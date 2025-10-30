TAB Bank Secures $30 million Asset-Based Lending Facility for Artur Express to Drive Growth

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $30 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility with Artur Express, a nationwide transportation and logistics company based in Missouri. TAB Bank provided $15 million in funding for the facility, with an additional $15 million through participations. This capital will allow Artur Express to drive growth, furthering its commitment and intense focus on taking care of their drivers and giving them everything they need to perform well for their clients.

Artur Express began operations in 1998 and has been growing steadily ever since. They provide services to 48 states while maintaining a high standard of personalized and professional service.

“Our experience with TAB Bank has been outstanding. Their team understands the unique needs of the trucking industry and provides flexible, reliable financial solutions that help us stay focused on running our business,” said Artur Wagrodzki, President of Artur Express.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions to small and midsized businesses across various industries, specializing in asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Artur Express and serve and support them with their financing needs. It has been a pleasure to work with their team, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum,” commented Tyer Heap, President at TAB Bank.

By partnering with companies like Artur Express, TAB Bank reaffirms its mission—building value by providing bold financial solutions that lift and empower.

Dustin Jacobson sourced this deal and is a Vice President and Business Development Officer at TAB Bank. Based in Denver, he has nearly 20 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 303.319.5434 or at dustin.jacobson@tabbank.com.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .