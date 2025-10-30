Beeline Has a Record Lock Day on The Federal Reserve's Announcement of a 25-Basis-Point Rate Cut

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Beeline (NASDAQ: BLNE), the digital mortgage lender built for next-generation homeowners, today announced it locked 21 loans and just under $8 million in locked volume on Thursday October 29th, the same day the Fed announced rate cuts for a second consecutive month setting new highs for the emerging digital lender's leading indicators. Locked loans and locked volume are the strongest indicators for revenue over the next 30 to 45 days.

Beeline announced it was debt-free in September and is trending toward being cash-flow positive by Q1 of 2026. Beeline’s AI-driven proprietary platform is built to quickly scale its business as the market heads into a more favorable environment.

“Our key performance indicators are quickly improving which we knew would happen as the market normalized," said Co-founder and CEO Nick Liuzza. “We fought through the worst real estate market in 30 years to put Beeline in a position to capitalize when conditions normalized and here we are as the industry headwinds are turning into tailwinds. While it was a good day, it’s only the beginning of a strong run.”

Earlier in the week the company announced its new fractional sale-of-equity product--BeelineEquity designed to infuse liquidity into the market for baby boomers and other homeowners looking for debt-free liquidity options.

“The past three years haven’t been easy, but with our major investments behind us and a dynamic, multi-product lending platform now in place, we’re in a strong position. We’re offering more non-QM products than many top lenders and large banks to complement our Conventional business and with the launch of our unique equity product, we now have two powerful revenue streams gaining momentum at the same time — a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Jess Kennedy, Co-Founder and COO of Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline just wrapped up a meeting at the Centurion One Capital Conference in Nassau, Bahamas where it was the number-one requested company for one-on-one meetings.

