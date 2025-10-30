United States Tumor Profiling Research Report 2025-2033: $7.44 Billion Market Analysis by Technique, Technology, Application, States and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Tumor Profiling Market Report by Technique, Technology, Application, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach US$ 7.44 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.41 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.05% from 2025 to 2033

Advances in genetic technology, rising cancer prevalence, and growing desire for personalized therapy have all contributed to the notable growth potential of the US tumor profiling market, which is expected to continue expanding over the forecast period. Variations in healthcare infrastructure, research investment, and technology acceptance are reflected in the tumor profiling market's regional expansion in the United States. The demand for precision oncology diagnostics is rising in states with highly developed healthcare systems and a significant biotech presence.







The market for tumor profiling in the US has been changing as oncology practices adopt precision medicine. Through genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic investigations, tumor profiling enables oncologists to molecularly characterize malignancies in order to better target medicines and enhance treatment results. Tumor profiling is essential for improving diagnostic precision and directing evidence-based therapy choices because cancer is one of the nation's top causes of death. Technological developments that provide quick and thorough molecular insights, such as mass spectrometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), further encourage the use of tumor profiling.



Due to the growing incidence of cancer and developments in bioinformatics and data analytics that improve the precision and effectiveness of tumor profiling tests, the U.S. tumor profiling market held the biggest revenue share in North America in 2024. The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 2,041,910 new cases of cancer will occur in the United States in 2025, which will increase need for sophisticated profiling tools. Market expansion is also supported by the nation's robust research infrastructure and continuous investments in precision oncology.



Research and applications related to tumor profiling have seen an increase in investment from pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and diagnostic laboratories. Incorporating tumor profiling into clinical settings helps doctors evaluate therapy response and disease progression in addition to matching patients with the best treatments. Innovation and commercialization in this area have been further accelerated by the increased emphasis on precision oncology, which has also promoted partnerships between biotech companies and healthcare providers. Additionally, patient access to tumor profiling technologies is increasing nationwide because to regulatory backing and rising reimbursement coverage for advanced molecular diagnostics.



Despite the market's encouraging development trajectory, obstacles include the high expense of profiling technologies, the difficulty of interpreting data, and unequal access among healthcare facilities. However, the focus on precision medicine and continuous expenditures in cutting-edge diagnostic tools have made tumor profiling an essential part of contemporary oncology treatment. As the need for individualized, efficient, and data-driven cancer treatment solutions grows in various US regions, the market is anticipated to keep growing.



Key Factors Driving the United States Tumor Profiling Market Growth

Rising Cancer Prevalence and Demand for Precision Medicine



One of the main factors driving the use of tumor profiling in the US has been the rising incidence of cancer. Precision medicine, in which treatments are customized based on unique tumor features, is replacing traditional treatment approaches among oncologists and healthcare professionals. By identifying the mutations, biomarkers, and biological pathways that contribute to the progression of cancer, tumor profiling makes it possible to administer tailored therapy.

This method increases patient survival rates, decreases needless side effects, and improves treatment outcomes. Tumor profiling is becoming a vital diagnostic tool that both patients and healthcare organizations are emphasizing as a result of increased knowledge of the advantages of tailored care. Tumor profiling services are consistently in demand countrywide due to the rising cancer rates and the need for effective, precise, and patient-specific solutions.



Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics



The adoption of tumor profiling in the US has been greatly aided by the quick development of sophisticated molecular diagnostic technologies. The precision, speed, and thoroughness of tumor analysis have been improved by technologies including mass spectrometry, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). These developments give scientists and medical professionals a better understanding of tumor biology and enable them to identify intricate genetic alterations.

Furthermore, better clinical decision-making and more effective data interpretation have been made possible by the combination of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence in molecular diagnostics. Tumor profiling is also becoming more widely available due to the declining costs of sequencing technologies. In addition to revolutionizing cancer detection and therapy, ongoing technical progress is opening up new growth prospects for the tumor profiling industry.



Expanding Research Collaborations and Industry Investments



Advances in tumor profiling have been mostly driven by strong partnerships between pharmaceutical corporations, academic institutions, and diagnostic labs. The development of companion diagnostics, the identification of new biomarkers, and the facilitation of clinical trials for innovative targeted medicines are the goals of cancer research investments. These collaborations guarantee that tumor profiling technologies are developed for real-world clinical applications and extensively adopted in medical facilities.

Businesses in the sector are putting more of an emphasis on diversifying their offerings and incorporating tumor profiling into individualized cancer treatment plans. The market is also greatly accelerated by government programs that fund precision medicine and cancer research. This cooperative ecosystem guarantees that tumor profiling will remain a crucial component of contemporary cancer treatment in the US, promotes the commercialization of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and speeds up innovation.



Challenges in the United States Tumor Profiling Market

High Cost of Tumor Profiling and Limited Accessibility



One of the most significant challenges hindering tumor profiling adoption in the United States is its high cost. Advanced technologies such as NGS and mass spectrometry require substantial investments in infrastructure, skilled professionals, and bioinformatics support. These expenses translate into higher costs for patients, often creating barriers to widespread adoption, particularly in smaller hospitals and rural healthcare facilities.

While insurance coverage and reimbursement policies are improving, they are not always consistent, further complicating accessibility. Additionally, the high costs limit adoption in preventive or early-detection scenarios, restricting usage largely to advanced-stage cancer cases. Unless these financial challenges are mitigated, disparities in access to tumor profiling technologies may persist, preventing equal distribution of precision oncology benefits across all patient populations.



Data Complexity and Interpretation Challenges



Large and intricate datasets are produced by tumor profiling, which calls for sophisticated bioinformatics and specialized knowledge to properly understand. Because oncologists must extract the most actionable findings from vast amounts of molecular data, the heterogeneity of outcomes among platforms and approaches frequently makes therapeutic decision-making more difficult. Inconsistencies in data analysis and reporting are also caused by the absence of well recognized guidelines and defined procedures for tumor profiling.

In addition to slowing the adoption of profiling in routine clinical practice, this intricacy raises the possibility of misunderstandings, which could have an impact on treatment results. To guarantee that tumor profiling fulfills its entire potential in precision oncology, the industry must get over obstacles pertaining to standardization, interoperability, and training, even though AI and machine learning are aiding in addressing these issues.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United States



Recent Developments in U.S. Tumor Profiling Market

The FDA approved Illumina's TruSight Oncology Comprehensive in vitro diagnostic test in August 2024. Rapid patient matching to targeted therapy is made possible by an all-inclusive genomic profiling kit, which evaluates more than 500 genes and contains pan-cancer companion diagnostic claims.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Exact Sciences Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Bruker Spatial Biology, Inc.

GenomeDX

Guardant Health

Market Segmentations

Technique

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Epigenetics

Technology

Immunoassays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

In Situ Hybridization

Microassays

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Application

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Oncological Diagnostics

Research

States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

