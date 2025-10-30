New Cannabis Consumer Survey Shows Digital Conveniences Driving Purchasing

About half (45%) of cannabis users (or about 50 million adults 1 ) plan to stock up or make special trips to a dispensary for Green Wednesday.

Data From A New Cannabis Shopper Survey Commissioned By Sweed Provides Dispensaries Clear Customer Preferences Ahead Of The Big Green Wednesday Shopping Holiday

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclusive data from a new survey, commissioned by Sweed , provides cannabis retailers with critical information about shopper behaviors heading into the heart of the critical Q4 season. The findings show that AI-powered digital conveniences paired with expert budtender recommendations lead to more profitable and loyal customer experiences. The survey found that 86% of cannabis customers will be loyal to a specific dispensary if it offers personalized recommendations. Across the cannabis industry, personalized recommendations are more tailored and specific thanks to advances in AI-powered retail software - like the intelligent all-in-one platform from Sweed - that connects both the shopper and the budtender with actionable information for each individual customer. The survey also shows that digital conveniences are very important to consumers, with 71% of customers saying they like to shop using kiosks and in-store screens like Sweed’s new AI-powered customer-facing display. Other digital tools also play a major role, as the survey found that 75% favor simple one-click reordering capabilities, 72% want the ability to pre-order online, and 67% say delivery options are essential. The data from the Sweed Shopper Survey provides cannabis retailers with clear insight to consider going into the holiday season.

The survey, commissioned by Sweed , the leading enterprise retail technology platform for the cannabis industry, was conducted to provide valuable data for cannabis retailers to consider and implement ahead of the industry’s important “Green Wednesday” shopping holiday that historically has been one of the industry’s most profitable and competitive moments. The survey found that about half, 45% of cannabis users (or about 50 million adults) plan to stock up or make special trips to a dispensary for Green Wednesday.

The survey results highlight the growing trend towards consumer loyalty in cannabis customers being tied to personalization. This trend mirrors the massive leaps that AI-powered tools have begun offering at dispensaries, utilizing customer insights to offer product suggestions that most accurately reflect the interests of the shopper. Sweed is considered the cannabis retail pioneer in connecting AI-powered shopper insights with actionable customer interactions, leveraging data to personalize recommendations, promotions, and ultimately to better inform budtenders as well. Sweed, bridging the gap between AI tools and the trusted expertise of on-site budtenders, is critically important as AI does not entirely supplant the value of expert budtenders. As the survey data clearly shows, cannabis retailers must offer both best-in-class digital conveniences as well as budtender expertise to win over customers:

Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) cannabis users purchase their products through dispensaries, and the budtender experience plays a pivotal role in shaping both purchase choices and brand loyalty.

3 in 4 (76%) dispensary shoppers say a budtender’s expertise and advice directly influence what they buy. This is especially true among Gen Z and Millennials (78%), who are more likely than older generations to rely on this guidance (vs. 73% of Gen X and Boomers).

Close to 9 in 10 (85%) dispensary shoppers would return to the same dispensary because of knowledgeable budtenders.

Building customer loyalty and increasing customer value has historically been a challenge for cannabis retailers, but the Sweed survey shows how promotions and pricing can help dispensaries retain customers and increase their lifetime value (“LTV”), especially during critical shopping moments (like Green Wednesday):

89% of cannabis shoppers said they would be inclined to be a repeat customer if the dispensary offered competitive prices.

86% said loyalty or rewards programs would motivate repeat visits as well.

When it comes to what drives purchases, promotions and deals are key motivators: 77% report that promotions influence which dispensary they choose. 78% say they encourage trying new brands or products. 75% reveal that they increase their order size during sales. 79% report that discounts even change when they shop, such as shopping earlier or making events or holiday-timed purchases.





“Green Wednesday is one of the biggest retail moments of the year for cannabis, and the insights from our survey make it clear: Retailers who use smarter digital tools and know how to run effective promotions stand to gain the most,” Said Rocco del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed. “At Sweed, we are proud to lead the way with an AI-powered platform that helps dispensaries activate every stage of the Cannabis Revenue Optimization Flywheel, from growing reach and elevating the experiences, to speeding up sales and driving repeat business. Our mission is to help dispensaries turn moments like Green Wednesday into real growth and long-term customer loyalty.”

The exclusive survey data was commissioned by SWEED and conducted by Wired Research , a trusted third-party insights consultancy, specializing in customized surveys for exploring the habits and considerations of average Americans. More information about the survey can be found at: www.sweedpos.com/resources/help-updates/blog/the-modern-cannabis-retail-roadmap-how-to-win-every-step-of-the-customer-journey .

Survey Methodology:

The Sweed Cannabis Retail Survey surveyed 955 nationally representative Americans aged 21+. The survey was conducted online between October 6, 2025, and October 10, 2025. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.2 percent from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all personas in the universe represented by the sample. The margin of error for any subgroups will be slightly higher. Wired Research is a leading insights consultancy, partnering with brands big and small. For more information about Wired Research visit www.WiredResearch.com.

