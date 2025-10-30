Priyal Thakrar Joins Central 1 as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, November 20, Priyal Thakrar will join Central 1 Credit Union as incoming Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will transition into the full role as CFO on December 1, 2025.

Priyal Thakrar brings nearly 30 years of strategic financial and operational leadership experience across the financial services and public sectors. In his most recent role as CFO and EVP of Lending & Technology at Infrastructure Ontario, he has led transformative initiatives that enhanced financial systems, enabled risk-based and data-driven decision-making, and aligned financial planning with strategic priorities.

In addition to Infrastructure Ontario, Priyal has held financial leadership roles at a number of other organizations including Scotiabank, BMO Financial Group, Aviva Canada and Manulife Financial Corporation.

“Priyal is extremely well suited for our Chief Financial Officer role and we are excited to welcome him to the Central 1 team,” said Sheila Vokey, Central 1 President & CEO. “His deep expertise in treasury, financial planning and analysis, risk management, and governance, combined with a leadership style grounded in transparency and trust, positions him to effectively support Central 1’s ongoing evolution and drive sustainable financial performance.”

Emma Hider has continued to serve as Central 1’s Chief Financial Officer while Central 1 has searched for a new Chief Financial Officer and will continue to provide support while Priyal transitions into the role and to oversee Central 1’s 2025 third quarter financial reporting cycle.

Priyal joins Central 1’s executive leadership team comprised of Sheila Vokey, Chief Executive Officer; Julier Breuer, Chief Client and Operations Officer; Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer; Barclay Hancock, Chief Payments Officer; Carol Ann Northcott, Chief Risk Officer; and Daniel Semmens, Chief Technology Officer.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $10.4 billion as of June 30, 2025, Central 1 provides services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

