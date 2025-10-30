HealthBridge Innovation Partners Announces Firm Launch and Strategic Partnership with MPowered Capital

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthBridge Innovation Partners, LLC (“HealthBridge”), a U.S. healthcare-focused growth equity firm co-founded by Fazeela Abdul Rashid and Richard Pines, is pleased to announce its official launch, bolstered by a strategic partnership with MPowered Capital (“MPowered”). MPowered, an investment firm specializing in bespoke capital solutions for emerging managers, will serve as both a significant seed investor and a foundational partner for HealthBridge.

Launched in 2025 and headquartered in New York, HealthBridge focuses on investing in high-performing, growth-stage healthcare companies across three primary areas of focus: 1) healthcare information technology, 2) digital health, and 3) medical products with defensible intellectual property. The firm combines capital with an active partnership approach as it seeks to support companies operating at critical inflection points, creating long-term value across key healthcare stakeholders: patients, payors and providers.

Drawing on the founding partners’ extensive experience in equity and credit investing, HealthBridge offers equity financing solutions with structure, seeking to balance equity upside with capital preservation to deliver a portfolio of attractive asymmetric return profiles.

Addressing a Market Gap

Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HealthBridge, commented: “HealthBridge addresses a crucial gap in the market for capital-efficient, growth-stage healthcare companies that have transitioned to inflective growth and seek both capital and active partnership to scale profitability, optimizing for a future sale of their business to strategics or buyout funds. Our breadth of healthcare expertise, combined with a disciplined investment approach, allows us to identify these compelling companies that have often been overlooked by institutional capital providers.”

Richard Pines, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HealthBridge, added: “Combining our deep understanding of the healthcare industry and the vast experiences of our Operating Partner Ecosystem, we seek to attract companies that appreciate our meaningful partnership with management and the ability to facilitate growth initiatives at our partner companies. MPowered’s similar partnership-oriented mindset and their depth of expertise in backing emerging managers at various stages in their growth trajectory will be a key resource as we scale our strategy.”

Strategic Partnership

Chrissie Chen Pariso, Managing Partner of MPowered, said: "MPowered Capital is thrilled to partner with HealthBridge in the launch of their firm. Fazeela and Richard each bring complementary skillsets from nearly 50 years of combined experience in healthcare investing. Their robust track record, depth of sector expertise, thoughtful investment approach and entrepreneurial drive exemplify the qualities we value in our partners. We are honored to welcome the HealthBridge team to the MPowered portfolio.”

MPowered’s investment is part of its GP Structured Partnership (“GSP”) strategy. As a portfolio company, HealthBridge will have access to tailored support through MPowered’s Multiplier Program, designed to equip managers to launch and scale their businesses with more efficiency and less start-up friction through strategic guidance on firm formation, business development, talent management and operational excellence.

About HealthBridge Innovation Partners

HealthBridge Innovation Partners is a U.S. focused healthcare growth equity firm committed to being a value-added partner to founders and management teams, with the goal of creating category-defining market leaders at the forefront of innovation in healthcare. HealthBridge combines capital resources with an active partnership approach, supporting companies operating at critical inflection points, and focuses on long-term value creation for key stakeholders within the healthcare system. HealthBridge distinguishes itself from other investment firms given its focus on a differentiated universe of growth-stage companies and its dual focus on capital preservation and risk-adjusted return optimization. For more information, visit www.healthbridge-innovation.com.

About MPowered Capital

MPowered Capital is an investment firm established to provide transformational capital solutions, primarily in the form of seed capital, to what it views to be best-in-class undercapitalized emerging managers across private alternatives. The firm seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by pairing catalytic capital with the robust resources of the firm’s Multiplier Program to accelerate the firm and fund formation process for undercapitalized investing talent. For more information, visit www.mpoweredcapital.com.

HealthBridge Contact

info@healthbridge-partners.com

MPowered Contact

IR@mpoweredcapital.com