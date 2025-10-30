Society of Actuaries Research Institute Releases New Guides and Survey Findings on Solo Aging Americans

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Actuaries (SOA) Research Institute announced a series of guides designed to assist Solo Agers with key financial and retirement decisions, along with survey findings on the growing phenomenon of “Solo Aging” in the U.S. Solo Agers are individuals who, as they grow older, navigate life and retirement without the traditional support network of close family members or partners. This may be a lifelong reality for some adults, or the result of life changes such as divorce, death of a spouse or adult children moving away.

The consumer survey includes responses from Americans aged 50 or older who identify as Solo Agers. It provides insights into aging, financial preparedness, use of technology, physical and cognitive health and the role of support networks. With these findings and the newly published guides, the SOA Research Institute aims to gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges facing Solo Agers and to help them achieve more financially secure and satisfying lives.

Key findings include:

Support Networks: 35% of the Solo Agers surveyed report often feeling a lack of companionship, and only 26% are very confident that their current support network (including friends, family and neighbors) will be able to provide them with support as they age. Focusing on their support networks, significant majorities of Solo Agers are placing a priority on both nurturing existing networks (86%) and growing them (71%). Common strategies include spending time with neighbors, coworkers or friends (46%), connecting on social media (34%), continuing to work (29%) and getting a pet (27%).

35% of the Solo Agers surveyed report often feeling a lack of companionship, and only 26% are very confident that their current support network (including friends, family and neighbors) will be able to provide them with support as they age. Concerns About Physical and Cognitive Changes: 57% of the Solo Agers surveyed are somewhat concerned and 21% are very concerned about potential changes to their physical and cognitive abilities. In preparing for changes, 64% feel somewhat prepared, while 22% feel extremely prepared. Many are currently taking steps, such as designating an emergency contact (65%), setting up memory aids (40%), and authorizing a medical (37%) or financial (31%) Power of Attorney.

57% of the Solo Agers surveyed are somewhat concerned and 21% are very concerned about potential changes to their physical and cognitive abilities. Assistance: Overwhelming majorities of the surveyed Solo Agers, whose average age was 67 years, reported needing the least assistance with cooking, shopping, managing medical care and finances. The tasks they are most likely to rely on others for are lawn and yard care and automotive maintenance.

Overwhelming majorities of the surveyed Solo Agers, whose average age was 67 years, reported needing the least assistance with cooking, shopping, managing medical care and finances. The tasks they are most likely to rely on others for are lawn and yard care and automotive maintenance. Embracing Technology: More Solo Agers are embracing technology in their daily lives, including sending and receiving text messages (90%), using social media (76%), and using banking and financial apps to manage their finances (73%). Beyond everyday tasks, technology has a very important role in helping them research topics of interest (64%), stay up to date on current events (63%) and communicate with others (63%).

“The new SOA survey sheds light on the realities of Solo Aging, particularly as more Americans are navigating retirement without traditional support networks,” said Steve Siegel, research actuary at the SOA Research Institute. “Solo Agers face unique challenges as they age, and the survey findings, along with the SOA’s Solo Aging guides, are valuable tools to help them plan more confidently and prepare for a wider range of possibilities in retirement.”

Note: For practical survey considerations, the sample of Solo Agers represents a subset who tend to be younger and wealthier than the wider Solo Ager population. The survey accompanies comprehensive consumer guides for Solo Agers designed to encourage proactive planning, which the SOA Research Institute published with co-sponsor Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER). These guides focus on important considerations such as developing reliable support networks, anticipating housing needs, managing finances, leveraging technology aids and more. Explore the resources at soa.org/solo-agers-consumer-guides.

