Vantage MedTech Appoints Carlo W. Colesanti as President and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Bartel to Serve as Chief Commercial Officer; Randy Barko Named Executive Chairman of the Board

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage MedTech (“Vantage”), a leading provider of comprehensive design, development, and manufacturing services for medical technology innovations, today announced a new leadership structure designed to accelerate its next phase of growth. Carlo W. Colesanti has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Jim Bartel will transition into the role of Chief Commercial Officer, leveraging his knowledge of Vantage’s service offering and decades of experience leading successful commercial functions across engineering and manufacturing focused service providers. Additionally, Randy Barko, with decades of senior leadership and Board-level experience in the medical device outsourcing industry, has been named Executive Chairman of the Board. Backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, this new leadership structure positions Vantage MedTech to build on its strong foundation, driving continued growth and innovation across the MedTech industry.

Carlo Colesanti joins Vantage with more than 30 years of global leadership experience in medical device services and specialty chemicals. He was previously President, CEO, and Board Member of NextPhase Medical Devices, where he led the company through significant growth and a successful sale in 2023. Carlo’s experience in scaling businesses, executing M&A strategies, and building high-performing teams will help position Vantage for its next chapter of innovation and growth.

“Carlo brings deep operational expertise, extensive experience scaling specialty manufacturing businesses, and a strong alignment with Vantage MedTech’s culture and purpose,” said Randy Barko, Executive Chairman. “It’s an honor to step into the role of Executive Chairman, and with Carlo’s leadership and Jim’s continued contributions, I’m confident we are well-positioned to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.”

“Vantage has assembled an exceptionally talented team of experts spanning software, mechanical, electrical, industrial, and systems engineering. Combined with its customer-centric service platform, it has earned the company a strong and trusted reputation of expertly pairing development and manufacturing services for complex electromechanical medical devices,” said Carlo Colesanti. “I’m excited to work closely with the leadership team to build on this foundation — expanding our capabilities, further differentiating our offerings, and delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Since its founding, Vantage MedTech has served both emerging and established medical-technology companies across the product life cycle, delivering concept-to-commercial services — from feasibility and prototyping through clinical and commercial manufacturing and aftermarket support. With facilities in Lenexa, Kansas and Moonachie, New Jersey, the Company’s Advantage Platforms® enable accelerated development timelines and scalable manufacturing capacity.

Supported by Ampersand Capital Partners, Vantage has experienced several years of strong momentum, including expanded service lines, operational enhancements and strengthening of client partnerships. With this refreshed leadership structure, the Company is poised to build on this foundation, accelerate commercial growth, and further strengthen its global service footprint.

About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world’s most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle. Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Lenexa, Kansas and Moonachie, New Jersey. Additional information is available at www.vantagemedtech.com and on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

