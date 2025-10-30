Corcentric and Avalara Join Forces to Power the Future of Global e-Invoicing Compliance

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, today announced a partnership with Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader. Together, the companies will deliver an integrated solution that empowers organizations to swiftly and efficiently comply with global e-invoicing mandates, while unlocking transformative benefits that drive broader business outcomes.

Currently, over 60 countries have enacted or announced e-invoicing mandates; with frameworks like the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age pushing full compliance by 2030, this number is expected to grow sharply in coming years. Additionally, a growing number of governments have introduced other digital reporting requirements, including live reporting of invoice data and e-reporting of international transactions. As the pace of regulatory change accelerates, Corcentric’s centralized solution—powered by Avalara—helps customers stay ahead of compliance demands, reduce complexity, and scale with confidence in a rapidly digitizing tax landscape.

“E-Invoicing is no longer just a local compliance issue and cannot be solved without technology. It is a global phenomenon that is fast becoming a business continuity risk that requires a strategic and scalable solution,” said Meg Higgins, SVP, Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara's AI-first vision is transforming compliance into a strategic advantage for businesses, offering intelligent solutions that reduce complexity, minimize risk, and help them scale with confidence. We’re proud to partner with Corcentric to bring next-generation e-invoicing capabilities to businesses worldwide.”

Through Avalara’s expansive API and AI-powered compliance platform, Corcentric delivers a next-generation e-invoicing solution designed for global scale. With this joint solution, customers can:

Quickly support e-invoicing models by country or region : Meet local requirements with ease, including digital signatures, QR codes, and real-time tax authority approvals.

: Meet local requirements with ease, including digital signatures, QR codes, and real-time tax authority approvals. Seamlessly connect to e-invoicing exchange networks and government platforms : Access international networks like Peppol and national tax systems directly through Corcentric.

: Access international networks like Peppol and national tax systems directly through Corcentric. Adopt a modern, global VAT strategy : Simplify cross-border compliance and align with digital tax regimes worldwide.

: Simplify cross-border compliance and align with digital tax regimes worldwide. Accelerate digital transformation : Automate AP/AR invoice workflows and tightly integrate with tax compliance, unlocking new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and control across the transaction lifecycle.

: Automate AP/AR invoice workflows and tightly integrate with tax compliance, unlocking new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and control across the transaction lifecycle. Stay in control of costs and compliance: Reduce manual effort, minimize risk, and turn tax obligations into strategic opportunities.



“The future of finance is digital, borderless, and compliance driven. Our partnership with Avalara gives Corcentric customers the tools they need to navigate this new era with confidence—streamlining operations, staying ahead of regulatory change, and turning compliance into a competitive advantage,” said Matt Clark, CEO, Corcentric.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of procurement, payments, and accounts receivable solutions. Corcentric’s suite of technology-enabled services helps organizations reduce costs, optimize working capital, and improve cash flow, empowering finance and procurement teams to operate with greater agility, efficiency, and control. For more information, visit Corcentric.com.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

