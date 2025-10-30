Service Leadership Launches Service Leadership Benchmark Essentials for Smaller IT Solution Providers

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise company, announced today the launch of Service Leadership Benchmark Essentials (S-L Benchmark Essentials), a tool designed to equip smaller IT solution providers (fewer than 10 employees) with essential financial reporting capabilities and educational resources to drive business growth. S-L Benchmark Essentials delivers the core features of the renowned Service Leadership Index®(S-LI), making high-impact financial insights more accessible and cost-effective than ever before.

Nearly half of solution providers have less than $2M of annual revenue, and at that size, often lack finance operations capable of utilizing the complete version of Service Leadership Index benchmarking. Compared to the S-L Index, S-L Benchmark Essentials features 70% fewer input fields, reducing the time and effort required to complete quarterly financial surveys. This enables users to take advantage of the powerful benefits of benchmarking while minimizing the burden of more extensive data entry, making it easier for smaller IT solution providers to participate and benefit. As a result, they can access current financial data for informed decision-making, gain insights through key metric analysis, and compare their performance against the best-in-class to identify areas for improvement.

“S-L Benchmark Essentials is more than just a financial benchmarking tool—it's a catalyst for organizational growth and competitive advantage,” said Peter Kujawa, EVP & GM, Service Leadership & IT Nation. “Running a smaller MSP is tough, and too many don’t make it financially. This will empower smaller organizations to deepen their financial understanding and make business success much more attainable.”

For more information about S-L Benchmark Essentials, visit www.service-leadership.com .

