Applied Rating Index Q3 2025 Results Released

Toronto, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2025 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2025, average premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto in all provinces, while premium rate change for Personal Property increased in all provinces except Ontario compared to Q3 2024.

For Personal Auto, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Ontario seeing the highest at 18.4% and Alberta the lowest at 8.5%. For Personal Property lines, all provinces experienced an increase in premium rate change year over year. Alberta saw the highest premium rate change at 13.0% and British Columbia and Ontario experienced the lowest, at 4.6% each.

Key findings for Q3 2025 include:

Personal Auto: In Q3 2025, Personal Auto premium rate change increased 15.5% versus Q3 2024. Personal Auto premium rate change increased 5.3% versus Q2 2025.

Personal Property: In Q3 2025, Personal Property premium rate change increased 8.6% versus Q3 2024. Personal Property premium rate change increased 1.2% versus Q2 2025.

Provinces: Across Personal Auto, all provinces experienced increased premium rate change year over year with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces seeing 8.5%, 18.4%, 16.4% and 13.0% respectively. Relative to Q2 2025, all provinces saw increases in premium rate change quarter over quarter with Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces at, 5.7%, 4.1%, 6.9% and 3.2% respectively.

Personal Property lines experienced increased year over year premium rate change across all provinces. Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases in premium rate change year over year with 13.0%, 4.6%, 4.6%, 11.3%, 7.3% and 9.0% respectively. Relative to Q2 2025, Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces and Saskatchewan & Manitoba all saw increases quarter over quarter of 1.7%, 2.1%, 4.3%, 1.0% and 1.7%. Ontario was the only province to experience a decrease, at -0.2%.

"In Q3 2025, we saw a continued need for rate in the personal lines market, with Personal Auto premium change growth rates accelerating slightly quarter over quarter, while premium change growth rates for Property continued upward at a more moderate pace," said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. "Looking ahead, the Applied Rating Index will continue to track rate movements across both Personal Auto and Property, providing a reliable measure of overall market activity."

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rate changes. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.



Access the complete quarterly report here.

