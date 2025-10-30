Adopted.com Launches Major Member Drive to Celebrate National Adoption Month and Boost Reunions

TUALATIN, Ore., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Adoption Month this November, Adopted.com, the leading adoption reunion registry, is launching a major Member Drive with the goal of adding 5,000 new members. By expanding our network, we are directly increasing the chances of a successful reunion for the Millions of members who are already here, ready to connect.

Adopted.com operates on a unique mutual consent model, which means that the number of successful reunions is directly tied to the number of members on the platform. More members lead to more profiles, which in turn creates more opportunities for individuals to find and connect with their birth families or adoptees.

"National Adoption Month is the perfect time to celebrate the power of family and connection," says Katharine, founder of Adopted.com. "Every new member represents a potential reunion. Our goal of 5,000 new members isn't just a number; it's a measure of hope. By growing our community, we are directly increasing the chances for more successful searches and emotional connections. There are already literally millions of people in our registry waiting for their match to register."

Members are being encouraged to become "reunion-makers" by sharing their personal stories and inviting others to join the platform. The campaign will leverage social media and community outreach to spread awareness and encourage participation.

About Adopted.com: Adopted.com is a leading global adoption reunion registry founded over 20 years ago with the now-accomplished mission to provide a central, seamless platform for mutually consenting individuals to reunite. Committed to overcoming traditional barriers, Adopted.com also offers a supportive community and continuously integrates new technologies to improve the reunion experience.

