HEINEKEN Statement

Amsterdam, 30 October – Today we are announcing that the HEINEKEN partnership with the Champions League is coming to an end as of August 2027. After a partnership of 30 years this is of course an emotional moment for us. We’ve made the strategic choice to focus our sponsorships on platforms where spend is proportionate to value creation, ensuring return on investment.

We have anticipated this moment. We continue to be a proud partner of F1 and have just signed a global partnership with Premier Padel, the fastest growing sport worldwide, with meaningful multi-generational & gender reach. Two main events which will continue to underscore our passion for bringing people together in some of the world’s biggest sports tournaments. Plus, we are continuously exploring additional events that will add progressive properties that help us build meaningfulness & difference on global scale.

We still have 2 more years to make the Champions League sponsorship big and keep the association with the Heineken brand in the minds of people for years to come. It has been a great ride, and in the spirit of our pioneering mindset and continuing to build meaningfulness & difference for our brands, we are proud to be investing in the future.

