifamily residential 30,456,673  30,570,654  30,452,183  28,561,276  28,966,811 
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 116,977,598  120,672,305  105,299,777  100,066,570  99,715,860 
Commercial & industrial 68,930,751  62,021,304  64,956,570  62,322,690  57,342,017 
Consumer & Other 4,555,112  4,378,029  4,572,607  4,525,108  780,639 
Total loans 319,946,341  311,889,122  294,063,658  277,384,085  267,955,101 
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,141,203) (3,179,637) (3,179,637) (3,179,637) (3,109,975)
Total loans, net 316,805,138  308,709,485  290,884,021  274,204,448  264,845,126 
      
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 3,277,724  2,918,754  2,822,403  1,328,964  1,452,886 
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,200,762  1,202,582  1,259,139  1,273,134  1,287,129 
Bank owned life insurance 5,378,503  5,347,738  5,317,491  5,287,738  5,257,550 
Accrued interest and other assets 8,585,760  7,650,569  7,703,693  7,755,355  7,505,380 
      
Total Assets$485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 $432,972,147 $433,754,398 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$134,783,120 $138,110,569 $143,205,484 $131,515,568 $129,473,091 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 26,611,844  24,968,600  39,203,360  28,454,639  24,660,000 
Money market and savings 186,610,551  178,569,935  162,563,677  146,423,126  143,270,628 
Time deposits 41,519,108  35,936,500  44,568,676  44,302,867  44,388,137 
Total deposits 389,524,623  377,585,604  389,541,197  350,696,200  341,791,856 
      
Borrowings 50,000,000  55,000,000  23,000,000  40,000,000  50,000,000 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 5,211,202  4,705,376  3,952,095  3,122,902  3,430,132 
Total liabilities 444,735,825  437,290,980  416,493,292  393,819,102  395,221,988 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Capital stock and APIC 37,701,986  37,552,889  37,389,068  37,272,567  37,117,627 
Retained earnings 4,104,143  3,497,084  3,043,502  2,650,877  2,151,305 
Accum other comprehensive income (604,090) (662,206) (687,865) (770,399) (736,522)
Total shareholders' equity 41,202,039  40,387,767  39,744,705  39,153,045  38,532,410 
      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$485,937,864 $477,678,747 $456,237,997 $432,972,147 $433,754,398 
      


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
           
 Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees$5,478,759 $5,056,534 $4,788,107 $4,814,128 $4,817,174 
Debt securities 456,576  464,333  462,472  484,507  499,269 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 333,642  413,487  339,864  419,597  450,166 
Total interest income 6,268,977  5,934,354  5,590,443  5,718,232  5,766,609 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 1,766,021  1,897,025  1,812,760  1,777,350  1,790,579 
Borrowings 393,330  127,359  219,832  332,375  444,251 
Total interest expense 2,159,351  2,024,384  2,032,592  2,109,725  2,234,830 
           
Net interest income 4,109,626  3,909,970  3,557,851  3,608,507  3,531,779 
           
Provision for credit losses -  -  -  -  - 
           
Net interest income after provision 4,109,626  3,909,970  3,557,851  3,608,507  3,531,779 
           
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Service charges, fees and other income 114,633  87,059  122,610  119,170  106,632 
Sublease income -  -  45,222  -  53,975 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 29,966  -  -  -  15,335 
Gains on early payoff of debt -  -  -  54,125  - 
Total noninterest income 144,599  87,059  167,832  173,295  175,942 
           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits 2,114,900  2,227,827  2,119,302  1,984,774  2,154,290 
Occupancy and equipment 279,715  277,107  259,480  258,181  374,068 
Other expense 1,006,318  857,837  797,261  836,691  834,283 
Total noninterest expense 3,400,933  3,362,771  3,176,043  3,079,646  3,362,641 
           
Income before income tax expense 853,292  634,258  549,640  702,156  345,080 
           
Income tax expense 246,232  180,677  157,015  202,586  96,563 
           
Net Income$607,060 $453,581 $392,625 $499,570 $248,517 
           
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.14 $0.10 $0.09 $0.12 $0.06 
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,341,356  4,335,529  4,333,735  4,293,829  4,288,851 
                


First Pacific Bancorp 
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date 
(Unaudited) 
     
 Sep 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2024
INTEREST INCOME    
Loans, including fees$15,323,400 $14,173,553 
Investment securities 1,383,380  1,557,738 
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,086,993  1,433,873 
Total interest income 17,793,773  17,165,164 
     
INTEREST EXPENSE    
Deposits 5,475,805  5,223,731 
Borrowings 740,521  1,476,239 
Total interest expense 6,216,326  6,699,970 
     
Net interest income 11,577,447  10,465,194 
     
Provision for credit losses -  - 
     
Net interest income after provision 11,577,447  10,465,194 
     
NONINTEREST INCOME    
Service charges, fees and other income 324,302  311,456 
Sublease income 45,222  160,817 
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 29,966  15,335 
Gains on early payoff of debt -  144,325 
Total noninterest income 399,490  631,933 
     
NON INTEREST EXPENSE    
Salaries and benefits 6,462,029  6,515,450 
Occupancy and equipment 816,302  1,106,580 
Other expense 2,661,416  2,635,686 
Total noninterest expense 9,939,747  10,257,716 
     
Income before income tax expense 2,037,190  839,411 
     
Income tax expense 583,924  231,368 
     
Net Income$1,453,266 $608,043 
     
Earnings per share basic (YTD)$0.34 $0.14 
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,336,901  4,286,467 


First Pacific Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
       
  Quarterly
  2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
($$ in thousands except per share data) 3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr3rd Qtr
EARNINGS      
Net interest income$4,110 3,910 3,558 3,609 3,532 
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 0 
Noninterest income$145 87 168 173 176 
Noninterest expense$3,401 3,363 3,176 3,080 3,363 
Income tax expense$246 181 157 203 97 
Net income$607 454 393 500 249 
       
Earnings per share basic$0.14 0.10 0.09 0.12 0.06 
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,341,356 4,335,529 4,333,735 4,293,829 4,288,851 
Ending shares outstanding 4,344,241 4,335,678 4,335,088 4,294,500 4,291,927 
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS      
Return on average assets 0.52%0.41%0.37%0.47%0.23%
Return on average common equity 5.92%4.55%4.05%5.12%2.58%
Yield on loans 6.88%6.85%6.79%6.91%6.98%
Yield on earning assets 5.61%5.53%5.44%5.50%5.58%
Cost of deposits 1.85%1.95%2.00%1.98%2.05%
Cost of funding 2.07%2.02%2.12%2.18%2.32%
Net interest margin 3.68%3.65%3.46%3.47%3.42%
Efficiency ratio 79.9%84.1%85.2%81.4%90.7%
       
CAPITAL      
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.25%8.22%8.46%8.77%8.61%
Book value (BV) per common share$9.48 9.32 9.17 9.12 8.98 
Tangible BV per common share$9.21 9.04 8.88 8.82 8.68 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$0 0 0 0 0 
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,141 3,180 3,180 3,180 3,110 
Allowance to total loans 0.98%1.02%1.08%1.15%1.16%
Nonperforming loans$858 1,015 849 672 991 
       
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Total loans$319,946 311,889 294,064 277,384 267,955 
Total assets$485,938 477,679 456,238 432,972 433,754 
Deposits$389,525 377,586 389,541 350,696 341,792 
Loans to deposits 82.1%82.6%75.5%79.1%78.4%
Shareholders' equity$41,202 40,388 39,745 39,153 38,532 
Full-time equivalent employees 46 47 46 49 44 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)      
Total loans$315,976 295,970 286,119 276,301 273,960 
Earning assets$443,150 430,237 416,486 412,424 410,298 
Total assets$459,678 445,557 430,891 425,750 424,199 
Deposits$378,916 389,840 368,363 355,369 346,142 
Shareholders' equity$40,681 39,963 39,326 38,746 38,267 
            

