Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Ignites Next-Gen Regenerative BioDefense Initiative for U.S. Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) (“Creative Medical” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage leader in regenerative and cellular innovation, today announced the official launch of its BioDefense Inc. Veterans Initiative, believed to be a first-of-its-kind national program to combat the devastating long-term effects of toxic burn pit exposure among U.S. service members.

This initiative underscores the Company’s commitment to establishing a mission-critical role in America’s biodefense infrastructure by positioning Creative Medical as a cornerstone of national medical readiness and veteran health security. The program will utilize Creative Medical’s proprietary iPSC and regenerative repair technologies and algorithms, coupled with AI-powered analytics, to identify, model, and reverse toxic-exposure-related disease pathways.

Uniting Science, Service, and Sovereignty

BioDefense Inc., a subsidiary of Creative Medical, is spearheading the Burn Pit Exposure Molecular Characterization Program, designed to create one of the largest molecular-level databases of veteran toxic exposure in U.S. history. This platform will serve as the foundation for precision regenerative countermeasures, transforming the way respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological damage from toxic exposure is diagnosed and treated.

“This is not just a scientific program, it’s a national imperative,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical. “Our veterans gave everything for this country. Through BioDefense Inc., we’re giving them something back: cutting-edge regenerative technology born from American innovation, powered by AI, and built to secure the health of those who secured our freedom.”

Partnership with Greenstone Biosciences: Powering the AI Revolution in Regenerative Biodefense

To execute this disruptive initiative, Greenstone Biosciences, Inc., a Palo Alto–based biotechnology leader founded by Dr. Joseph C. Wu of Stanford University and recently partnered with NVIDIA 1,2, has been selected as the exclusive AI and iPSC development partner.

Under this partnership, Greenstone will deploy advanced molecular-sequencing, proteomic profiling, and machine-learning algorithms to analyze cellular data from service members exposed to burn pits. These AI-integrated systems will accelerate the creation of predictive exposure models and precision-engineered regenerative therapies—a groundbreaking leap in both biodefense and AI-enabled medicine.

“Greenstone’s machine learning and iPSC expertise will serve as the computational engine behind our national regenerative defense platform,” added Warbington. “Together, we’re not only redefining veteran healthcare, we’re building a scalable system that can respond to any biological threat, military or civilian.”

BioDefense Inc.: Establishing a New National Capability

BioDefense Inc. is executing a national program which will provide the critical data infrastructure to:

• Decode the genomic and proteomic architecture of toxic-exposure-related injury.

• Engineer iPSC-based regenerative repair models using Creative Medical’s patented cell platform.

• Validate next-generation AI/ML biodefense algorithms for exposure classification and precision intervention.

• Develop predictive, preemptive disease modeling systems for deployment across military and civilian populations.

Through this initiative, Creative Medical is establishing AI-integrated regenerative biodefense as a new national pillar of health security—uniting biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and patriotism into one transformative mission.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving innovation across regenerative medicine, immune modulation, and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. Its platform powers programs in autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, metabolic, and biodefense medicine, integrating cellular regeneration and AI-enabled analytics to fortify national medical resilience. For more information, visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com or www.biodefenseinc.com

About Greenstone Biosciences, Inc.

Greenstone Biosciences is a Palo Alto–based computational biotechnology company advancing AI-integrated drug discovery and iPSC modeling. Cofounded by Dr. Joseph C. Wu, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University and Jade Chao, JD, MPH, Greenstone fuses automation, high-throughput biology, and computational modeling to accelerate the discovery of next-generation precision therapies. For more information, visit www.greenstonebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding expected results, potential benefits, and development timelines of the BioDefense Inc. burn pit exposure program and related collaborations. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Creative Medical Technology Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

