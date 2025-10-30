HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market to Hit USD 22.97 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Adoption of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Technologies

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market size was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.48% from 2025-2032.

The market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles is expanding quickly due to the growing demand for accurate, real-time mapping, the push for completely driverless vehicles, and the growing use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).





The U.S. HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market size was valued at USD 0.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.23% from 2025-2032.

The U.S. Autonomous Vehicle HD Map Growing use of advanced driver-assistance systems, the deployment of autonomous vehicles, and increased investments in smart transportation infrastructure are the main factors propelling market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Usage Type, Personal Mobility Segment Dominated with a 55% Share in 2024; Commercial Mobility is the Fastest-growing Segment at a CAGR of 32.62%

Personal mobility segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to rising adoption of autonomous ride-hailing, shared mobility platforms, and consumer demand for convenience-driven navigation. Commercial mobility segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period 2025–2032 as logistics, delivery services, and fleet operators increasingly adopt autonomous vehicles to enhance operational efficiency.

By Service Type, Mapping Segment Held the Dominant Share of 35% in 2024; Updates and Maintenance Segment is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.71%

Mapping segment led in 2024 due to its foundational role in enabling autonomous driving, offering precise road geometry, lane markings, and infrastructure details. Updates and maintenance segment is expected to see the fastest growth during 2025–2032 as autonomous vehicles require continuous real-time map adjustments for changing traffic, construction, and weather conditions.

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Car Segment Dominated with a 64% Market Share in 2024; Commercial Vehicles is the Fastest-growing Segment at a CAGR of 32.75%

Passenger car segment dominated in 2024, driven by the growing integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous features in personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow fastest during 2025–2032, supported by rising adoption of autonomous trucks, buses, and delivery fleets.

By Level of Automation, Autonomous Driving Vehicles Held the Largest Share of 59% in 2024, and is the Fastest-growing at a CAGR of 32.56%

Autonomous driving vehicles segment led the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in 2024 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025–2032. Its dominance stems from increasing deployment of self-driving technologies, growing demand for precise lane-level navigation, and enhanced safety requirements.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the HD map for autonomous vehicles market with a share of 39% in 2024 due to strong presence of leading automakers, technology providers, and mapping companies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 33.81% during 2025–2032, driven by rapid urbanization, rising vehicle adoption, and government-backed smart mobility initiatives.

Key Players:

Waymo

TomTom

NVIDIA

HERE Technologies

Baidu

NavInfo

Civil Maps

Dynamic Map Platform

Zenrin

Mapbox

Momenta

Esri

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia)

RMSI

The Sanborn Map Company

Voxelmaps

Wipro

SK Telecom

Hyundai MnSoft

Autonavi

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 31.48% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (Mapping, Localization, Updates and Maintenance, Advertisement)

• By Level of Automation (Semi-Autonomous Driving Vehicles, Autonomous Driving Vehicles)

• By Usage Type (Personal Mobility, Commercial Mobility)

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In 2024, TomTom Collaborates with Mitsubishi Electric to combine its ADAS HD-Map with Mitsubishi’s High-Definition Locator, delivering a high-precision, integrated mapping solution for next-generation autonomous vehicles.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the evolving pricing dynamics across HD map types, vehicle automation levels, and regions, along with cost trends influenced by real-time updates and OTA deployment.

– helps you understand the evolving pricing dynamics across HD map types, vehicle automation levels, and regions, along with cost trends influenced by real-time updates and OTA deployment. DATA ACCURACY & COVERAGE METRICS – helps you evaluate map precision through resolution, positional accuracy, and lane-level coverage data, providing insights into how providers compete on mapping depth and quality.

– helps you evaluate map precision through resolution, positional accuracy, and lane-level coverage data, providing insights into how providers compete on mapping depth and quality. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you assess the adoption rate of HD maps across different vehicle automation levels and sensor systems, revealing integration readiness and data exchange efficiency across fleets.

– helps you assess the adoption rate of HD maps across different vehicle automation levels and sensor systems, revealing integration readiness and data exchange efficiency across fleets. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you identify key regional standards, data privacy regulations, and approval frameworks that shape HD map development, sharing, and commercialization strategies.

– helps you identify key regional standards, data privacy regulations, and approval frameworks that shape HD map development, sharing, and commercialization strategies. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION SCORECARD – helps you track advancements in LiDAR-, radar-, and AI-driven mapping technologies, as well as cloud vs. on-board processing capabilities and V2X integration for next-gen map intelligence.

